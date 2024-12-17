It was too much to hope that a meta-dominating card wouldn’t be added to Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket with its first ever expansion, Mythical Island. From anti-meta cards like Mew EX to some great additions to type archetypes in Vaporeon, nothing compares to Celebi EX and Serperior.

Luckily, it’s a mini-set instead of a massive one, so until the meta developers further there’s only really this one major threat. Let’s take a closer look at this brand new Mythical Island deck and how the meta might shape around it.

In this guide, we've covered all bases for this brand new Mythic Island deck, including the best cards for the deck, the best match-ups, and any alternatives you can use to take control of the game.

Pokémon TCG Pocket - Best Celebi EX Deck (Mythical Island)

Because of the sheer power of Serperior, Celebi EX tops our tier list by sliding in alongside Pikachu EX as the best deck. Time will tell how long it will stay up there and if trainers adapt with quick Fire type decks or something of the sort. But right now, this is the deck you want to play if you want to win.

Unfortunately, you need a lot of exclusive cards from Mythical Island to get this deck rolling, so you can't just rely on Genetic Apex. Here’s the full list:

2x Celebi EX

2x Snivy

2x Servine

2x Serperior

2x Exeggcute (Mythical Island)

1x Exeggutor (Mythical Island)

1x Exeggutor EX

2x Poké Ball

2x Professor’s Research

2x Erika

2x Leaf

Celebi EX is your main win condition with Exeggutor serving as a backup and Serperior as an engine. Celebi EX has the Powerful Bloom attack which allows you to flip a coin for each Energy attached to this Pokémon. This attack does 50 damage for each heads you flip.

Combine Powerful Bloom with Serperior’s ability, Jungle Totem, which doubles the effectiveness of each Grass energy from either the bench and active spot, that means that a single Grass energy functions as two for all purposes. With two Grass energy on Celebi EX, you can flip the coin 4 times with Serperior in play. With 4 Grass energy you can flip 8 times. You can see how powerful this is.

To make sure you can build up Celebi EX to this level, you’ll want to make use of the aggressiveness and high HP of both Exeggutor. The former counters decks such as Charizard EX quite well by doing more damage to Pokémon with lots of energy on them – and benefiting from Serperior – while the latter is a fast attacker that can apply pressure quickly for only a single Grass energy.

Celebi EX Best and Worst Matchups

It’s a little to early to say which matchups will be the worst for Celebi EX, but we think that a fast Ninetails & Blaine deck could have the potential of taking this out quickly, as Celebi EX dies to a Ninetails powered up by Blaine and Rapidash – including the new Rapidash in Mythical Island – can attack quickly.

It’s slightly unfavored against Pikachu EX unless you get Exeggutor EX rolling quickly to keep their bench from filling up, as Pikachu EX can hit your Snivy before you really get the chance to evolve it.

Budget Celebi EX Options

There aren't a lot of budget options for Celebi EX as you really do need two of the cards along with two Serperior and its prior evolutions. That said, if you don’t have the right Exeggutor cards feel free to experiment with other Grass types.

Shiinotic from the Mystical Island set can buy you some time with its Flickering Spores attack that puts Pokémon asleep.

That's it for one of the best new decks from the Mythical Islands pack, Check out our Tier List for all other recommended decks.