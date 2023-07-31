August is almost upon us, if you can believe it, which means it's about time we check out some of the most exciting games that'll be gracing the Nintendo Switch within the next four weeks or so.

The biggest highlight this month is arguably Sabtoage Studio's long-awaited RPG Sea of Stars, but we've also got a new Metroidvania in the form of Blasphemous II, an homage to Jet Set Radio with Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, and the massively popular top-down action title, Vampire Survivors.

So let's join our lovely video producer Alex Olney and kick things off with something rather... adorable:

Adore - August 3rd, 2023