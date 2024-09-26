Outfits Echoes of Wisdom
Image: Nintendo Life

What's an adventure without a variety of clothes to change into? In Echoes of Wisdom, Zelda can change her outfit at the drop of a hat, and many pieces of clothing don't just change the Princess' appearance.

Below, we've listed every single piece of Clothing in Echoes of Wisdom, how to get them, and what each piece of clothing does.

Zelda: Echoes Of Wisdom - All Clothing List

Here is every costume Zelda can wear in Echoes of Wisdom. Note that this list is a work in progress and we'll continue updating it until we have every piece of clothing.

If you're looking for Accessories, we have a separate guide for that.

Disguise

Disguise
Image: Nintendo Life
How to get
This is Zelda's starting outfit; you'll get it as part of the main story.
Effect
None

Royal Travel Attire

Royal Traveller
Image: Nintendo Life
How to get
Given to Zelda by the King of Hyrule after Hyrule Castle Dungeon.
Effect
None

Customary Attire

Customary Attire
Image: Nintendo Life
How to get
Complete the From the Heart Side Quest.
Effect
None

Blue Attire

Blue Attire
Image: Nintendo Life
How to get
Scan in any Zelda amiibo
Effect
None

Silk Pajamas

Silk Pajamas
Image: Nintendo Life
How to get
Complete Dohna's Challenge Side Quest in Gerudo Town
Effect
Increases heart recovery when resting on a bed.

Dancing Outfit

Dancing Outfit
Image: Nintendo Life
How to get
Complete all three stages of Mango Rush at Oasis in Gerudo Desert
Effect
Increases the size of Zelda's spin

Cat Clothes

Cat Clothes
Image: Nintendo Life
How to get
Feed the calico cat by the northeast windmill a the Grilled Fish Echo at Kakariko Village; you can do this as part of Questioning the Local Cats Side Quest
Effect
Allows you to speak to cats.

Black Cat Clothes

Black Cat Clothes
Image: Nintendo Life
How to get
Scan in any Ganondorf or Misc amiibo
Effect
Allows you to speak to cats

Green Tunic

Green Tunic
Image: Nintendo Life
How to get
Beat the final challenge at the Slumber Dojo
Effect
None

Red Tunic

Red Tunic
Image: Nintendo Life
How to get
Scan in any Link amiibo
Effect
None

Stamp Suit

Stamp Suit
Image: Nintendo Life
How to get
Collect all 25 Stamps
Effect
None

That's all for this section of our Echoes of Wisdom guide. For more help, hints, or tips, head on over to our Echoes of Wisdom walkthrough hub.