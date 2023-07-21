Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

After getting the formal console announcement last year, publisher QUByte Interactive and developer Cadabra Games have now revealed that Adore will be battling its way onto Switch from 3rd August.

The game launched to early access on Steam back in 2020 and has since racked up a good number very positive reviews. In Adore, you play as Lukha, a young boy who is able to summon and control creatures to fight alongside him in battle. The action takes place on an isometric field, with you sending out creatures at your will to defeat wild foes and keep Lukha safe.

Adore has been in development ever since it was released on early access three years ago, and we can see this one being a good fit for the Switch (you can never have too many creature catchers/battlers, right?). For a little more information about the game itself and a look at some screenshots, check out the following from the publishers:

Game Features:

Synergy System: Your creatures work better together. You can create synergies between them. Each synergy a creature possesses will activate an extra ability or modify your creature.

Traits: Embark on expeditions to find statues of Draknar, the God of creatures, so that your creatures acquire traits that make them unique.

Special Abilities: Each creature also possesses a special ability that can be used when its energy bar is full. You have to decide when the best time is to use the special ability most effectively.

Runes and Artifacts: Equip and upgrade special runes and artifacts that best complement the qualities of your creature team.

Cooking: Gather ingredients during your adventures and create unique dishes to aid you and your creatures on your journey.

Adore is now available to pre-order from the Switch eShop for £13.49 (which includes a nice 25% pre-release discount). This sale will only be available until the game releases early next month, so if it looks up your street and you want to save some pennies then you better get in quickly.

Will you be picking up Adore next month? Summon your thoughts in the comments below.