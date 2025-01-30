Dialga from TCG Pocket
Image: The Pokemon Company

Have you completed the Genetic Apex and Mythical Island sets in Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket? No? Well, bad news for you then: the next two packs are here!

Space-Time Smackdown features Pokémon Diamond & Pearl's box art legendaries Dialga and Palkia, but don't just play favourites; which pack should you focus on ripping open first and what exactly are in each?

Watch on YouTube

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket - Which Space-Time Smackdown Pack Should I Open First?

Cynthia Card
Image: The Pokemon Company

Of the Dialga and Palkia packs, which one top open comes down to whether or not you want to chase collectible cards or competitive cards. This guide deals specifically with competitive-minded trainers, so despite how awesome the Super Rare Cynthia and Immersive Palkia EX look, we highly recommend rolling Dialga packs first.

Dialga EX and Darkrai EX are the best bet for meta-staple cards, as both have abilities that work as an engine for other cards. Lucario from this pack also looks like a great addition to Fighting-type decks. Furthermore, Pokémon Communication looks to be a standout item from the set.

You should aim to pull two copies of all these cards from Dialga packs:

  • Dialga EX
  • Darkrai EX
  • Riolu
  • Lucario
  • Dawn
  • Pokémon Communication

As for Palkia Packs, you want to grab these — but only after you get those Dialga cards.

  • Sneasel
  • Weavile EX
  • Spiritomb
  • Manaphy
  • Palkia EX
  • Mars
  • Cyrus

Weavile EX and Spiritomb finish off what looks like a great Dark type deck with Darkrai, while Manaphy and Palkia EX are great tools for Water type decks – possibly with Gyarados EX. Finally, Mars is like an upgraded Red Card while Cryus fits into decks with Spiritomb.

After you have these cards, start hunting for your favorite arts or to complete the set.

All Space-Time Smackdown Cards

Smackdown Starters
Image: The Pokemon Company

For the collectors among us, there are 207 cards to find in the Space-Time Smackdown pack with 52 secret rares, denoted by having a Star or Crown level rarity. They are split between Dialga and Palkia packs. Here they are in order of rarity:

Space-Time Smackdown Crown Rarity

Both Packs

Dialga EX

Palkia EX

Space-Time Smackdown 3 Star Immersive Rarity

Dialga

Palkia

Dialga EX

Palkia EX

Space-Time Smackdown 2 Star Full Art Rarity

Dialga Pack

Palkia Pack

Art Type

Darkrai EX

Lickilicky EX

Special Art Rare

Gallade EX

Weavile EX

Special Art Rare

Pachirisu EX

Mismagius EX

Special Art Rare

Yanmega EX

Infernape EX

Special Art Rare

Dawn

Mars

Secret Rare

Volkner

Cynthia

Secret Rare

Team Galactic Grunt

Cyrus

Secret Rare

Dialga EX

Lickilicky EX

Secret Rare

Darkrai EX

Weavile EX

Secret Rare

Gallade EX

Gallade EX

Secret Rare

Gallade EX

Mismagius EX

Secret Rare

Pachirisu EX

Palkia EX

Secret Rare

Yanmega EX

Infernape EX

Secret Rare

Space-Time Smackdown 1 Star Full Art Rarity

Dialga Pack

Palkia Pack

Regigigas

Glameow

Bidoof

Staraptor

Heatran

Garchomp

Croagunk

Spiritomb

Lucario

Hippopotas

Mesprit

Rhyperior

Drifloon

Cresselia

Shinx

Giratina

Mamoswine

Rotom

Shaymin

Manaphy

Combee

Gastrodon

Tangrowth

Carnivine

Space-Time Smackdown 4 Diamond EX Rarity

Dialga Pack

Palkia Pack

Dialga EX

Lickilicky EX

Darkrai EX

Weavile EX

Gallade EX

Mismagius EX

Pachirisu EX

Palkia EX

Yanmega EX

Infernape EX

Space-Time Smackdown 3 Diamond Rarity

Dialga Pack

Palkia Pack

Both Packs

Heatran

Porygon-Z

Regigigas

Darkrai

Garchomp

Mesprit

Lucario

Bastiodon

Togekiss

Rampardos

Rhyperior

Magnezone

Dusknoir

Cresselia

Luxray

Giratina

Electivire

Glaceon

Mamoswine

Empoleon

Shaymin

Magmortar

Leafeon

Torterra

Space-Time Smackdown 2 Diamond Rarity

Dialga Pack

Palkia Pack

Both Packs

Dawn

Mars

Probopass

Volkner

Cynthia

Skarmory

Team Galactic Grunt

Cyrus

Drapion

Giant Cape

Lum Berry

Mightyena

Pokémon Communication

Rocky Helmet

Regirock

Bronzong

Purugly

Azelf

Registeel

Staraptor

Uxie

Toxicroak

Porygon2

Togetic

Skuntank

Gabite

Electrode

Honchkrow

Shieldon

Magneton

Canidos

Spiritomb

Abomasnow

Gliscor

Hippowdon

Lumineon

Drifblim

Rhydon

Floatzel

Dusclops

Manaphy

Magcargo

Luxio

Gastrodon

Roserade

Piloswine

Prinplup

Bellossom

Vespiquen

Regice

Tangrowth

Monferno

Carnivine

Grotle

Space-Time Smackdown 1 Diamond Rarity

Dialga Pack

Palkia Pack

Both Packs

Skull Fossil

Armor Fossil

Fan Rotom

Lopunny

Chatot

Ambipom

Buneary

Glameow

Aipom

Bibarel

Staravia

Eevee

Bidoof

Starly

Skorupi

Bronzor

Porygon

Poochyena

Croagunk

Lickitung

Nosepass

Stunky

Gible

Togepi

Murkrow

Wormadam (Steel)

Voltorb

Riolu

Sneasel

Magnemite

Wormadam (Fighting)

Hippopotas

Frost Rotom

Hitmontop

Rhyhorn

Wash Rotom

Gligar

Misdreavus

Snover

Drifloon

Rotom

Finneon

Duskull

Shellos

Buizel

Kirlia

Piplup

Heat Rotom

Ralts

Chimchar

Slugma

Shinx

Magmar

Mow Rotom

Electabuzz

Turtwig

Wormadam (Grass)

Swinub

Kricketune

Burmy

Combee

Kricketot

Gloom

Yanma

Oddish

Tangela

And that’s all you need to know about the Space-Time Smackdown set of Pokémon TCG Pocket. We hope your next pack has a Crown Rare or two in it. Check out the rest of our TCG Pocket Guides for more help on building the best decks.