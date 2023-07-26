Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Did you know we're just under a month away from the release of the Jet Set Radio style release Bomb Rush Cyberfunk?

In case you did miss the confirmation it was coming out 18th August on the Switch, developer Team Reptile has now reminded everyone with some fresh screenshots of the game via social media. Attached to this, is the countdown "24 days" left.

The date for this upcoming release was originally locked in earlier this year during an Indie World Direct showcase after the title was officially delayed in September last year. When it does arrive, players can look forward to rollerblades, BMX, graffiti gameplay and more!