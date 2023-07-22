It's quite an exciting year for fighting game fans with a number of long-running series all getting major entries between now and the end of 2023. One of these games happens to be Mortal Kombat 1, and today NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. have unveiled the game's Kombat Pack DLC roster.
The new fighters coming to the DLC include Mortal Kombat characters Quan Chi, Ermac and Takeda. And along with this is Peacemaker (DC Comics) Omni-Man (Invincible), and the previously rumoured fighter, Homelander from the hit series The Boys.
At the end of the trailer it's confirmed Homelander will be made available in Spring 2024. If you want to see this trailer running at a higher quality, you'll need to view this video directly on YouTube. As for Mortal Kombat 1, it will launch on all platforms including the Switch later this year on 19th September 2023.
What do you think of the DLC fighter reveals? Are you excited to get your hands on this new chapter in Mortal Kombat's history? Leave a comment down below.
Comments 13
Every reminder that this is from WB helps, so thanks.
If they get all of the people who play the characters to voice them in game then I'm going to be extremely hyped.
This is an incredible dlc lineup, and I’m not even a Mortal Kombat fan
While that is nice the new Li Mei and Baraka trailer was deadly awesome indeed.
Weird. I can’t see Peacemaker in the pic…
Why is it called Mortal Kombat 1? That's a SNES and MD game.
The Boys is such an amazing show. Such a refreshing watch after the endless superhero junk that takes itself too seriously we've had shoved at us ever since RDJ did his thing.
Homelander is certainly a perfect crossover though.
Not really interested in the guest characters. I'm just happy to have Takeda and Quan Chi back.
Game isn’t out yet and we have a DLC announcement. LMFAO.
Finally get to do Homelander vs. Omni-man. The MK team is genius.
This dlc lineup is so good! I don’t even play MK but this makes me want too! I can finally see Omni man kill Hollander and vice versa.
I wish we were getting Injustice 3.
@andyg1412 This is what I was thinking too. I thought it would be the remake / remaster of Mortal Kombat 1 but it's not the case. They just reboot the series, like Tomb Raider etc.
