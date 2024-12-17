The first expansion for Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket is here in Mythical Island. While it’s a mini-expansion, we hope you saved up some Pack Hourglasses to rip open several cards on your first day. Or maybe you have the most powerful card of all – the one in your wallet – ready to go.

Either way, here’s everything you need to know about the Mew-themed Mythical Island set, from which cards are the rarest alongside which cards are the best to pull or craft with Pack Points for competitive play.

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket - Best Mythical Island Cards

As you’ll likely be unable to pull every card in the set without spending a significant amount of money, here’s the cards you should pray to Arceus you pull (or save your Pack Points) if you want to remain competitive.

Mew EX

Mew EX is a 4 Diamond rarity card with 3 Star, 2 Star, and Crown rarity alternate arts. It has two attacks: Psyshot for one Psychic energy and Genome Hacking for 3 Colorless energy. Genome Hacking allows you to use one of your opponent’s Active Pokémon’s attacks against them.

As it’s a Colorless attack, expect to see at least a single Mew EX in most meta decks to counter heavy hitters like Charizard EX and Mewtwo EX by one shotting them for less energy. A powered up Mew EX on the bench will be a win condition in itself. However, it is still weak to cards like Pikachu EX and Blastoise EX that require a condition to fulfill for their power.

Celebi EX

Celebi EX is a 4 Diamond rarity card with a single move in Powerful Bloom and 130 HP. Powerful Bloom reads Flip a coin for each Energy attached to this Pokémon. This attack does 50 damage for each heads. It also has a 3 Star rarity Immersive art and a 2 Star rarity full art.

We expect to see a lot of Celebi EX along Serperior, which has an ability that makes each Grass energy worth two instead of one. This means you can scale Celebi EX quite quickly in Grass-type decks alongside the likes of Venusaur EX and the Mythical Island Exeggutor.

Pidgeot EX

Pidgeot EX has a 3 Colorless energy attack called Scattering Cyclone that does 80 damage plus 20 more damage for each of your opponent’s Benched Pokémon. It’s a 4 Diamond rarity card with a 2 Star rarity full art variant.

When played alongside Mew EX’s ability to take out Charizard EX and Mewtwo EX, a Pidgeot EX deck can counter pretty much anything in the meta as it’s great at taking on Pikachu EX despite having a Lightning-type weakness.

Serperior

Serperior is a 3 Diamond rarity card with a 1 Star rarity full art alternate. Serperior has a 70 damage attack called Solar Beam but its strength lies in its Jungle Totem ability. Jungle Totem makes all Grass energy provide 2 energy instead of 1, effectively doubling their power.

This is insane when combined with the likes of Celebi EX, Venusaur EX, and the new Exeggutor line in Mythical Island. Exeggcute has the Growth Spurt ability which allows you to take a Grass energy and attach it, and Exeggutor does 80 damage with its Psychic attack that costs a whopping 4 energy but does +20 more damage for each Energy on your opponent’s Active Pokémon.

This makes Serperior effectively a Gardevoir-level engine for Grass type decks.

Vaporeon

The new Mythical Island Vaporeon is a 3 Diamond rarity card with a 1 Star full art variant. It can attack with Wave Splash for 60 damage with 1 Water and 2 Colorless energy placed on it. However, its ability Wash Out allows you to freely swap Water energy from your Benched Pokémon to your Active Pokémon.

This can quickly lead to a powered up Blastoise EX and may very well place Water decks at the top of tournament rankings.

Dedenne

Dedenne is an 1 Diamond rarity card with a 1 Star full art variant. It has the attack Thunder Shock for 1 Electric energy. Thunder Shock, when you flip a coin, allows you to paralyse an opponent's Pokémon if it lands on heads.

Expect to see Dedenne make it into the still powerful Pikachu EX lists as a great – and extremely annoying – card to start the game with when going second.

Blue (Supporter)

Blue is a Supporter card that reduces damage for all of your Pokémon by 10 during your opponent's next turn. It is a 2 Diamond rarity card with a full art 2 Star variant.

While -10 damage may not seem like a lot, as the meta develop,s players will begin to understand certain HP breakpoints. Underrated Pokémon 90 HP like Jolteon can survive a hit from Pikachu EX and Starmie EX with this card.

Leaf (Supporter)

Leaf is a 2 Diamond rarity Supporter card with a full art 2 Star rarity variant. It reduces the Retreat Cost of your active Pokémon by 2.

This is a great card that can enable some more powerful but costly cards to enter the meta, especially when combined with an X Speed. You can, for instance, retreat Charizard EX without losing any energy on it, allowing it to grab a one hit KO if your opponent knocks out the Pokémon you swapped in for it.

Best Mythical Island Cards to Spend Pack Points On

As you open packs for Mythical Island, you’re either going to want to save your Pack Points to fill out holes in your competitive collection. Before the next set comes out in January, you likely won’t have enough time to save up to nab rare full art cards that can take upward of 300+ packs. Therefore, hold on to your pack points to grab mid-tier evolutions like Servine, Supporter cards, and EX cards you need two copies of like Mew EX.

All Mythical Island Cards

For the collectors among us, there are 68 cards to find in the Mythical Island pack with 18 secret rares, denoted by having a Star or Crown level rarity.

With the 286 cards from the Genetic Apex set, this Mythical Island brings the total to a whopping 372.

Here they are in order of rarity:

Crown Rarity

Mew EX

3 Star Rarity

Celebi EX

2 Star Rarity

Celebi EX

Gyarados EX

Mew EX

Aerodactyl EX

Pidgeot EX

Budding Expeditioner

Blue

Leaf

Mew EX (Immersive)

1 Star Rarity

Exeggutor

Serperior

Salandit

Vaporeon

Dedenne

Marshadow

4 Diamond Rarity

Celebi EX

Gyarados EX

Mew EX

Aerodactyl EX

Pidgeot EX

3 Diamond Rarity

Serperior

Volcarona

Vaporeon

Raichu

Mew

Golem

Marshadow

Tauros

2 Diamond Rarity

Exeggutor

Servine

Shiinotic

Dhelmise

Rapidash

Magmar

Lumineon

Drednaw

Electabuzz

Galvantula

Sigilyph

Beheeyem

Florges

Graveler

Stonjourner

Weezing

Scolipede

Druddigon

Pokémon Flute

Mythical Slab

Budding Expeditioner

Blue

Leaf

1 Diamond Rarity

Exeggcute

Snivy

Morelull

Ponyta

Larvesta

Salandit

Salazzle

Magikarp

Finneon

Chewtle

Cramorant

Pikachu

Joltik

Dedenne

Elgyem

Flabebe

Swirlix

Mankey

Primeape

Geodude

Koffing

Purrloin

Liepard

Venipede

Whirlipede

Pidgey

Pidgeotto

Eevee

Chatot

Old Amber

And that's all of them! Good luck collecting 'em all. Make sure to check out our range of Pokémon TCG Pocket guides for the best decks and more.