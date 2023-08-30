In October 2023, two of video gaming's biggest rivals will go head-to-head in a historic showdown pitting the platforming heroes and erstwhile rival mascots against each other in a manner that hasn't been this on-the-nose since the infamous console wars of the early '90s.
In the blue corner, Sonic Superstars launches on Switch (and other platforms, of course) on Tuesday 17th October. Built around the physics of the Retro Engine that powered the sublime Sonic Mania, this platformer from developer Arzest is bringing four-player co-op to the 2D Sonic series for the first time and is looking like a promising new — perhaps even 'New' — version of the classic side-on platforming that still excites many a fan of a blue Sega sky and a follicle-frolicking breeze.
However, in the red corner, arriving just three days later on Friday 20th October, a brand new entry in the Super Mario Bros. series is popping out of a warp pipe. The Switch-exclusive Super Mario Bros. Wonder is Mario's mainline return to two dimensions, sadly sans Charles Martinet, with a new (though specifically not 'New') platforming adventure for up to four players. We've only seen one trailer so far, but it looks like Wonder will be channelling the personality of Yoichi Kotabe's iconic promo art into the game itself like never before. We'll be finding out much more in the Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct, but it's been nearly 11 years since the last totally new mainline 2D Mario, so expectations are high.