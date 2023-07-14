Adding to an ever-growing list of cosy games on Switch is Hyper Three Studio's The Shape of Things, launching next month on August 31st, 2023.
Inspired by the basic concept of a Rubik's Cube, The Shape of Things requires you to rebuild fragmented objects by simply rotating, panning, or scaling them until you, well... find the shape. It's designed to be a relaxing experience for all ages with no pressure, timers, or punishment for failure.
The Shape of Things is already available on Steam with 92% of users deeming it to be 'Very Positive'. Sounds decent, then! Let's take a look at the key features:
- No pressure and no timers. Just chill and progress at your own pace.
- Easy to pick up and put down.
- Adjust your “cozy-room” mood by changing the weather and the time of the -day.
- Pleasing sound effects and atmosphere.
- Original soothing background music.
- Good for just chatting and streaming with your community!
- Play across adorable thematic worlds!
- No punishment system. Life is hard enough!
Will you be adding this one to your Switch collection? Let us know your thoughts with a comment down below.
Comments 3
Looks cute, but unless you guys do a review or something there's no way I'll remember this coming out in over a month. My brain is sloppy.
Thanks for putting this on my radar! Love a cozy puzzle game.
@thenikdavies Add it to your dekudeals or backloggd wishlist.
Tap here to load 3 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...