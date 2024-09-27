Welcome to our Full Story Walkthrough for The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

This guide covers the final dungeon of Echoes of Wisdom, including all puzzle solutions and treasure chest locations.

Note, before you enter the dungeon, you can go back to Hyrule and finish off any remaining Side Quests or run off to make some Smoothies. Once you agree to enter, you will also lose Swordfighter Form.

Also, this should go without saying, but this guide contains big spoilers for Echoes of Wisdom, so be warned.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Walkthrough -Null's Body, The Final Dungeon

Once you speak to Link and agree to enter the dungeon, this is the point of no return — there's no turning back here, so make sure you're prepared.

Both Zelda and Link will enter the dungeon together — follow Link to the entrance of the dungeon, where the pair of you will face off against some enemies.

Remember, you don't have Swordfighter Form anymore, so you can only rely on your best Echoes for combat. Fortunately, Link's not bad at fighting, either — you can't control him, but you can leave him to his own devices. Just summon your best and you'll make it though.

You need to go through a couple of rooms like this until, suddenly, Link and Zelda are separated. Link will go on ahead, and you should do the same — use some Clouds to get across to the other side on the right.

In the next room, more enemies! But Link can't help you. Deal with your side of the room first, then go up to the bars and send an Echo over to Link's side to take out the enemies freezing him. Eventually, when both sides are clear, you can progress.

In the next room, head down the stairs and then Bind yourself to the moving platform to get to the opposite side. Jump down, then wait until you reach the left side. Bind yourself to the platform above and it will pull you up through the gap.

The next room is full of Gustmasters, but you should be able to easily dodge them with your Echoes. On the opposite side, grab a flying Echo and ride the air currents up. The next two rooms are straightforward, so keep going.

In the next room, you can see Link on the other side of the bars, but he can't get up! Here, you can make a little staircase for him so he can climb up using boxes and/or beds. You can also use Bind on Link to help him get up more easily. You want to get him to the far right of the room so he can cut down the black goo and press the switch. You'll reunite with Link here and then head forward.

You'll soon reach a large hole, which is your final destination. When you're ready, jump down and get ready for the Final Boss of Echoes of Wisdom.

After defeating the Final Boss

Once you've beaten the final boss, you'll get a series of cutscenes — we may have shed a tear or two, even! With the credits rolling, congrats! You've beaten Echoes of Wisdom.

Once the credits have rolled, you can return to your save file, which will put you just before the final dungeon. You can also talk to the Deku Tree to find out how many Echoes you're missing and what region they're in. We can also help you collect those final Echoes with our complete list of Echoes.

That's all for this section of our Echoes of Wisdom guide. For more help, hints, or tips, head on over to our Echoes of Wisdom walkthrough hub.