It's quite an exciting year for fighting game fans with a number of long-running series all getting major entries between now and the end of 2023. One of these games happens to be Mortal Kombat 1, and today NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. have unveiled the game's Kombat Pack DLC roster.

The new fighters coming to the DLC include Mortal Kombat characters Quan Chi, Ermac and Takeda. And along with this is Peacemaker (DC Comics) Omni-Man (Invincible), and the previously rumoured fighter, Homelander from the hit series The Boys.

pic.twitter.com/QoWFC36y8n Justice. The good... and the bad. Welcome the Kombat Pack Roster to Mortal Kombat 1. #MK1 July 21, 2023

At the end of the trailer it's confirmed Homelander will be made available in Spring 2024. If you want to see this trailer running at a higher quality, you'll need to view this video directly on YouTube. As for Mortal Kombat 1, it will launch on all platforms including the Switch later this year on 19th September 2023.

What do you think of the DLC fighter reveals? Are you excited to get your hands on this new chapter in Mortal Kombat's history? Leave a comment down below.