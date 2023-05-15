Wondering what that weird statue that asks for Poes in Lookout Landing is all about? Well then you've come to the right place, as that right there is a Bargainer statue and in this guide we'll be showing you how they work and where each and every last one of them is located in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Let's take a look!

[note: this guide is a work in progress and we'll add more Bargainer Statue locations as we find them so keep checking back regularly for updates!]

Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom: All Bargainer Statue Locations And Rewards

What are Bargainer Statues?

Bargainer statues in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom are mysterious statues that trade exclusive armour pieces and items that will aid you in the Depths, as well as allowing you to purchase Amiibo rewards that you've already unlocked.

Your first contact with a Bargainer statue will likely be in the central tent at Lookout Landing where the very top of one has been excavated. Pray to this statue and it'll inform you that you need to feed it Poes in order to purchase its rewards.

There are several more Bargainer Statues in the Depths and they are rather large, requiring a little navigation and climbing in order to interact with. You can spend collected Poes at the Lookout Landing Bargainer in order to receive hints as to where more statues are located and each statue you uncover will add to the available armour pieces and items you can purchase with your Poes.

What Are Poes?

Poes are collectible currency that you'll find all over the place down in the Depths. The Poes you'll find on the ground are of the regular blue glowing variety but, if you look to higher ground and more difficult to reach spots, you'll be rewarded with a larger purpleish variety that reward you several Poes at once.

Poes are easy to spot thanks to their glowing nature and you should make an effort to hoover up any you come across as some of the rewards you can trade them in for are highly useful whilst exploring in the darkness of the Depths.

All Bargainer Statue Rewards

Now that you know how they work, let's take a look at all of the special rewards that we know of so far which you can scoop up for feeding them your precious Poes.

Dark Clump - 10 Poes

Muddle Bud - 16 Poes

Puffshroom - 16 Poes

Bomb Flower - 16 Poes

Dark Tunic - 150 Poes

Dark Trousers - 150 Poes

Hood of the Depths - 300 Poes

Tunic of the Depths - 150 Poes

Gaiters of the Depths - 200 Poes

All Bargainer Statue Locations

Of course, in order to nab any of the above goodies, you'll need to know where all of the game's Bargainer Statues are located. Below we've provided coordinates for each of the statues we've found thus far.

Lookout Landing: 0317, -1097, 0009

Great Abandoned Central Mine: -0780, -1902, -0565

Plains Bargainer Statue: 0445, -0802, -0471



For more help on your journey across Hyrule, check out our full Tears of the Kingdom walkthrough for more hints, tips, tricks, and maps.