August is almost upon us, if you can believe it, which means it's about time we check out some of the most exciting games that'll be gracing the Nintendo Switch within the next four weeks or so.

The biggest highlight this month is arguably Sabtoage Studio's long-awaited RPG Sea of Stars, but we've also got a new Metroidvania in the form of Blasphemous II, an homage to Jet Set Radio with Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, and the massively popular top-down action title, Vampire Survivors.

So let's join our lovely video producer Alex Olney and kick things off with something rather... adorable:

Adore - August 3rd, 2023

Image: QUByte Interactive

A Guidebook Of Babel - August 3rd, 2023

Image: Pixmain

GigaBash - August 3rd, 2023

Image: Passion Republic Games

The Rewinder - August 10th, 2023

Image: Gamera Games

Moving Out 2 - August 15th, 2023

Image: Team17

Die After Sunset - August 17th, 2023

Image: PQube

Vampire Survivors - August 17th, 2023

Image: poncle

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk - August 18th, 2023

Image: Team Reptile

Blasphemous II - August 24th, 2023

Image: Team17

Sea Of Stars - August 29th, 2023

Image: Sabotage Studio

Samba de Amigo: Party Central - August 29th, 2023

Image: SEGA

The Shape of Things - August 31st, 2023

Image: Maple Whispering

Taito Milestones 2 - August 31st, 2023

Image: United Games Entertainment GmbH

OU - August 31st, 2023

Image: G-MODE
Which games will you be checking out in August? Let us know your thoughts in a comment down below.