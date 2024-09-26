What's an adventure without a variety of clothes to change into? In Echoes of Wisdom, Zelda can change her outfit at the drop of a hat, and many pieces of clothing don't just change the Princess' appearance.
Below, we've listed every single piece of Clothing in Echoes of Wisdom, how to get them, and what each piece of clothing does.
Zelda: Echoes Of Wisdom - All Clothing List
Here is every costume Zelda can wear in Echoes of Wisdom. Note that this list is a work in progress and we'll continue updating it until we have every piece of clothing.
If you're looking for Accessories, we have a separate guide for that.
Disguise
- How to get
- This is Zelda's starting outfit; you'll get it as part of the main story.
- Effect
- None
Royal Travel Attire
- How to get
- Given to Zelda by the King of Hyrule after Hyrule Castle Dungeon.
- Effect
- None
Customary Attire
- How to get
- Complete the From the Heart Side Quest.
- Effect
- None
Blue Attire
- How to get
- Scan in any Zelda amiibo
- Effect
- None
Silk Pajamas
- How to get
- Complete Dohna's Challenge Side Quest in Gerudo Town
- Effect
- Increases heart recovery when resting on a bed.
Dancing Outfit
- How to get
- Complete all three stages of Mango Rush at Oasis in Gerudo Desert
- Effect
- Increases the size of Zelda's spin
Cat Clothes
- How to get
- Feed the calico cat by the northeast windmill a the Grilled Fish Echo at Kakariko Village; you can do this as part of Questioning the Local Cats Side Quest
- Effect
- Allows you to speak to cats.
Black Cat Clothes
- How to get
- Scan in any Ganondorf or Misc amiibo
- Effect
- Allows you to speak to cats
Green Tunic
- How to get
- Beat the final challenge at the Slumber Dojo
- Effect
- None
Red Tunic
- How to get
- Scan in any Link amiibo
- Effect
- None
Stamp Suit
- How to get
- Collect all 25 Stamps
- Effect
- None
