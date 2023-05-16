With over 30 full armour sets and plenty of other outfit items to hunt down, Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom takes the importance of what you're wearing to new heights for the series.

We've been busy tracking down as many full sets and separate pieces as we can in an effort to nab every available bit of clothing in the game and have put together a list of the locations of the very best armour and outfits we've come across so far to help ensure you're ready for every eventuality.

Before you check out our early picks for best gear towards the bottom of the page, we've also got a full list of all armour sets that we know of in the game so far. Let's take a look!

[Note: This guide is a work in progress so make sure to check back as we add images for every armour set and complete the list with any items we've missed thus far!]

Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom: Best Armour Sets - Full List

Below we have listed every armour set in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

(*****) indicates the armour we think is best to pick up early in the game.

Armour Sets

Archaic Armour Set

The first set you'll likely come across can be found as you leave the opening Room of Awakening and in a few other spots in the Great Sky Island area that kicks off the game. Check out our guide to finding the lot right here.

Armour of Awakening Set

Image coming soon...

Grab your Link's Awakening amiibo and give it a good old scan to add this set to your collection. It consists of:

Cap of Awakening

Tunic of Awakening

Trousers of Awakening

It's also reportedly available to find in the game without the amiibo. We'll update this guide as soon as we find it.

Armour of Time Set

Scan an Ocarina of Time amiibo to net this set. It consists of:

Cap of Time

Tunic of Time

Trousers of Time

It's also reportedly available to find in the game without the amiibo. We'll update this guide as soon as we find it.

Armour of Twilight Set

Use your Super Smash Bros Series Link amiibo to nab this set. It consists of:

Cap of the Twilight

Tunic of Twilight

Trousers of the Twilight

It's also reportedly available to find in the game without the amiibo. We'll update this guide as soon as we find it.

Armour of the Hero Set

Image coming soon...

This set is available via the 8-Bit Link amiibo. It consists of:

Cap of the Hero

Tunic of the Hero

Trousers of the Hero

It's also reportedly available to find in the game without the amiibo. We'll update this guide as soon as we find it.

Armour of the Sky Set

Image coming soon...

Scan a Skyward Sword Link amiibo to nab this set. It consists of:

Cap of the Sky

Tunic of the Sky

Trousers of the Sky

It's also reportedly available to find in the game without the amiibo. We'll update this guide as soon as we find it.

Armour of the Wind Set

Get your Toon Link amiibo scanned to nab this three-piece set. It consists of

Cap of the Wind

Tunic of the Wind

Trousers of the Wind

It's also reportedly available to find in the game without the amiibo. We'll update this guide as soon as we find it.

Barbarian Armour Set *****

You can obtain this set, which stacks up to give you +3 attack power, by taking on the Misko's Treasure side quest. Or you can head to the following caves by using the coordinates below to grab them straight off the bat.

Barbarian Chest Piece - 3 Defence/+1 Attack - Crenel Hills Cave: 0474, 0729, 0041

3 Defence/+1 Attack Barbarian Leg Wraps - 3 Defence/+1 Attack - Walnot Mountain Cave: 4074, -1900, 0163

3 Defence/+1 Attack Barbarian Helm - 3 Defence/=1 Attack - Robred Dropoff Cave: 2487, -1467, 0013

Champion's Leathers Set *****

This set gives you a classic look and a 5 defence rating and in order to nab it you've got two options.

You can head to Hateno Village and go to Zelda's house at coordinates 3292, -2300, 0129 then head into the garden and jump down the well here. Now read Zelda's journal down here to initiate the Champion's Tunic quest.

Otherwise, if you want to skip the faff and get this set earlier than you're meant to, you'll need to make a bunch of Energizing Elixirs then shoot out of Lookout Landing Skyview Tower with the aim of making it over Hyrule Castle's walls, which are now quite high given the entire place is floating.

Once successfully in the castle, make a beeline for the throne room and head up the steps. Light the two torches on either side of the throne to move it and reach a secret area containing your fancy new threads.

Charged Set

You'll actually get the Charged Set as part of the main story while looking for a way to reach the Thunderhead Isle. All three pieces are located on the river going down from Dracozu Lake. This set is extremely useful in stormy areas, as it boosts you attack power when it's thundering.

The Charged Shirt is in the room at the top of the river at coordinates 1004, -2539, 0013 . It gives you a +3 defence boost .

is in the room at the top of the river at . It gives you a . Halfway down the river on the right hand side, you'll find a second room which you'll need to destroy rocks to get into. Inside, the chest containing the Charged Trousers is at coordinates 0952, -2704, 0012 . It also gives a +3 defence boost .

is . It also gives . Lastly, the Charged Headdress is another third of the way down the river on the left bank. Cut down some vines to enter a cave and find a chest at coordinates 0986, -2825, 0012. Now Link can have a cool little horn on his head, along with another +3 defence boost.

Climbing Gear Set *****

A great set to get early in the game if you like to climb up stuff, which you'll get ample opportunity to do in this game. In order to grab the Climbing Gear, you can check out our guide to exactly where it's located.

Or, if you have an aversion to clicking that particular link, then just head for North Hyrule Plains Cave, at coordinates -1230, 0771, 0100, jump down into the cave through a hole in the ground here, defeat the Bubbulfrog then move out from this area and down. You'll see a waterfall here that you can pass through to find your latest armour set.

Dark Armour Set

You can grab this armour, which has a 3 defence rating, from the Bargainer Statue in Lookout Landing. This is the first piece of gear you can nab in exchange for 150 Poes. Make sure to hunt down more Bargainers in the Depths to add more armour sets to the menu here.

Depths Armour Set

Another Bargainer Statue purchase, this time costing you 150 Poes. You'll need to have found at least one other Bargainer statue to see this in your choices, so we recommend heading to the Central Mine in the Depths to sort this out.

Desert Voe Armour Set *****

For a quick and easy boost to your ability to withstand heat, head to Kara Kara Bazaar in Gerudo - coordinates -3273, -2551, 0023 to pick up the Desert Voe Headband from Saula for 450 Rupees!

There is a full Desert Voe armour set to find but nabbing this headband is a quick and easy way to raise your defence against the desert heat.

Ember Armour Set

Image coming soon...

You'll find the first part of this armour, the trousers, during the quest to gain the Fierce Deity set. So, check out our guide to that just a little further down this list!

Evil Spirit Armour Set

We've only managed to find one piece of this so far, the Evil Spirit Greaves, which you can nab by completing The North Lomei Prophecy side quest. This quest takes you to three mazes located in the sky, surface and depths.

Your first port of call here should be the surface maze where you'll need to navigate your way into the central chamber. Once you've done this you can head for the sky maze which is now open. In here you'll need to hit four switches by using the air current to glide through the corridors of the maze.

Finally, once you're done in the sky, you can dive straight down into a now-opened chasm to take on Flux Construct III in battle in the Depths maze. Once you're done you'll earn yourself these snazzy greaves. Phew!

Fierce Deity Armour Set *****

You have two options for getting your hands on this set that harks back to Majora's Mask. You can choose to use your Majora's Mask Link amiibo to net all three pieces over various days, or you can follow the quest as detailed below.

First off, we want to head to Cephia Lake Cave, which you can find at coordinates 2606, 1305, 0150. Once here, speak with the treasure hunters at the entrance then feed their dog lots of food in order for it to sniff out the correct treasure chest for you, netting you Ember Trousers.

Once you've done this you'll trigger the Misko's Treasure - The Fierce Deity quest. You'll be challenged to find three keys here, which are in fact the three pieces of armour. Find them all and you can then return to Cephia Lake Cave to get your hands on the Fierce Deity Sword! Before that, let's take a look at where to find each piece of the set.

Fierce Deity Chest - 3 Defence - Akkala Citadel Ruins - 3284, 1493, 0414

3 Defence Fierce Deity Boots - 3 Defence - Ancient Tree Stump Cave , north of Mount Daphne - 1101, -0465, 0063

3 Defence , north of Mount Daphne Fierce Deity Mask - 3 Defence - Skull Lake Cave - 3414, 2875, 0799

Once you've got all three pieces, remember to return to Cephia Lake Cave to grab your flashy new sword!

Flamebreaker Armour Set *****

A bit of an easier one this, as the only way to get the Flamebreaker Armour (that we're aware of thus far) is to buy it at the armour shop in Goron City. It's fairly expensive, but we reckon you'll be glad you're wearing it when dealing with hot environments. It also gives you the fireproof effect when all pieces are equipped which makes some fiery foes much easier to handle.

Flamebreaker Helm - Goron City Armour Shop - 1400 Rupees

Flamebreaker Armour - Goron City Armour Shop - 700 Rupees

Flamebreaker Boots - Goron City Armour Shop - 1,200 Rupees

Froggy Armour Set *****

Image coming soon...

Want to be able to climb up every slippery surface with ease? Then you're gonna need the Froggy Armour.

In order to get this set we need to complete the Potential Princess Sightings questline. To activate this quest, head to the Lucky Clover Gazette east of Rito Village. Here, speak to Traysi and then head off to meet Penn at various stables throughout Hyrule.

As you meet up with Penn, make sure to complete any tasks he gives you and you'll eventually unlock all parts of this essential set.

Frostbite Armour Set

Coming soon

Glide Armour Set *****

Zooming around in the sky is a big part of Tears of the Kingdom and so this Glide Armour, which you can obtain fairly early in the game, is a must-have. The Glide Armour doesn't use up any stamina in flight and it increases your overall aerial mobility.

In order to grab all three pieces, we need to visit three sky islands and complete three simple Zonai Construct challenges. Let's take a look at where each island is.

Glide Mask - Valor Island - Go to the Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower and propel yourself skywards then travel North East to reach this island and take part in your first construct challenge to earn your mask.

Go to the and propel yourself skywards then travel to reach this island and take part in your first construct challenge to earn your mask. Glide Shirt - Courage Island - Best reached by blasting yourself out of Lindor's Brow Skyview Tower and heading South East .

Best reached by blasting yourself out of and heading . Glide Tights - Bravery Island - Use Thyplo Skyview Tower to get airborne then head south to this island where your final challenge awaits you.

Hylian Armour Set *****

This classic set can be picked up early on, as soon as you get to Lookout Landing and have enough to Rupees to cough up for each of the three pieces.

Hylian Hood - 3 Defence - Lookout Landing Armour Shop - 70 Rupees

3 Defence Hylian Tunic - 3 Defence - Lookout Landing Armour Shop - 130 Rupees

3 Defence Hylian Trousers - 3 Defence - Lookout Landing Armour Shop - 120 Rupees

Miner’s Armour Set *****

Now here's a useful set for exploring the Depths as it makes you glow, which is helpful in the dark innit. In order to nab this full set, you can do as the game would like and get up into the sky to seek out three treasure maps that pinpoint the locations for you.

Or, we're just saying, you could just make a beeline for the locations in the Depths that we've listed below to make things a bit quicker. It's up to you, mate. There's no judgement here.

Miner's Chest Piece - Right under Daphne's Mountain, you can get here fairly quickly by flinging yourself down the Hyrule Field Chasm and head to coordinates -1075, -0558, -0514.

Right under Daphne's Mountain, you can get here fairly quickly by flinging yourself down the and head to Miner's Helm - Directly underneath Kara Kara Bazaar in the Gerudo Desert, head to coordinates -3238, -2423, -0475 or thereabouts to find this one.



head to or thereabouts to find this one. Miner's Trousers - At Hylia Canyon Mine, which is directly under Mount Hylia. Head for coordinates -1287, -2250, -0707.

Mystic Armour Set

You can buy all of the Mystic Armour set from Koltin by giving him Bubbul Gems. You can't choose when you buy these, however, as you'll need to buy every single item from him.

Mystic Robe

Mystic Trousers

Mystic Headpiece

All of the armour pieces give you a +3 defence boost, plus instead of taking damage while wearing this set, you'll instead lose Rupees. Good if you've got a lot in the bank.

Phantom Armour Set *****

The Phantom set is an extremely powerful set, with the Armour alone giving a +8 to your defence. You can find it at Tamio River Downstream Cave in the Tabantha Frontier, at coordinates -2968, -0928, 0035. You'll need to head deep into the cave and avoid the monsters, and then break down a rocky wall with bombs or a hammer.

As soon as we find the remaining pieces, we'll update this guide.

Radiant Armour Set

Coming soon

Royal Guard Armour Set

Coming soon

Rubber Armour Set

Giving you added resistance to shock and electric attacks and a+3 defence, the Rubber Armour is part of the full Rubber Set. The Armour is in Whistling Hill Cave, where you'll need to break your way through rock walls and fight Like Likes in order to reach this chest tucked away at the back. The chest is around coordinates -0085, -1116, -0002.

Snowquill Armour Set *****

If you're considering exploring the colder regions of Tears of the Kingdom, the Snowquill Armour set is a must-have. You can nab this full set once you reach Rito Village by simply purchasing all three pieces from Brazen Beak for a grand total of 2,500 Rupees.

Snowquill Tunic - 9 Defence - Rito Village Armour Shop - 500 Rupees

9 Defence - Snowquill Trousers - 9 Defence - Rito Village Armour Shop - 1,000 Rupees

9 Defence Snowquill Headdress - 9 Defence - Rito Village Armour Shop - 650 Rupees

Soldier’s Armour Set

Coming soon

Stealth Armour Set *****



The Stealth set can be purchased in its entirety from Eastwind in Kakariko Village. However! Things are not quite so straightforward as just walking in and buying it, unless you're incredibly wealthy.

Yep, the prices in the store have been hiked up to ludicrous levels and you're going to need to speak with the shopkeeper, Claree, to kickstart the Gloom-borne Illness side quest which will see you solve the problem. Once you've completed this quest, prices will return to normal and you can nab your slick stealth set. Wearing the full get-up will give you a night speed boost, although beyond its upgraded stealth capabilities, this set is quite weak on the defence front.

Stealth Tights - 500 Rupees

Stealth Mask - 600 Rupees

Stealth Chest Guard - 700 Rupees

Yiga Clan Armour Set

Coming soon

Zant's Armour Set

Coming soon

Zora Armour Set *****

This armour makes a return and, once again it allows you to travel up waterfalls like an absolute boss. In order to nab the base armour itself you simply need to follow along the story and reach Zora's Domain. Clean the sludge of the statue here and then speak to Sidon to begin the Sidon of the Zora quest.

Once you've done this, speak to Lady Yona who will tell you she has Zora Armour that needs to be repaired. You'll need an Ancient Arowana to do this and you may already have one from the Great Sky Island. If not, simply grab one from Mipha Court.

Now that you've got the armour, you can set out to grab the optional greaves and boots, let's take a look at where to find them.

Zora Greaves - Increased Swim Sped - Speak to Yona to start the A Token of Friendship quest and head off to the Ancient Zora Waterworks which are right down the bottom of a huge whirlpool to find this piece.

Once in the waterworks, make sure to head down to find a hole that takes you to a scrap with a Stone Talus . Once you've dealt with the Talus (or you could run right past it, we guess) head through a nearby waterfall to find a secret cave with your greaves.



Increased Swim Sped and head off to the which are right down the bottom of a huge whirlpool to find this piece. Once in the waterworks, make sure to . Once you've dealt with the Talus (or you could run right past it, we guess) with your greaves. Zora Helm - Spin Attack Ability - Speak to Khira and Chroma (in the King Dorephan's throne room) to start The Never-ending Lecture quest which takes you to Floating Scales Island. Once here, head to the fish's tail and look down to see a cave on the lower part of the ridge. Make your way down here to grab your shiny new helmet.

Single Items

Bokoblin Mask *****

This mask is incredibly useful as it lets you avoid battle with Bokoblins by allowing you to blend in with the crowd.

In order to grab it, head to Pico Pond at coordinates 1210, 1205, 0020, where you'll spot a colourful balloon owned by Kilton and Kolton. They're looking for Bubbulfrog gems and, if you've got one, simply hand it over to receive your mask as a reward. Easy!

Lizalfos Mask

Coming soon

Majora's Mask

Like a lot of the classic armour pieces, Majora's Mask can be found in the Depths.

You'll need to head to the Floating Coliseum, which is northwest of the Great Abandoned Central Mine. Once you enter the coliseum and attempt to open the gloom-covered chest, you'll have to fight five Lynels different Lynels, one after the other. While the Mask only gives you a +1 defence, it has a chance of confusing enemies and preventing them from attacking Link.

Midna's Helmet

Image coming soon...

Midna's Helmet is a legendary armour piece that gives you a +7 armour rating and even a little bit of gloom resistance as an added bonus.

That gloom resistance is a hint, of course, that this piece can be found in the Depths. You'll need to drop down into Eventide Island Chasm to nab this one, so head to Rabella Westlands Skyview Tower in East Necluda and fly southeast to reach the cliff edge at Cape Kales. Once here use a Zonai device to fly across the water to Eventide Island.

Once you've dropped into the chasm, light up your surroundings with a Brightbloom seed and follow the path ahead to reach a large wall. Make your way around the wall until you find an entrance into the arena here. Defeat the arena battle to receive your armour. Good luck!

Moblin Mask

You can get the Moblin Mask from Koltin by giving him 2 Bubbul Gems. It'll give you a +2 defensive boost and will prevent Moblins from attacking you.

Vah Medoh Divine Helm

Image coming soon...

The Vah Medoh Divine Helm can be yours if you scan a Revali amiibo. It has a base +2 defence stat and comes with Cold resistance.

This helm is also available to find in the game without the amiibo. We'll update this guide as soon as we find it.

Vah Naboris Divine Helm



Image coming soon...

The Vah Naboris Divine Helm can be acquired by scanning an Urbosa amiibo.

This helm is also available to find in the game without the amiibo. We'll update this guide as soon as we find it.

Vah Rudania Divine Helm

Image coming soon...

The Vah Rudania Divine Helm can be acquired by scanning a Daruk amiibo. It has a base +2 defence stat and comes with Flame Guard.

This helm is also available to find in the game without the amiibo. We'll update this guide as soon as we find it.

Vah Ruta Divine Helm

Image coming soon...

The Vah Ruta Divine Helm could be yours by scanning a Mipha amiibo.

This helm is also available to find in the game without the amiibo. We'll update this guide as soon as we find it.

amiibo Single Items

There are quite a number of sets and single pieces of armour available through your amiibo collections. We've listed all of the sets we're aware of above, so let's now take a look at the single items you can grab.

Sheik's Mask

Image coming soon...

Sheik's Mask can be acquired by scanning in your Smash Bros. Sheik amiibo. It has a base defence of +2 and improves your sneak stat.

For more handy guides, check out our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough for all of your adventuring needs.