Detective Pikachu Returns
After a slightly quieter summer period, the next couple of months are absolutely overflowing with top-tier Switch game releases. We've got a new Pokémon game, a new 2D Mario, a new 2D Sonic, and lots, lots more. Wowzers.

We've been busy rounding up our usual selection of games headed to retail in the coming weeks, including some highlights picked by us as well as lots of other games and accessories that are launching soon (there are some particularly cool accessories this month, so make sure you don't skip that section of our guide!).

Have a browse through and see if anything takes your fancy:

Rune Factory 3 Special - 5th September

A special remastered version of Rune Factory 3 is headed to Switch on 5th September, and there's even a Golden Memories Limited Edition to buy.

This new remaster will have you settling down in your idyllic fantasy town with improved graphics and redesigned 3D character models. Alongside the new graphics, you'll also discover a brand new Newlywed Mode, standalone adventures unlocked after marriage to each of the game's 11 eligible bachelorettes, as well as a "Hell" difficulty level that sounds very friendly indeed.

If you haven't played this action RPG/romance/farming mash-up before, then here's your chance to see what it's all about:

Rune Factory 3 Special
Rune Factory 3 Special

Mortal Kombat 1 - 19th September

Mortal Kombat 1, which is actually the 12th main instalment in the series, fights its way onto Switch and other platforms on 19th September.

Developer NetherRealm says that this new entry will "usher in a new era of the iconic franchise with a new fighting system, game modes, and fatalities". We recently went hands-on with the game if you'd like to read all about our thoughts; otherwise, you can grab a pre-order using the links below:

Mortal Kombat 1
Mortal Kombat 1

Pikmin 1 + 2 Physical Release - 22nd September

The Pikmin 1 + 2 HD remasters are already available digitally on Switch, but the physical edition – perfect for any collectors looking to add two great games to their library in one tasty swoop – launches on 22nd September.

You can check out our full review of both Pikmin 1 and Pikmin 2 if you'd like to learn more. More pre-order options are available here.

EA Sports FC 24 - 22nd September

If you've missed the news, EA Sports' FIFA series isn't allowed to be called FIFA anymore. So here we are with the slightly more clunky-sounding EA Sports FC 24, launching on Switch on 22nd September.

It might not have FIFA's backing, but there's no need to worry – EA Sports FC 24 still features 19,000+ fully licensed players, 700+ teams, 100+ stadiums and 30+ leagues across world football, with all your favourite clubs and stars being included just as they always have been. It's an interesting new venture for a series that's sometimes accused of being a bit too 'samey' year-on-year. Perhaps this could be the ideal opportunity to freshen things up more than ever before?

Detective Pikachu Returns - 6th October

The tough-talking, coffee-guzzling Detective Pikachu returns in, well... Detective Pikachu Returns!

A sequel to the original 3DS game, Detective Pikachu Returns sees the titular mouse teaming up with his pal Tim Goodman for another journey to solve a series of mysterious incidents that are occurring within the city. Pre-orders are open now, with more options available here.

Sonic Superstars - 17th October

In the blue corner of what will be quite the late-October showdown (more on that in the next entry on this list), Sonic Superstars speeds onto Switch on the 17th.

This new platformer will have players setting off on an all-new 2D adventure through the mystical Northstar Islands as Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy. All-new Emerald powers are also in play, allowing you to move and attack in "dynamic new ways".

We're feeling pretty optimistic about what we've seen on this one so far, with features like a series-first co-op campaign available. You can treat yourself to a copy below.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder - 20th October

And in the red corner of that October battle we have Super Mario Bros. Wonder, the first new 2D Mario game in a decade!

As anyone who watched the game's initial Nintendo Direct reveal will remember, this new Mario game sees the series' classic side-scrolling gameplay be turned on its head thanks to the addition of Wonder Flowers! These game-changing items trigger all sorts of weird and wonderful moments like warp pipes coming to life – it all looks utterly fantastic. More pre-order options are available here.

More Upcoming Switch Games For September And October 2023

As well as the highlighted games above, there are plenty of Switch retail games that could pique your interest over the coming weeks...

Atari Mania
Atari Mania1st Sep 2023
The Last Worker
The Last Worker1st Sep 2023
Monster Train First Class
Monster Train First Class1st Sep 2023
Toodee and Topdee
Toodee and Topdee1st Sep 2023
Bear and Breakfast
Bear and Breakfast5th Sep 2023
Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun
Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun5th Sep 2023
The Many Pieces of Mr.Coo
The Many Pieces of Mr.Coo7th Sep 2023
The Quintessential Quintuplets: Five Promises Made with Her
The Quintessential Quintuplets: Five Promises Made with Her7th Sep 2023
The Many Pieces of Mr.Coo - Collectors Edition
The Many Pieces of Mr.Coo - Collectors Edition7th Sep 2023
Elderand
Elderand8th Sep 2023
Death or Treat
Death or Treat8th Sep 2023
Fae Farm
Fae Farm8th Sep 2023
Anonymous;Code Steelbook Launch Edition
Anonymous;Code Steelbook Launch Edition8th Sep 2023
NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition
NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition8th Sep 2023
Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2 & Numskull Joy-Con Steering Wheel Deluxe Bundle
Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2 & Numskull Joy-Con Steering Whe...10th Sep 2023
You Suck at Parking
You Suck at Parking12th Sep 2023
Neon White
Neon White12th Sep 2023
Super Bomberman R 2
Super Bomberman R 214th Sep 2023
Inspector Gadget: Mad Time Party
Inspector Gadget: Mad Time Party14th Sep 2023
Wand of Fortune R2 FD: Kimi ni Sasageru Epilogue
Wand of Fortune R2 FD: Kimi ni Sasageru Epilogue14th Sep 2023
Blasphemous 2
Blasphemous 215th Sep 2023
Baten Kaitos 1 & 2 HD Remaster
Baten Kaitos 1 & 2 HD Remaster15th Sep 2023
NASCAR Arcade Rush
NASCAR Arcade Rush15th Sep 2023
Absolute Drift
Absolute Drift15th Sep 2023
Baby Shark: Sing and Swim Party
Baby Shark: Sing and Swim Party15th Sep 2023
Persona 5 Royal: 1 More Edition
Persona 5 Royal: 1 More Edition15th Sep 2023
Gloomhaven: Mercenaries Edition
Gloomhaven: Mercenaries Edition19th Sep 2023
Mon-Yu: Defeat Monsters And Gain Strong Weapons And Armor. You May Be Defeated, But Don't Give Up. Become Stronger. I Believe There Will Be A Day When The Heroes Defeat The Devil King
Mon-Yu: Defeat Monsters And Gain Strong Weapons And Armor...21st Sep 2023
Paperman
Paperman21st Sep 2023
Avatar The Last Airbender Quest for Balance
Avatar The Last Airbender Quest for Balance22nd Sep 2023
House Flipper - Pets Edition
House Flipper - Pets Edition22nd Sep 2023
Werewolf : The Apocalypse - Heart of the Forest
Werewolf : The Apocalypse - Heart of the Forest22nd Sep 2023
The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails
The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails22nd Sep 2023
Days of Doom
Days of Doom22nd Sep 2023
Bud Spencer & Terence Hill - Slaps and Beans 2
Bud Spencer & Terence Hill - Slaps and Beans 222nd Sep 2023
Rainbow High: Runway Rush
Rainbow High: Runway Rush22nd Sep 2023
Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos
Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos26th Sep 2023
Paleo Pines
Paleo Pines26th Sep 2023
Art of Rally
Art of Rally28th Sep 2023
Games Advent Calendar
Games Advent Calendar28th Sep 2023
Pocket Bravery
Pocket Bravery28th Sep 2023
Dolphin Spirit: Ocean Mission
Dolphin Spirit: Ocean Mission28th Sep 2023
Firefighting Simulator - The Squad
Firefighting Simulator - The Squad28th Sep 2023
My Time at Sandrock
My Time at Sandrock29th Sep 2023
My Time at Sandrock Collector's Edition
My Time at Sandrock Collector's Edition29th Sep 2023
Curse of the Dead Gods
Curse of the Dead Gods29th Sep 2023
Fate/Samurai Remnant
Fate/Samurai Remnant29th Sep 2023
Ninja Kidz Time Masters
Ninja Kidz Time Masters29th Sep 2023
Paw Patrol World
Paw Patrol World29th Sep 2023
Q.U.B.E. 10th Anniversary
Q.U.B.E. 10th Anniversary29th Sep 2023
Vernal Edge
Vernal Edge29th Sep 2023
Cry Babies Magic Tears: The Big Game
Cry Babies Magic Tears: The Big Game29th Sep 2023
Frank and Drake
Frank and Drake29th Sep 2023
Redemption Reapers
Redemption Reapers29th Sep 2023
Forgive Me Father
Forgive Me Father29th Sep 2023
Fresh Start
Fresh Start29th Sep 2023
Human Fall Flat Dream Collection
Human Fall Flat Dream Collection29th Sep 2023
Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless Deluxe Edition
Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless Deluxe Edition3rd Oct 2023
Silent Hope: Day One Edition
Silent Hope: Day One Edition3rd Oct 2023
World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing 2023
World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing 20233rd Oct 2023
Silent Hope
Silent Hope3rd Oct 2023
The Sisters 2, Road to Fame
The Sisters 2, Road to Fame5th Oct 2023
Lord Winklebottom Investigates
Lord Winklebottom Investigates6th Oct 2023
Fun! Fun! Animal Park
Fun! Fun! Animal Park6th Oct 2023
Ghost Parade
Ghost Parade6th Oct 2023
Good Pizza, Great Pizza
Good Pizza, Great Pizza6th Oct 2023
Gearshifters
Gearshifters6th Oct 2023
Supraland
Supraland6th Oct 2023
Tin & Kuna
Tin & Kuna6th Oct 2023
Tin Hearts
Tin Hearts10th Oct 2023
Wild Card Football
Wild Card Football10th Oct 2023
Dino Ranch: Ride to the Rescue
Dino Ranch: Ride to the Rescue12th Oct 2023
Red Dead Redemption
Red Dead Redemption13th Oct 2023
Batman: Arkham Trilogy
Batman: Arkham Trilogy13th Oct 2023
Young Souls
Young Souls13th Oct 2023
Strife: Veteran Edition
Strife: Veteran Edition13th Oct 2023
The Grinch: Christmas Adventures
The Grinch: Christmas Adventures13th Oct 2023
Desolatium
Desolatium13th Oct 2023
Fortnite Transformers Pack (Code in Box)
Fortnite Transformers Pack (Code in Box)13th Oct 2023
Transformers: Earth Spark - Expedition
Transformers: Earth Spark - Expedition13th Oct 2023
NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS: Collector's Edition
NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS: Collect...17th Oct 2023
Skull Island Rise of Kong
Skull Island Rise of Kong17th Oct 2023
Agatha Christie: Murder on the Orient Express - Deluxe Edition
Agatha Christie: Murder on the Orient Express - Deluxe Ed...19th Oct 2023
Inescapable
Inescapable19th Oct 2023
Railway Empire 2 – Deluxe Edition
Railway Empire 2 – Deluxe Edition19th Oct 2023
Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 - Turbocharged
Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 - Turbocharged19th Oct 2023
Animal Hospital
Animal Hospital19th Oct 2023
Shin Chan: Me and the Professor on Summer Vacation
Shin Chan: Me and the Professor on Summer Vacation20th Oct 2023
Formula Retro Racing World Tour
Formula Retro Racing World Tour23rd Oct 2023
Nickelodeon All Star Brawl 2
Nickelodeon All Star Brawl 224th Oct 2023
Just Dance 2024 Limited Edition (Code in Box)
Just Dance 2024 Limited Edition (Code in Box)24th Oct 2023
Coffee Talk Single Shot Edition
Coffee Talk Single Shot Edition24th Oct 2023
Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1
Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 124th Oct 2023
Archetype Arcadia
Archetype Arcadia24th Oct 2023
Dreamworks All-Star Kart Racing
Dreamworks All-Star Kart Racing24th Oct 2023
Skautfold Bloody Pack
Skautfold Bloody Pack27th Oct 2023
Mineko's Night Market
Mineko's Night Market27th Oct 2023
Bratz: Flaunt Your Fashion Complete Edition
Bratz: Flaunt Your Fashion Complete Edition27th Oct 2023
CRYMACHINA - Deluxe Edition
CRYMACHINA - Deluxe Edition27th Oct 2023
Dinosaurs Mission Dino Camp
Dinosaurs Mission Dino Camp27th Oct 2023
Kraken Odyssey
Kraken Odyssey27th Oct 2023
Neon City Riders: Super-Powered Edition
Neon City Riders: Super-Powered Edition27th Oct 2023
PlateUp!
PlateUp!31st Oct 2023
Akai Katana Shin
Akai Katana Shin31st Oct 2023
30 Sport Games in 1
30 Sport Games in 131st Oct 2023
60 in 1 Game Collection
60 in 1 Game Collection31st Oct 2023
Train Valley Collection
Train Valley Collection31st Oct 2023
Train Valley Collection Deluxe Edition
Train Valley Collection Deluxe Edition31st Oct 2023

New Accessories For Your Switch

And finally, below you'll find a selection of Switch accessories coming up soon as well as our Switch buyer's guides if you're looking for anything in particular.

Remember you can also buy your Switch eShop credit and games from the Nintendo Life store. Purchases made on our store help to support the site, so thank you in advance!

PowerA Game Card Case XL for Nintendo Switch
PowerA Game Card Case XL for Nintendo Switch2nd Sep 2023
HORI Premium Switch Case (Pikmin 4)
HORI Premium Switch Case (Pikmin 4)4th Sep 2023
HORI Wireless HORIPAD (Black) Pro Controller for Nintendo Switch
HORI Wireless HORIPAD (Black) Pro Controller for Nintendo...6th Sep 2023
8Bitdo Micro Bluetooth Controller for Switch (Green)
8Bitdo Micro Bluetooth Controller for Switch (Green)8th Sep 2023
8Bitdo Micro Bluetooth Controller for Switch (Blue)
8Bitdo Micro Bluetooth Controller for Switch (Blue)8th Sep 2023
Official Switch Afterglow Wave Wired Controller - Grey
Official Switch Afterglow Wave Wired Controller - Grey9th Sep 2023
PDP REALMz Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: Sonic Green Hill Zone
PDP REALMz Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: Sonic Green Hi...12th Sep 2023
Hori Switch Horipad Turbo - Mario
Hori Switch Horipad Turbo - Mario15th Sep 2023
Hori Switch Horipad Turbo - Zelda
Hori Switch Horipad Turbo - Zelda15th Sep 2023
Hori Switch Split Pad Compact Attachment Set - Eevee
Hori Switch Split Pad Compact Attachment Set - Eevee15th Sep 2023
PDP AIRLITE Wired Realmz Sonic Nintendo Switch
PDP AIRLITE Wired Realmz Sonic Nintendo Switch16th Sep 2023
HORI Nintendo Switch Split Pad Compact (Eevee Evolutions)
HORI Nintendo Switch Split Pad Compact (Eevee Evolutions)22nd Sep 2023
HORI Switch Cargo Pouch for Split Pad (Eevee Evolutions)
HORI Switch Cargo Pouch for Split Pad (Eevee Evolutions)22nd Sep 2023
PDP Overnight Case - Zelda Nintendo Switch
PDP Overnight Case - Zelda Nintendo Switch23rd Sep 2023
PDP AIRLITE Wired Headset Moonlight Black Nintendo Switch
PDP AIRLITE Wired Headset Moonlight Black Nintendo Switch23rd Sep 2023
HORI Split Pad Compact Attachment Set (Slate Gray) for Nintendo Switch
HORI Split Pad Compact Attachment Set (Slate Gray) for Ni...8th Oct 2023
HORI Split Pad Compact Attachment Set (Lavender) for Nintendo Switch
HORI Split Pad Compact Attachment Set (Lavender) for Nint...8th Oct 2023
Zelda Switch Controller & Case Bundle
Zelda Switch Controller & Case Bundle10th Oct 2023
Super Mario Switch Controller & Case Bundle
Super Mario Switch Controller & Case Bundle10th Oct 2023
South Park Hard Shell Travel Case for Nintendo Switch
South Park Hard Shell Travel Case for Nintendo Switch21st Oct 2023
HORI Adventure Pack (Princess Peach) for Nintendo Switch
HORI Adventure Pack (Princess Peach) for Nintendo Switch23rd Oct 2023
HORI Premium Case (Princess Peach) for Nintendo Switch
HORI Premium Case (Princess Peach) for Nintendo Switch23rd Oct 2023
HORI Nintendo Switch Split Pad Compact (Sonic the Hedgehog Edition)
HORI Nintendo Switch Split Pad Compact (Sonic the Hedgeho...31st Oct 2023
So that's it for September and October — did we miss anything? Let us know with a comment and tell us if you've pre-ordered any of these goodies!