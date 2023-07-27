Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Blasphemous 2, the highly anticipated sequel to developer The Game Kitchen's popular indie Metroidvania, is inching ever closer to its Switch launch on August 24th, 2023.

To celebrate, publisher Team17 has opened pre-orders for the game and released a brand new gameplay trailer, showcasing heaps of gory combat and stunning pixel art visuals.

As a reminder, here are the game's key features:

- SAVAGE COMBAT - The Penitent One shows no mercy, and with a series of new weapons offering new moves, brutal executions, and expanded combos, destruction will rain on any that stand in his way. - BOSS BATTLES - Hordes of monstrous foes stand between you and your goal; twisted bosses with unique attack patterns and sundering abilities will put your skills to the test as you fight to stand triumphant when the dust settles. - PLAY YOUR WAY - Blasphemous 2 offers up new ways to play, with the ability to customize and improve your base skillset, alongside several new unique weapons to unleash devastating attacks on enemies. - STRANGE NEW WORLD - A whole new world awaits, bustling with mysterious NPCs to interact with. The stories and myths you encounter will help you unpick the games myriad of secrets, granting you a deeper understanding of this strange new world.

Blasphemous 2 is currently available for pre-order at a limited discounted price of $26.99 / £22.49.