Yesterday's Nintendo Direct showcase brought with it a lot of big reveals. Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon is heading to Switch, Super Mario RPG is being remastered, you can now play all the Pikmin games on one console. But what's the topic that the internet seems to have latched onto the most? Elephant Mario.

Yes, rounding out the reveal of Super Mario Bros. Wonder — a brand new 2D Mario game coming to Switch next year — we got a first look at an upcoming power-up that turns Mario into (you guessed it) an elephant.

To be clear, this is not some kind of elephant suit as we have previously seen with the likes of the Penguin or Tanooki power-ups, but rather, Mario actually turns into an elephant, trunk and all.

Inspired by this new look, artists on Twitter were quick to answer the call and have clearly been hard at work putting their skills to the test over the ensuing hours. We have gathered together a small selection of some of the best pieces, kept as clean and as safe as possible — be warned, typing 'Elephant Mario' into the Twitter search bar runs the risk of bringing up some less savoury and quite possibly NSFW images (yes, really)!



All that from just a few seconds of footage? We can only imagine what's going to happen when we see the other characters in elephant form...