Have you completed the Genetic Apex and Mythical Island sets in Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket? No? Well, bad news for you then: the next two packs are here!

Space-Time Smackdown features Pokémon Diamond & Pearl's box art legendaries Dialga and Palkia, but don't just play favourites; which pack should you focus on ripping open first and what exactly are in each?

Head on over to our guide for the best booster packs to open first if you’re new to Pokémon Pocket or check out the best Mythical Island cards if you’re still looking for a Celebi EX or two.

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket - Which Space-Time Smackdown Pack Should I Open First?

Of the Dialga and Palkia packs, which one top open comes down to whether or not you want to chase collectible cards or competitive cards. This guide deals specifically with competitive-minded trainers, so despite how awesome the Super Rare Cynthia and Immersive Palkia EX look, we highly recommend rolling Dialga packs first.

Dialga EX and Darkrai EX are the best bet for meta-staple cards, as both have abilities that work as an engine for other cards. Lucario from this pack also looks like a great addition to Fighting-type decks. Furthermore, Pokémon Communication looks to be a standout item from the set.

Recommended Dialga Pack Cards

You should aim to pull two copies of all these cards from Dialga packs:

Dialga EX

Darkrai EX

Riolu

Lucario

Dawn

Pokémon Communication

Recommended Palkia Pack Cards

As for Palkia Packs, you want to grab these — but only after you get those Dialga cards.

Sneasel

Weavile EX

Spiritomb

Manaphy

Palkia EX

Mars

Cyrus

Weavile EX and Spiritomb finish off what looks like a great Dark type deck with Darkrai, while Manaphy and Palkia EX are great tools for Water type decks – possibly with Gyarados EX. Finally, Mars is like an upgraded Red Card while Cryus fits into decks with Spiritomb.

After you have these cards, start hunting for your favorite arts or to complete the set.

All Space-Time Smackdown Cards

For the collectors among us, there are 207 cards to find in the Space-Time Smackdown pack with 52 secret rares, denoted by having a Star or Crown level rarity. They are split between Dialga and Palkia packs. Here they are in order of rarity:

Space-Time Smackdown Crown Rarity

Both Packs Dialga EX Palkia EX

Space-Time Smackdown 3 Star Immersive Rarity

Dialga Palkia Dialga EX Palkia EX

Space-Time Smackdown 2 Star Full Art Rarity

Dialga Pack Palkia Pack Art Type Darkrai EX Lickilicky EX Special Art Rare Gallade EX Weavile EX Special Art Rare Pachirisu EX Mismagius EX Special Art Rare Yanmega EX Infernape EX Special Art Rare Dawn Mars Secret Rare Volkner Cynthia Secret Rare Team Galactic Grunt Cyrus Secret Rare Dialga EX Lickilicky EX Secret Rare Darkrai EX Weavile EX Secret Rare Gallade EX Gallade EX Secret Rare Gallade EX Mismagius EX Secret Rare Pachirisu EX Palkia EX Secret Rare Yanmega EX Infernape EX Secret Rare

Space-Time Smackdown 1 Star Full Art Rarity

Dialga Pack Palkia Pack Regigigas Glameow Bidoof Staraptor Heatran Garchomp Croagunk Spiritomb Lucario Hippopotas Mesprit Rhyperior Drifloon Cresselia Shinx Giratina Mamoswine Rotom Shaymin Manaphy Combee Gastrodon Tangrowth Carnivine

Space-Time Smackdown 4 Diamond EX Rarity

Dialga Pack Palkia Pack Dialga EX Lickilicky EX Darkrai EX Weavile EX Gallade EX Mismagius EX Pachirisu EX Palkia EX Yanmega EX Infernape EX

Space-Time Smackdown 3 Diamond Rarity

Dialga Pack Palkia Pack Both Packs Heatran Porygon-Z Regigigas Darkrai Garchomp Mesprit Lucario Bastiodon Togekiss Rampardos Rhyperior Magnezone Dusknoir Cresselia Luxray Giratina Electivire Glaceon Mamoswine Empoleon Shaymin Magmortar Leafeon Torterra

Space-Time Smackdown 2 Diamond Rarity

Dialga Pack Palkia Pack Both Packs Dawn Mars Probopass Volkner Cynthia Skarmory Team Galactic Grunt Cyrus Drapion Giant Cape Lum Berry Mightyena Pokémon Communication Rocky Helmet Regirock Bronzong Purugly Azelf Registeel Staraptor Uxie Toxicroak Porygon2 Togetic Skuntank Gabite Electrode Honchkrow Shieldon Magneton Canidos Spiritomb Abomasnow Gliscor Hippowdon Lumineon Drifblim Rhydon Floatzel Dusclops Manaphy Magcargo Luxio Gastrodon Roserade Piloswine Prinplup Bellossom Vespiquen Regice Tangrowth Monferno

Carnivine



Grotle



Space-Time Smackdown 1 Diamond Rarity

Dialga Pack Palkia Pack Both Packs Skull Fossil Armor Fossil Fan Rotom Lopunny Chatot Ambipom Buneary Glameow Aipom Bibarel Staravia Eevee Bidoof Starly Skorupi Bronzor Porygon Poochyena Croagunk Lickitung Nosepass Stunky Gible Togepi Murkrow Wormadam (Steel) Voltorb Riolu Sneasel Magnemite Wormadam (Fighting) Hippopotas Frost Rotom Hitmontop Rhyhorn Wash Rotom Gligar Misdreavus Snover Drifloon Rotom Finneon Duskull Shellos Buizel Kirlia Piplup Heat Rotom Ralts Chimchar Slugma Shinx Magmar Mow Rotom Electabuzz Turtwig Wormadam (Grass) Swinub Kricketune Burmy Combee Kricketot Gloom Yanma Oddish Tangela



