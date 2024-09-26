Heeeeey! Looking for Stamps across Hyrule in Echoes of Wisdom? We're here to help you collect every single Stamp in the game and get in Stamp Guy's good books.

In this Stamp Rally guide, we've listed every single Stamp in Echoes of Wisdom, sorted by Region.

We've also got a list of rewards, how many stamps there are, and just who the heck Stamp Guy is.

All Stamp Locations in Echoes of Wisdom

Hyrule Field (4 Stamps)

Stamp #1

Just outside the front gates of Hyrule Ranch. This will likely be the first Stamp you get.

Stamp #2



Just to the right of the entrance of Kakariko Village.

Stamp #3

To the far west of Kakariko Village, on a plateau just to the left of a cave.

Stamp #4

On the left side of Eternal Forest, right of Eldin Volcano. Either climb over the forest trees or us a Ghirro to float down to it from Eldin.

Eastern Hyrule Field & Lake Hylia (3 Stamps)

Stamp #1

Northeast of Hyrule Castle Town. Follow the river north until you reach a small lake. There's a stamp on a grassy island just south of the waterfall.

Stamp #2

Go east from Hyrule Castle Town and follow the path south. When you reach a bridge, don't cross it and instead continue east. At a four-way crossing, head north to reach the Eastern Temple and a Stamp at the base of the stairs on the right.

Stamp #3



Southeast of the Great Fairy Fountain, in the very southeast corner of Lake Hylia.

Jabul Waters (4 Stamps)

Stamp #1

Just above the North Entrance of Seesyde Village, the first place you'll spot when you enter Jabul Waters.

Stamp #2

To the west of Lord Jabu-Jabu's Den, directly south of the River Zora Village

Stamp #3

Northwest of the River Zora Village, high up at the bottom end of a side-on L shape.

Stamp #4

On a small piece of land in the far east of Zora Cove, east of the Sea Zora Village.

Gerudo Desert (4 Stamps)

Stamp #1

Head East from Gerudo Sanctum, the large rift in the south of the region, or southeast from Oasis. The Stamp is on a raised ledge.

Stamp #2

From the Oasis, head due northwest until you see two red stone pillars. The Stamp is in front of them.

Stamp #3

Directly west of Gerudo Town on a high cliff.

Stamp #4

To the far north of Gerudo Town, climb up some high cliffs to reach this one. it's right next to the Stilled Northern Gerudo Desert rift.

Eldin Volcano (3 Stamps)

Stamp #1

Just below Goron City, to the right of the entrance ramp, next to a hot spring.

Stamp #2

South of Rock-Roast Quarry, in the centre of a small lake of lava.

Stamp #3

Climb to the very summit of Eldin Volcano. Must be done after clearing the Eldin Temple dungeon.

Faron Wetlands (4 Stamps)

Stamp #1

On the right-hand side of the southern exit of Scrubton, this Stamp sits atop a small waterfall.

Stamp #2

South of Scrubton and northwest of the southeast rift, the Stamp is tucked up a ledge in front of some purple and green plants.

Stamp #3

In the southwest corner of Faron is the Heart Lake. North of that, follow the path around to find a small ledge with a Stamp on it.

Stamp #4

In the centre of a pond in the northeast corner of Faron. Climb up the cliff to reach it.

Hebra Mountain (3 Stamps)

Stamp #1

When you first enter Hebra Mountain from the caves, just head south and you'll soon come across this one.

Stamp #2

Just northeast of Condé's House, hidden high up behind some trees.

Stamp #3

This Stamp is close to the summit of the Hebra Mountain. Once you've completed the Lanayru Temple dungeon, head to the section of the mountain where snowballs are rolling down. Head East and you'll reach a rift, where you'll find Stamp Guy. You will need to complete the Stamp Stand Swallowed! Side Quest to get the Stamp.

Who is Stamp Guy?

Stamp Guy is a brand new character in Echoes of Wisdom, no relation to Tingle. He is a Stamp Enthusiast brought up by his family to love stamps.

He's Hylian — as you can see, he has the trademark ears — and he floats down on a parachute to greet people. Otherwise, we know little else about him.

How many Stamps are there?

There are 25 Stamps to collect in Echoes of Wisdom. That means you'll be given five different Stamp Cards to complete.

Every five stamps gets you a reward, and you'll get a big bonus reward once you have all 25.

All Stamp Card rewards

Here is a list of all Stamp Card rewards in Echoes of Wisdom:

Stamp Card Number of Stamps to Complete (Total) Reward First Stamp Card 5 10 Fresh Milk Exciting Stamp Card 10 3 Golden Eggs Thrilling Stamp Card 15 Fairy Bottle Exhilarating Stamp Card 20 5 Monster Stones Final Stamp Card 25 Stamp Suit

That's all for this section of our Echoes of Wisdom guide. For more help, hints, or tips, head on over to our Echoes of Wisdom walkthrough hub.