Stables in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom act as a hub to let you register and store your favourite horses, add saddles and harnesses, collect and redeem Pony Points and, of course, catch up on some sleep. You'll find 15 main stables across the game world with a few mini stables thrown in for good measure for a total of 17 stables!

As well as doing your day-to-day horsey business, it's a good idea to find as many stables as you can as they're usually busy with vendors and other NPCs who dole out side quests or impart useful information and rumours.

Whilst we're here, and as a useful aside, make sure to check out our Best Horses guide so you know where to get the very nicest horsies to saddle up and store at stables around Hyrule.

So, let's take a look at the locations of all the stables in the game.

Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom: All Stable Locations

Dueling Peaks Stable

In West Necluda, this one is situated to the right of Duelling Peaks.

East Akkala Stable

Right up the northeast corner of the map, this one is slightly to the southeast of Deep Akkala.

To the right of Eldin Canyon, this stable to the west side of Cephia Lake.

Gerudo Canyon Stable

This one is located ever so slightly to the left of Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower.

Gerudo Mini Stable

This mini stable is slightly south of Digdogg Suspension Bridge, not too far northeast of Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower.

Hateno Pasture

You can find this one to the east in Hateno Village.

Highland Stable

Down the south of the map in Faron, you'll find this stable east of Haran Lake.

Lakeside Stable

Slightly east of Highland Stable, this is another one in Faron, just north of Ubota Point.

Lookout Landing Mini Stable

This one is another mini Stable located in Lookout Landing. You'll need to complete The Incomplete Stable side quest shown in our pics below to get it ready for use, though.

New Serenne Stable

Off to the west a little from Hyrule Castle, you'll find this stable right beside Sinakawak Shrine.

Outskirts Stable

Just left of the Coliseum Ruins to the southwest of Hyrule Field, this stable is sat just above Tsutsu-um Shrine.

Riverside Stable

On the shores of Hylia River, hence the name, this is in the southeast of Hyrule Field.

Snowfield Stable

Up to the northeast in the Tabantha Tundra area, this one is directly below Orochium Shrine.

South Akkala Stable

Just a little north of South Akkala Plains.

Tabantha Bridge Stable

You'll find this off to the west, on the left side of Hyrule Ridge. Lindor's Brow Skyview Tower is your nearest for getting a bird's eye view and you just need to fly southwest a little from here to reach it.

Wetland Stable

This next one is a straight shot slightly south from Woodland Stable.

Woodland Stable

You can roll up to this one slightly northeast of Lookout Landing beside Pico Pond.

Check out our full Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough for more hints and tips.