It was back in August 2022 when we first heard that the brilliant Moving Out would be getting a sequel — creatively titled, Moving Out 2 — and we then got another sneak peek at the game just last week when a teaser appeared at this year's Future Games Show Summer Showcase. Now, Team17 have provided a little more information about the title, including the fact that it will be heading for Switch on 15th August.

The news was accompanied by a brand-new trailer which is all about gameplay — a nice change from the recent cinematic teaser. From what we can see, expect much of the same chaotic couch co-op, as you and your friends attempt to navigate a series of whacky environments, moving everything and the kitchen sink from point A to B.

The biggest addition this time around is that the co-op is not quite so couch-based. Of course, you can still play locally, but Moving Out 2 also brings online, cross-play co-op into the mix — perfect for those who want to bark instructions at their long-distance mates.

Team17 have provided the following list of features that we can expect to find in the game:

- Location, location, location: Travel the multiverse and overcome new levels and puzzles that pit F.A.R.Ts with their biggest removals challenge yet.

- Co-op Continued: Players can either take on Moving Out 2 solo or with friends (or enemies) in both couch and cross-play enabled online co-op.

- Assist mode: Movers of all abilities are welcome in Packmore; with Assist Mode, the possibilities (and fun) are endless, and inclusive!

- Zany characters: Featuring a whole new host of smooth movers, Moving Out 2 showcases entirely new characters that will both enchant and horrify.

In addition to the digital release, the game will also get the physical treatment from Fireshine Games. For more information, be sure to check out the Moving Out 2 website.

The list of 'Overcooked-but' games gets longer by the day, though there was a lot of fun to be had with the first Moving Out title (even if it didn't push the co-op play to its limits), so we will be interested to see what else is getting boxed up and shipped out in this sequel.