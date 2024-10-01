Whether you're looking for Christmas gift ideas or just a little something as a treat to play over the gloomy months ahead, you'll be pleased to know that there are lots of fantastic games headed to Switch this month.

We've been busy rounding up our usual selection of games headed to retail over the next few weeks, including some highlights picked by us as well as lots of other games and accessories that are launching soon. Have a browse through and see if anything takes your fancy:

Final Fantasy I-VI Pixel Remaster Collection - Anniversary Edition - 8th October

When the Final Fantasy I-VI Pixel Remaster Collection arrived on Switch last year, we felt it was a beautiful and faithful reimagining of the classics included. If you didn't buy the game back then, you'll be pleased to know that it's finally been treated to a physical release, launching on 8th October:

Super Mario Party Jamboree - 17th October

The "biggest" Mario Party game to date arrives on 17th October! Pre-orders are now live for Super Mario Party Jamboree:

Get ready for the biggest party yet in Super Mario Party Jamboree for Nintendo Switch. From running through merry-go-rounds to motion-control minigolf, this jamboree is jam-packed with over 110 minigames – the most of any Mario Party game to date! With seven boards in all, you can go with the flow in Goomba Lagoon, search for stars in Rainbow Galleria, revisit the classics of Western Land and Mario’s Rainbow Castle from past titles and more.

Sonic X Shadow Generations - 25th October

Sonic fans are in for a treat on 25th October when Sonic X Shadow Generations, a new 2-in-1 collection coming to Switch:

Play as Shadow in a brand-new story campaign featuring never-before-seen abilities that prove why he’s known as the Ultimate Life Form! Speed through iconic stages from Shadow’s history, discover hidden secrets in an expansive hub world, and unlock new powers to take on Black Doom and save the world. SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS also includes a complete remaster of the highly acclaimed SONIC GENERATIONS, a time-traveling adventure featuring a greatest-hits collection of 3D and 2D Sonic stages, now with upgraded visuals and new bonus content.

Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration Expanded Edition - 25th October

This Expanded Edition of Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration includes more than 140 games that originally launched across Arcade, Atari 800, Atari 2600, Atari 5200, Atari 7800, Atari Jaguar, Atari Lynx. There's even a fancy Steelbook edition if you fancy it:

Discover the brand that launched the modern video game industry and the creative individuals behind it through interviews, archival images, special source material and behind-the-scenes content within an interactive timeline. Also explore the history of iconic brands such as Mattel’s Intellivision and Stern Electronics!

A brand new Mario & Luigi game!? Yes please!

Yes, Nintendo's biggest November launch comes in the form of Mario & Luigi: Brothership, a perfect gift for any Mario fans this Christmas or indeed as a nice little treat for yourself...

The brothers return for a brand new adventure on the high seas! Set sail with Mario and Luigi on Shipshape Island (part ship, part island) and journey through the vast world of Concordia. Launch out of Shipshape’s cannon to visit, explore, and quest your way through islands that range from tropical rainforests to bustling cities.

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake - 14th November

Dragon Quest fans rejoice! Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake arrives on Switch on 14th November, offering fans a reimagining of the beloved masterpiece and narrative beginning to The Erdrick Trilogy. Pre-orders are now open:

Years ago, the great hero Ortega bid farewell to his wife and child as he set off on a quest to defeat the villainous Archfiend, Baramos. Ortega failed his quest, and Baramos still threatens the world. Now, on their sixteenth birthday, Ortega's only child is summoned by the king of Aliahan and entrusted with a mission of the highest import: to take on Ortega's quest, vanquish Baramos, and save the world.

