Guide Best Nintendo Christmas Gifts 2024: Switch Consoles & Games, eShop Credit And Lots More! The best Nintendo presents and stocking-fillers!

A brand new Mario & Luigi game!? Yes please!

Yes, Nintendo's biggest November launch comes in the form of Mario & Luigi: Brothership, a perfect gift for any Mario fans this Christmas or indeed as a nice little treat for yourself...

The brothers return for a brand new adventure on the high seas! Set sail with Mario and Luigi on Shipshape Island (part ship, part island) and journey through the vast world of Concordia. Launch out of Shipshape’s cannon to visit, explore, and quest your way through islands that range from tropical rainforests to bustling cities.

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake - 14th November

Dragon Quest fans rejoice! Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake arrives on Switch on 14th November, offering fans a reimagining of the beloved masterpiece and narrative beginning to The Erdrick Trilogy. Pre-orders are now open:

Years ago, the great hero Ortega bid farewell to his wife and child as he set off on a quest to defeat the villainous Archfiend, Baramos. Ortega failed his quest, and Baramos still threatens the world. Now, on their sixteenth birthday, Ortega's only child is summoned by the king of Aliahan and entrusted with a mission of the highest import: to take on Ortega's quest, vanquish Baramos, and save the world.

LEGO Horizon Adventures - 14th November

A Horizon game on Switch?! You better believe it!

Sony's previously-exclusive franchise heads to Nintendo's system this November in LEGO form – and it looks like it's going to be an absolute cracker.

Journey to a distant future, where the land is made of LEGO bricks and lush nature has reclaimed the Earth. Meet the Nora tribe who live in the settlement of Mother’s Heart, and catch your first glimpse of the incredible dinosaur-like machines that roam the forests, mountains, and deserts that stretch beyond the village walls... Join hunter Aloy as she battles to save Earth from an ancient digital demon, and a gang of sunworshippers who want to live in a world without shade so they can soak up the rays while everything burns.

Stray - 19th November

It's been a heck of a long time coming, but indie sensation Stray is finally clawing its way onto Switch on 19th November.

Lost, alone and separated from family, a stray cat must untangle an ancient mystery to escape a long-forgotten city. Stray is a third-person cat adventure game set amidst the detailed, neon-lit alleys of a decaying cybercity and the murky environments of its seedy underbelly. Roam surroundings high and low, defend against unforeseen threats and solve the mysteries of this unwelcoming place inhabited by curious droids and dangerous creatures.

FANTASIAN Neo Dimension - 5th December

Final Fantasy legend Hironobu Sakaguchi and renowned composer Nobuo Uematsu combine to bring us Fantasian Neo Dimension, an all-new original RPG landing on Switch on 5th December.

Mechteria—a deathly mechanical infection that robs humans of their emotions and lives—is slowly engulfing the world. The protagonist Leo awakens with only one memory left to him in a strange land abundant with machines . The human world, threatened by mechteria... a machine world, filled with mysteries... and the unseen dimensions that lie beyond both. Using the Warp Device that was left behind, Leo must now embark on an interdimensional journey to reclaim his lost memories and save the world from the mechteria infection.

More Upcoming Switch Games For November And December 2024



As well as the highlighted games above, there are plenty of Switch retail games that could pique your interest over the coming weeks...

New Switch Accessories & eShop Credit

And finally, below you'll find a selection of Switch accessories coming up soon as well as our Switch buyer's guides if you're looking for anything in particular.

