After being revealed at the jam-packed Nintendo Direct showcase back in February, Samba de Amigo: Party Central has spent the ensuing months without a firm release date outside of 'Summer 2023'. However, SEGA has today shaken things up as it announced that the game would be boogying over to Switch on 29th August.

This entry in the musical maraca series features tracks from the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise as well as a brand new playlist of contemporary pop songs headlined by Ariana Grande (you can check out the full track list here).

In preparation for the game's release this summer, SEGA has also announced that pre-orders for digital editions of the title are now available via the Switch eShop. Yes, we said editions with an intentional plural there as aside from the standard version of the game which can now be pre-ordered for £34.99, there will also be a Digital Deluxe Edition available for £44.99.

This special edition adds in the 'Sonic Music DLC' pack (including the likes of 'Open Your Heart' from Sonic Adventure and 'I'm Here' from Sonic Frontiers), the 'SEGA Music DLC' pack which contains a number of other songs from the studio's history and a series of special costumes from the Sonic, Space Channel 5, Super Monkey Ball and Puyo Puyo series.

Both editions are now available to order from the Switch eShop prior to the game's official release in late August.



Will you be picking up Samba de Amigo: Party Central? Let us know in the comments.