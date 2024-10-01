Mario Party Jamboree
Image: Nintendo

Whether you're looking for Christmas gift ideas or just a little something as a treat to play over the gloomy months ahead, you'll be pleased to know that there are lots of fantastic games headed to Switch this month.

We've been busy rounding up our usual selection of games headed to retail over the next few weeks, including some highlights picked by us as well as lots of other games and accessories that are launching soon. Have a browse through and see if anything takes your fancy:

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube779k
Watch on YouTube

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Final Fantasy I-VI Pixel Remaster Collection - Anniversary Edition - 8th October

When the Final Fantasy I-VI Pixel Remaster Collection arrived on Switch last year, we felt it was a beautiful and faithful reimagining of the classics included. If you didn't buy the game back then, you'll be pleased to know that it's finally been treated to a physical release, launching on 8th October:

FINAL FANTASY I-VI Collection Anniversary Edition
FINAL FANTASY I-VI Collection Anniversary Edition

Super Mario Party Jamboree - 17th October

The "biggest" Mario Party game to date arrives on 17th October! Pre-orders are now live for Super Mario Party Jamboree:

Get ready for the biggest party yet in Super Mario Party Jamboree for Nintendo Switch. From running through merry-go-rounds to motion-control minigolf, this jamboree is jam-packed with over 110 minigames – the most of any Mario Party game to date!

With seven boards in all, you can go with the flow in Goomba Lagoon, search for stars in Rainbow Galleria, revisit the classics of Western Land and Mario’s Rainbow Castle from past titles and more.

Sonic X Shadow Generations - 25th October

Sonic fans are in for a treat on 25th October when Sonic X Shadow Generations, a new 2-in-1 collection coming to Switch:

Play as Shadow in a brand-new story campaign featuring never-before-seen abilities that prove why he’s known as the Ultimate Life Form! Speed through iconic stages from Shadow’s history, discover hidden secrets in an expansive hub world, and unlock new powers to take on Black Doom and save the world.

SONIC X SHADOW GENERATIONS also includes a complete remaster of the highly acclaimed SONIC GENERATIONS, a time-traveling adventure featuring a greatest-hits collection of 3D and 2D Sonic stages, now with upgraded visuals and new bonus content.

Sonic X Shadow Generations
Sonic X Shadow Generations

Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration Expanded Edition - 25th October

This Expanded Edition of Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration includes more than 140 games that originally launched across Arcade, Atari 800, Atari 2600, Atari 5200, Atari 7800, Atari Jaguar, Atari Lynx. There's even a fancy Steelbook edition if you fancy it:

Discover the brand that launched the modern video game industry and the creative individuals behind it through interviews, archival images, special source material and behind-the-scenes content within an interactive timeline. Also explore the history of iconic brands such as Mattel’s Intellivision and Stern Electronics!

Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration – Expanded Steelbook Edition - Nintendo Switch
Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration – Expanded Steelbook Edition - Nintendo Switch
Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration – Expanded Edition - Nintendo Switch
Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration – Expanded Edition - Nintendo Switch

Mario & Luigi: Brothership - 7th November

A brand new Mario & Luigi game!? Yes please!

Yes, Nintendo's biggest November launch comes in the form of Mario & Luigi: Brothership, a perfect gift for any Mario fans this Christmas or indeed as a nice little treat for yourself...

The brothers return for a brand new adventure on the high seas! Set sail with Mario and Luigi on Shipshape Island (part ship, part island) and journey through the vast world of Concordia. Launch out of Shipshape’s cannon to visit, explore, and quest your way through islands that range from tropical rainforests to bustling cities.

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake - 14th November

Dragon Quest fans rejoice! Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake arrives on Switch on 14th November, offering fans a reimagining of the beloved masterpiece and narrative beginning to The Erdrick Trilogy. Pre-orders are now open:

Years ago, the great hero Ortega bid farewell to his wife and child as he set off on a quest to defeat the villainous Archfiend, Baramos. Ortega failed his quest, and Baramos still threatens the world. Now, on their sixteenth birthday, Ortega's only child is summoned by the king of Aliahan and entrusted with a mission of the highest import: to take on Ortega's quest, vanquish Baramos, and save the world.

DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake
DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remake

More Upcoming Switch Games For October And November 2024

As well as the highlighted games above, there are plenty of Switch retail games that could pique your interest over the coming weeks...

Pepper Grinder
Pepper Grinder4th Oct 2024
Sword Art Online Fractured Day Dream
Sword Art Online Fractured Day Dream4th Oct 2024
Garden Witch Life
Garden Witch Life4th Oct 2024
SpongeBob SquarePants - The Patrick Star Game
SpongeBob SquarePants - The Patrick Star Game4th Oct 2024
Games Advent Calendar 2024
Games Advent Calendar 20244th Oct 2024
The Grinch: Christmas Adventures
The Grinch: Christmas Adventures4th Oct 2024
A Tiny Sticker Tale - Magic Book Edition
A Tiny Sticker Tale - Magic Book Edition10th Oct 2024
UFO Robot Grendizer: The Feast of the Wolves - Collector's Edition
UFO Robot Grendizer: The Feast of the Wolves - Collector'...10th Oct 2024
Sky Oceans: Wings for Hire
Sky Oceans: Wings for Hire11th Oct 2024
Transformers Galactic Trials
Transformers Galactic Trials11th Oct 2024
Nick Jr. Party Adventure
Nick Jr. Party Adventure11th Oct 2024
Naheulbeuk Dungeon Master
Naheulbeuk Dungeon Master11th Oct 2024
Witchspring R Standard Edition
Witchspring R Standard Edition11th Oct 2024
The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe
The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe15th Oct 2024
Balatro Special Edition
Balatro Special Edition15th Oct 2024
Just Dance 2025 (Code in Box)
Just Dance 2025 (Code in Box)15th Oct 2024
9 R.I.P.
9 R.I.P.15th Oct 2024
9 R.I.P. Aroma Edition
9 R.I.P. Aroma Edition15th Oct 2024
9 R.I.P. Day One Edition
9 R.I.P. Day One Edition15th Oct 2024
The House of the Dead: Remake (Code-In-A-Box)
The House of the Dead: Remake (Code-In-A-Box)17th Oct 2024
Tintin Reporter: Cigars of the Pharaoh - Collector's Edition
Tintin Reporter: Cigars of the Pharaoh - Collector's Edition17th Oct 2024
Blazing Strike Limited Edition
Blazing Strike Limited Edition17th Oct 2024
Tintin Reporter: Cigars of The Pharaoh - Limited Edition
Tintin Reporter: Cigars of The Pharaoh - Limited Edition17th Oct 2024
Eternights
Eternights17th Oct 2024
Horse Tales: Emerald Valley Ranch (Code-In-A-Box)
Horse Tales: Emerald Valley Ranch (Code-In-A-Box)17th Oct 2024
My Universe: My Baby Dragon (Code-In-A-Box)
My Universe: My Baby Dragon (Code-In-A-Box)17th Oct 2024
Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered: Deluxe Edition
Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered: Deluxe Edition18th Oct 2024
Blazing Strike
Blazing Strike18th Oct 2024
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed - Deluxe Edition
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed - Deluxe ...18th Oct 2024
Otoko Cross: Naked Remix 2
Otoko Cross: Naked Remix 218th Oct 2024
A Little to the Left: Extra Tidy Edition
A Little to the Left: Extra Tidy Edition18th Oct 2024
Halloween & Ash vs Evil Dead
Halloween & Ash vs Evil Dead18th Oct 2024
Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered Starring Lara Croft
Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered Starring Lara Croft18th Oct 2024
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks: Stunt Mayhem
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks: Stunt Mayhem18th Oct 2024
Halloween and Ash vs Evil Dead RetroRealms Double Feature Special Edition
Halloween and Ash vs Evil Dead RetroRealms Double Feature...18th Oct 2024
Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition (Code in Box)
Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition (Code in Box)20th Oct 2024
DOOM Anthology
DOOM Anthology22nd Oct 2024
Wildermyth
Wildermyth22nd Oct 2024
Let's School
Let's School22nd Oct 2024
Darkest Dungeon II
Darkest Dungeon II22nd Oct 2024
Fantasy Friends Dream Worlds
Fantasy Friends Dream Worlds22nd Oct 2024
Potionomics: Masterwork Edition
Potionomics: Masterwork Edition22nd Oct 2024
Potionomics Masterwork Edition – Limited Box Set
Potionomics Masterwork Edition – Limited Box Set22nd Oct 2024
Romancing Saga 2: Revenge of the Seven
Romancing Saga 2: Revenge of the Seven24th Oct 2024
Cat Quest The Fur-tastic Trilogy
Cat Quest The Fur-tastic Trilogy24th Oct 2024
The Smurfs - Dreams
The Smurfs - Dreams24th Oct 2024
Asphalt Legends: Unite - Supercharged Edition (Code-In-A-Box)
Asphalt Legends: Unite - Supercharged Edition (Code-In-A-...24th Oct 2024
Fabledom
Fabledom25th Oct 2024
SINce Memories: Off the Starry Sky
SINce Memories: Off the Starry Sky25th Oct 2024
Ys X : Nordics – Deluxe Edition
Ys X : Nordics – Deluxe Edition25th Oct 2024
FAITH: The Unholy Trinity
FAITH: The Unholy Trinity25th Oct 2024
TY the Tasmanian Tiger Bush Rescue Bundle
TY the Tasmanian Tiger Bush Rescue Bundle25th Oct 2024
TY the Tasmanian Tiger Bush Rescue Bundle Deluxe
TY the Tasmanian Tiger Bush Rescue Bundle Deluxe25th Oct 2024
Spirittea
Spirittea25th Oct 2024
SCHiM
SCHiM25th Oct 2024
The Bridge Curse 2: The Extrication
The Bridge Curse 2: The Extrication25th Oct 2024
Barbie Project Friendship
Barbie Project Friendship25th Oct 2024
Reel Fishing: Days of Summer
Reel Fishing: Days of Summer28th Oct 2024
Arsene Lupin - Once a Thief
Arsene Lupin - Once a Thief29th Oct 2024
Police Simulator: Patrol Officers - Extended Edition
Police Simulator: Patrol Officers - Extended Edition29th Oct 2024
World of Goo 2
World of Goo 229th Oct 2024
Monster High: Skulltimate Secrets
Monster High: Skulltimate Secrets29th Oct 2024
RPG MAKER WITH
RPG MAKER WITH31st Oct 2024
TOTALLY SPIES! - Cyber Mission
TOTALLY SPIES! - Cyber Mission31st Oct 2024
My Universe 2 in 1 My Baby Bundle
My Universe 2 in 1 My Baby Bundle31st Oct 2024
Dwerve
Dwerve31st Oct 2024
Read Only Memories: Double Pack
Read Only Memories: Double Pack31st Oct 2024
DreadOut 2
DreadOut 21st Nov 2024
Farmagia Limited Edition
Farmagia Limited Edition1st Nov 2024
Farmagia – Day 1 Edition
Farmagia – Day 1 Edition1st Nov 2024
Construction Simulator 3 (Code in Box)
Construction Simulator 3 (Code in Box)1st Nov 2024
Goat Simulator 3
Goat Simulator 31st Nov 2024
Let’s Sing 2025 (2 mic bundle)
Let’s Sing 2025 (2 mic bundle)5th Nov 2024
Let's Sing 2025 2 Mic Pack - UK Edition
Let's Sing 2025 2 Mic Pack - UK Edition5th Nov 2024
Virche Evermore -EpiC: Lycoris
Virche Evermore -EpiC: Lycoris7th Nov 2024
TriggerHeart Exelica
TriggerHeart Exelica8th Nov 2024
Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Deluxe Edition (Code In Box)
Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Deluxe Edition (Code In...8th Nov 2024
Celestia: Chain of Fate
Celestia: Chain of Fate12th Nov 2024
Genso Manège
Genso Manège12th Nov 2024
Funko Fusion
Funko Fusion15th Nov 2024
Stray
Stray19th Nov 2024
MySims Cozy Bundle
MySims Cozy Bundle19th Nov 2024
MySims: Cozy Bundle
MySims: Cozy Bundle19th Nov 2024
Needy Streamer Overload Collector's Edition
Needy Streamer Overload Collector's Edition19th Nov 2024
Touhou Spell Carnival
Touhou Spell Carnival19th Nov 2024
Chants of Sennaar
Chants of Sennaar21st Nov 2024
Zero to Dance Hero
Zero to Dance Hero21st Nov 2024
Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics22nd Nov 2024
Battle of Rebels
Battle of Rebels29th Nov 2024
Last Time I Saw You
Last Time I Saw You29th Nov 2024
Needy Streamer Overload
Needy Streamer Overload29th Nov 2024
Last Time I Saw You - Special Edition
Last Time I Saw You - Special Edition29th Nov 2024

New Switch Accessories & eShop Credit

And finally, below you'll find a selection of Switch accessories coming up soon as well as our Switch buyer's guides if you're looking for anything in particular.

Remember you can also buy your Switch eShop credit and games from the Nintendo Life store. Purchases made on our store also help to support the site, so thank you in advance!

PDP REMATCH GLOW Wireless Controller: Boo Hoo
PDP REMATCH GLOW Wireless Controller: Boo Hoo1st Oct 2024
PDP Afterglow Wave Wireless Pro Controller
PDP Afterglow Wave Wireless Pro Controller1st Oct 2024
PDP Nintendo Switch REALMz - Switch Wireless Controller - MINECRAFT FOREST
PDP Nintendo Switch REALMz - Switch Wireless Controller -...1st Oct 2024
PDP Nintendo Switch Travel Case – MINECRAFT FOREST BATTLE
PDP Nintendo Switch Travel Case – MINECRAFT FOREST BATTLE1st Oct 2024
PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch
PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch13th Oct 2024
Joy-Con Charging Stand (Two - Way)
Joy-Con Charging Stand (Two - Way)17th Oct 2024
PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch - Charizard Firestorm
PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch - Ch...28th Oct 2024
PDP Nintendo Switch Boo Hoo Travel Case
PDP Nintendo Switch Boo Hoo Travel Case28th Oct 2024
PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch - Galactic Vortex
PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch -...8th Nov 2024

So that's it for October and November — did we miss anything? Let us know with a comment and tell us if you've pre-ordered any of these goodies!