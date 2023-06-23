The original Detective Pikachu game launched on 3DS back in 2016, and following on from the hit movie, the series is due to return on Switch later this year with the aptly named Detective Pikachu Returns.
The game launches on 6th October 2023 and pre-order options are already starting to appear. We'll be keeping track of all retail options for you on this page, highlighting the best deals and cheapest prices available as and when they go live. Keep this page bookmarked or grab a copy below!
Pre-Order Detective Pikachu Returns In The US & Canada
Pre-orders are now live at a variety of retailers – don't worry, the box art is just a placeholder!
Pre-Order Detective Pikachu Returns In The UK
And here are your options in the UK, including an early discount:
Get 5% Off The Digital Version Of Detective Pikachu Returns
Use NLIFE5 when buying any of the following vouchers to get 5% off your eShop credit, which you can then use to buy Detective Pikachu Returns!
Pokémon Detective Pikachu: The Movie
A perfect addition to any Pokémon fan's collection is the Pokémon Detective Pikachu movie, which was of course inspired by the original Detective Pikachu game:
Are you a fan of the Detective Pikachu series? Are you looking forward to this sequel? Let us know in the comments.
That box art better be a placeholder.
Very excited to see how the story goes, but man those animations look worse than the 3DS one.
Can’t wait for this one. October is an intense month. I’ve got four games coming that month! I’ve been waiting for Detective Pikachu to be on Switch for what feels like a looooong time now. Might be my most anticipated game from that wonderful Direct
I had higher expectations for this game, especially given the long period of radio silence! I'm sure the gameplay and story will be good enough, but gosh, this game isn't a looker is it? Pokemon games really need to up their game on the visuals I think - and I know it's not all about the looks, but it doesn't hurt!!
