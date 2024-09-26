As with all modern Zelda games, Echoes of Wisdom allows you to scan your amiibo in for rewards and ingredients. So whether you have a plethora of figures or just a handful, you're sure to get something if you get scanning.

Below, we've listed all of the amiibo unlocks and rewards you get in Echoes of Wisdom.

What amiibo are compatible with Echoes of Wisdom?

All of The Legend of Zelda Series amiibo are compatible with Echoes of Wisdom.

This includes the Super Smash Bros. amiibo all the way through to the Tears of the Kingdom amiibo.

Other amiibo not in the Zelda series are not compatible.

How many times can you scan your amiibo in Echoes of Wisdom?

Each amiibo can only be scanned once a day.

Additionally, you can only claim amiibo rewards three times a day. Essentially, that means you can only scan in three different amiibo per day.

Unless you want to play around with your system clock, that is...

All amiibo Unlocks & Rewards in Echoes of Wisdom

Unlike Breath of the Wild or Tears of the Kingdom, unlocks for Echoes of Wisdom are a bit more limited. There are three exclusive costumes locked to amiibo, but outside of that, the rewards are fairly basic.

We've listed

Clothing amiibo unlocks



Note: You can only unlock clothing from your amiibo after you've completed the fourth main dungeon, Hyrule Castle Dungeon.

Blue Attire

amiibo required Zelda (Super Smash Bros.), Shiek (Super Smash Bros.), Zelda (Wind Waker), Zelda and Loftwing, Zelda (Breath of the Wild), Zelda (Tears of the Kingdom)

Any Zelda amiibo will get you the Blue Attire on their first scan.

Black Cat Clothing

amiibo required Ganondorf (Super Smash Bros.), Ganondorf(Tears of the Kingdom), Daruk, Revali, Mipha, Urbosa, Bokoblin, Guardian

Any Ganondorf or miscellaneous Zelda series amiibo will get you the Black Cat Clothing on their first scan.

Red Tunic

amiibo required Link (Super Smash Bros.), Toon Link (Super Smash Bros.), Young Link (Super Smash Bros.), Nintendo 8-bit Link, Link (Wind Waker), Link (Ocarina of Time), Link Majora's Mask), Link (Twilight Princess), Link (Skyward Sword), Wolf Link, Link Archer, Link Rider, Link (Link's Awakening(, Link (Tears of the Kingdom)

Any Link amiibo will get you the Red Tunic outfit on their first scan.

Ingredient amiibo unlocks

Either before Echoes of Wisdom's fourth dungeon or if you've already scanned in an amiibo and got the relating piece of clothing, then you'll be rewarded with a variety of smoothie ingredients that you can use to make smoothies and potions.

Here is a list of potential ingredient drops from scanning amiibo: