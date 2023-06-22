In its June 2023 Direct, Nintendo announced – and immediately released – Pikmin 1 and Pikmin 2 on Switch. The games can be bought individually in digital form, bundled together in digital form, or as a bundled physical release which is launching later this year. That's a lot of options.

So to give you a helping hand, we're going to run through pricing and availability for all of these possibilities on this page, offering advice on the cheapest ways to get your hands on both games. Ready? Let's dive in.

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Buy Pikmin 1 + 2 Physical Release On Switch

Perhaps the most straightforward option is the physical release. Launching on 22nd September 2023, the physical version will include both games on the cartridge, making it the obvious choice for collectors and a solid choice for anyone wanting to own both games.

Here's where you can pre-order a copy (including a very tempting early discount for those in the UK):

US & Canada

UK

Pikmin 1 & 2 Digital Options

If you'd rather own the games digitally, here are your options:

Standalone

Should you only want one of the two games – Pikmin 1 or Pikmin 2 – you can find them available as standalone releases on the Switch eShop for $29.99 / £24.99.

Digital Bundle

Also available on the eShop is a digital bundle containing both games, costing $49.99 / £39.99. This is more cost-effective than buying both individual games, so if you want both, make sure to search for this option.

Cheapest Way To Play

As you can see, the digital bundle is the best way to go (unless any physical discounts are currently showing above), but you can actually get both games even cheaper by picking up some of our discounted Switch eShop credit to use on your purchase.

The bundle costs $49.99 in the US, so if you pick up a $50 eShop voucher at 5% off using code NLIFE5, you'll effectively get another 5% off the already-discounted bundle price.

In the UK, the bundle costs £39.99, so UK readers can either treat themselves to a £50 voucher to more than cover the cost, or you can get a £15 and a £25 voucher to be exact. Again, code NLIFE5 gets you 5% off, saving you that extra bit of cash.