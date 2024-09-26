What's an adventure without a variety of clothes to change into? In Echoes of Wisdom, Zelda can change her outfit at the drop of a hat, and many pieces of clothing don't just change the Princess' appearance.

Below, we've listed every single piece of Clothing in Echoes of Wisdom, how to get them, and what each piece of clothing does.

Zelda: Echoes Of Wisdom - All Clothing List

Here is every costume Zelda can wear in Echoes of Wisdom. Note that this list is a work in progress and we'll continue updating it until we have every piece of clothing.

If you're looking for Accessories, we have a separate guide for that.

Disguise

How to get This is Zelda's starting outfit; you'll get it as part of the main story. Effect None

Royal Travel Attire

How to get Given to Zelda by the King of Hyrule after Hyrule Castle Dungeon. Effect None

How to get Complete the From the Heart Side Quest. Effect None

Blue Attire

How to get Scan in any Zelda amiibo Effect None

Silk Pajamas

How to get Complete Dohna's Challenge Side Quest in Gerudo Town Effect Increases heart recovery when resting on a bed.

Dancing Outfit

How to get Complete all three stages of Mango Rush at Oasis in Gerudo Desert Effect Increases the size of Zelda's spin

Cat Clothes

How to get Feed the calico cat by the northeast windmill a the Grilled Fish Echo at Kakariko Village; you can do this as part of Questioning the Local Cats Side Quest Effect Allows you to speak to cats.

Black Cat Clothes

How to get Scan in any Ganondorf or Misc amiibo Effect Allows you to speak to cats

Green Tunic

How to get Beat the final challenge at the Slumber Dojo Effect None

Red Tunic

How to get Scan in any Link amiibo Effect None

Stamp Suit

How to get Collect all 25 Stamps Effect None

