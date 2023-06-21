After more than a decade, Nintendo is finally treating us to a brand new entry in the company's iconic series of 2D Mario titles. Introducing Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

The game will launch exclusively on Switch on 20th October 2023 and pre-orders are starting to appear. We'll be keeping track of all retail options for you on this page, highlighting the best deals and cheapest prices available as and when the appear. Keep this page bookmarked or grab a copy below!

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Pre-Order Super Mario Bros. Wonder In The US

Best Buy is the first retailer to go live with pre-orders. The game's available for the usual price of $59.99. We'll add more links to other retailers as and when they go live.

Pre-Order Super Mario Bros. Wonder In The UK

No pre-orders have appeared just yet in the UK, but you'll find all the links you need right here when they do so keep this page bookmarked!

Get 5% Off The Digital Version Of Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Use NLIFE5 when buying any of the following vouchers to get 5% off your eShop credit, which you can then use to buy Super Mario Bros. Wonder!