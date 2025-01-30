Have you completed the Genetic Apex and Mythical Island sets in Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket? No? Well, bad news for you then: the next two packs are here!
Space-Time Smackdown features Pokémon Diamond & Pearl's box art legendaries Dialga and Palkia, but don't just play favourites; which pack should you focus on ripping open first and what exactly are in each?
Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket - Which Space-Time Smackdown Pack Should I Open First?
Of the Dialga and Palkia packs, which one top open comes down to whether or not you want to chase collectible cards or competitive cards. This guide deals specifically with competitive-minded trainers, so despite how awesome the Super Rare Cynthia and Immersive Palkia EX look, we highly recommend rolling Dialga packs first.
Dialga EX and Darkrai EX are the best bet for meta-staple cards, as both have abilities that work as an engine for other cards. Lucario from this pack also looks like a great addition to Fighting-type decks. Furthermore, Pokémon Communication looks to be a standout item from the set.
Recommended Dialga Pack Cards
You should aim to pull two copies of all these cards from Dialga packs:
- Dialga EX
- Darkrai EX
- Riolu
- Lucario
- Dawn
- Pokémon Communication
Recommended Palkia Pack Cards
As for Palkia Packs, you want to grab these — but only after you get those Dialga cards.
- Sneasel
- Weavile EX
- Spiritomb
- Manaphy
- Palkia EX
- Mars
- Cyrus
Weavile EX and Spiritomb finish off what looks like a great Dark type deck with Darkrai, while Manaphy and Palkia EX are great tools for Water type decks – possibly with Gyarados EX. Finally, Mars is like an upgraded Red Card while Cryus fits into decks with Spiritomb.
After you have these cards, start hunting for your favorite arts or to complete the set.
All Space-Time Smackdown Cards
For the collectors among us, there are 207 cards to find in the Space-Time Smackdown pack with 52 secret rares, denoted by having a Star or Crown level rarity. They are split between Dialga and Palkia packs. Here they are in order of rarity:
Space-Time Smackdown Crown Rarity
|
Both Packs
|
Dialga EX
|
Palkia EX
Space-Time Smackdown 3 Star Immersive Rarity
|
Dialga
|
Palkia
|
Dialga EX
|
Palkia EX
Space-Time Smackdown 2 Star Full Art Rarity
|
Dialga Pack
|
Palkia Pack
|
Art Type
|
Darkrai EX
|
Lickilicky EX
|
Special Art Rare
|
Gallade EX
|
Weavile EX
|
Special Art Rare
|
Pachirisu EX
|
Mismagius EX
|
Special Art Rare
|
Yanmega EX
|
Infernape EX
|
Special Art Rare
|
Dawn
|
Mars
|
Secret Rare
|
Volkner
|
Cynthia
|
Secret Rare
|
Team Galactic Grunt
|
Cyrus
|
Secret Rare
|
Dialga EX
|
Lickilicky EX
|
Secret Rare
|
Darkrai EX
|
Weavile EX
|
Secret Rare
|
Gallade EX
|
Gallade EX
|
Secret Rare
|
Gallade EX
|
Mismagius EX
|
Secret Rare
|
Pachirisu EX
|
Palkia EX
|
Secret Rare
|
Yanmega EX
|
Infernape EX
|
Secret Rare
Space-Time Smackdown 1 Star Full Art Rarity
|
Dialga Pack
|
Palkia Pack
|
Regigigas
|
Glameow
|
Bidoof
|
Staraptor
|
Heatran
|
Garchomp
|
Croagunk
|
Spiritomb
|
Lucario
|
Hippopotas
|
Mesprit
|
Rhyperior
|
Drifloon
|
Cresselia
|
Shinx
|
Giratina
|
Mamoswine
|
Rotom
|
Shaymin
|
Manaphy
|
Combee
|
Gastrodon
|
Tangrowth
|
Carnivine
Space-Time Smackdown 4 Diamond EX Rarity
|
Dialga Pack
|
Palkia Pack
|
Dialga EX
|
Lickilicky EX
|
Darkrai EX
|
Weavile EX
|
Gallade EX
|
Mismagius EX
|
Pachirisu EX
|
Palkia EX
|
Yanmega EX
|
Infernape EX
Space-Time Smackdown 3 Diamond Rarity
|
Dialga Pack
|
Palkia Pack
|
Both Packs
|
Heatran
|
Porygon-Z
|
Regigigas
|
Darkrai
|
Garchomp
|
Mesprit
|
Lucario
|
Bastiodon
|
Togekiss
|
Rampardos
|
Rhyperior
|
Magnezone
|
Dusknoir
|
Cresselia
|
Luxray
|
Giratina
|
Electivire
|
Glaceon
|
Mamoswine
|
Empoleon
|
Shaymin
|
Magmortar
|
Leafeon
|
Torterra
Space-Time Smackdown 2 Diamond Rarity
|
Dialga Pack
|
Palkia Pack
|
Both Packs
|
Dawn
|
Mars
|
Probopass
|
Volkner
|
Cynthia
|
Skarmory
|
Team Galactic Grunt
|
Cyrus
|
Drapion
|
Giant Cape
|
Lum Berry
|
Mightyena
|
Pokémon Communication
|
Rocky Helmet
|
Regirock
|
Bronzong
|
Purugly
|
Azelf
|
Registeel
|
Staraptor
|
Uxie
|
Toxicroak
|
Porygon2
|
Togetic
|
Skuntank
|
Gabite
|
Electrode
|
Honchkrow
|
Shieldon
|
Magneton
|
Canidos
|
Spiritomb
|
Abomasnow
|
Gliscor
|
Hippowdon
|
Lumineon
|
Drifblim
|
Rhydon
|
Floatzel
|
Dusclops
|
Manaphy
|
Magcargo
|
Luxio
|
Gastrodon
|
Roserade
|
Piloswine
|
Prinplup
|
Bellossom
|
Vespiquen
|
Regice
|
Tangrowth
|
Monferno
|
Carnivine
|
Grotle
Space-Time Smackdown 1 Diamond Rarity
|
Dialga Pack
|
Palkia Pack
|
Both Packs
|
Skull Fossil
|
Armor Fossil
|
Fan Rotom
|
Lopunny
|
Chatot
|
Ambipom
|
Buneary
|
Glameow
|
Aipom
|
Bibarel
|
Staravia
|
Eevee
|
Bidoof
|
Starly
|
Skorupi
|
Bronzor
|
Porygon
|
Poochyena
|
Croagunk
|
Lickitung
|
Nosepass
|
Stunky
|
Gible
|
Togepi
|
Murkrow
|
Wormadam (Steel)
|
Voltorb
|
Riolu
|
Sneasel
|
Magnemite
|
Wormadam (Fighting)
|
Hippopotas
|
Frost Rotom
|
Hitmontop
|
Rhyhorn
|
Wash Rotom
|
Gligar
|
Misdreavus
|
Snover
|
Drifloon
|
Rotom
|
Finneon
|
Duskull
|
Shellos
|
Buizel
|
Kirlia
|
Piplup
|
Heat Rotom
|
Ralts
|
Chimchar
|
Slugma
|
Shinx
|
Magmar
|
Mow Rotom
|
Electabuzz
|
Turtwig
|
Wormadam (Grass)
|
Swinub
|
Kricketune
|
Burmy
|
Combee
|
Kricketot
|
Gloom
|
Yanma
|
Oddish
|
Tangela
