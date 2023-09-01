After a slightly quieter summer period, the next couple of months are absolutely overflowing with top-tier Switch game releases. We've got a new Pokémon game, a new 2D Mario, a new 2D Sonic, and lots, lots more. Wowzers.

We've been busy rounding up our usual selection of games headed to retail in the coming weeks, including some highlights picked by us as well as lots of other games and accessories that are launching soon (there are some particularly cool accessories this month, so make sure you don't skip that section of our guide!).

Have a browse through and see if anything takes your fancy:

Rune Factory 3 Special - 5th September

A special remastered version of Rune Factory 3 is headed to Switch on 5th September, and there's even a Golden Memories Limited Edition to buy.

This new remaster will have you settling down in your idyllic fantasy town with improved graphics and redesigned 3D character models. Alongside the new graphics, you'll also discover a brand new Newlywed Mode, standalone adventures unlocked after marriage to each of the game's 11 eligible bachelorettes, as well as a "Hell" difficulty level that sounds very friendly indeed.

If you haven't played this action RPG/romance/farming mash-up before, then here's your chance to see what it's all about:

Mortal Kombat 1 - 19th September



Mortal Kombat 1, which is actually the 12th main instalment in the series, fights its way onto Switch and other platforms on 19th September.

Developer NetherRealm says that this new entry will "usher in a new era of the iconic franchise with a new fighting system, game modes, and fatalities". We recently went hands-on with the game if you'd like to read all about our thoughts; otherwise, you can grab a pre-order using the links below:

Pikmin 1 + 2 Physical Release - 22nd September

The Pikmin 1 + 2 HD remasters are already available digitally on Switch, but the physical edition – perfect for any collectors looking to add two great games to their library in one tasty swoop – launches on 22nd September.

You can check out our full review of both Pikmin 1 and Pikmin 2 if you'd like to learn more. More pre-order options are available here.

EA Sports FC 24 - 22nd September

If you've missed the news, EA Sports' FIFA series isn't allowed to be called FIFA anymore. So here we are with the slightly more clunky-sounding EA Sports FC 24, launching on Switch on 22nd September.

It might not have FIFA's backing, but there's no need to worry – EA Sports FC 24 still features 19,000+ fully licensed players, 700+ teams, 100+ stadiums and 30+ leagues across world football, with all your favourite clubs and stars being included just as they always have been. It's an interesting new venture for a series that's sometimes accused of being a bit too 'samey' year-on-year. Perhaps this could be the ideal opportunity to freshen things up more than ever before?

Detective Pikachu Returns - 6th October

The tough-talking, coffee-guzzling Detective Pikachu returns in, well... Detective Pikachu Returns!

A sequel to the original 3DS game, Detective Pikachu Returns sees the titular mouse teaming up with his pal Tim Goodman for another journey to solve a series of mysterious incidents that are occurring within the city. Pre-orders are open now, with more options available here.

Sonic Superstars - 17th October

In the blue corner of what will be quite the late-October showdown (more on that in the next entry on this list), Sonic Superstars speeds onto Switch on the 17th.

This new platformer will have players setting off on an all-new 2D adventure through the mystical Northstar Islands as Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy. All-new Emerald powers are also in play, allowing you to move and attack in "dynamic new ways".

We're feeling pretty optimistic about what we've seen on this one so far, with features like a series-first co-op campaign available. You can treat yourself to a copy below.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder - 20th October

And in the red corner of that October battle we have Super Mario Bros. Wonder, the first new 2D Mario game in a decade!

As anyone who watched the game's initial Nintendo Direct reveal will remember, this new Mario game sees the series' classic side-scrolling gameplay be turned on its head thanks to the addition of Wonder Flowers! These game-changing items trigger all sorts of weird and wonderful moments like warp pipes coming to life – it all looks utterly fantastic. More pre-order options are available here.

More Upcoming Switch Games For September And October 2023

As well as the highlighted games above, there are plenty of Switch retail games that could pique your interest over the coming weeks...

New Accessories For Your Switch

And finally, below you'll find a selection of Switch accessories coming up soon as well as our Switch buyer's guides if you're looking for anything in particular.

