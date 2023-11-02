With Mario Kart 8 Deluxe being treated to a full six waves of DLC, the latest in the racing series now has a whopping 96 tracks under its (seat)belt, comprising a mixture of newbies and returning favourites. But does Mario Kart 8 have all the tracks? Well, unfortunately, no — Mario Kart 8 Deluxe doesn't have every course from previous Mario Kart games.
In fact, looking back across the series, you will find that there are 70 classic circuits still missing from the game (including the duplicates from Super Mario Kart and Mario Kart Super Circuit).
Below, we have listed every legacy Mario Kart course you cannot play in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.
Ready to see what didn't make the cut? Start your engines and let's-a go...
Every Legacy Track Missing From Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Super Mario Kart (SNES)
There are 16 tracks from Super Mario Kart that do not appear in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. These consist of the following:
- Mario Circuit 1
- Mario Circuit 2
- Mario Circuit 4
- Donut Plains 1
- Donut Plains 2
- Ghost Valley 1
- Ghost Valley 2
- Ghost Valley 3
- Bowser Castle 1
- Bowser Castle 2
- Choco Island 1
- Choco Island 2
- Koopa Beach 1
- Koopa Beach 2
- Vanilla Lake 1
- Vanilla Lake 2
Mario Kart 64 (N64)
There are 10 courses from Mario Kart 64 that aren't in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. You can find them below.
- Luigi Raceway
- Moo Moo Farm
- Koopa Troopa Beach
- Frappe Snowland
- Bowser's Castle
- DK's Jungle Parkway
- Banshee Broadwalk
- Wario Stadium
- Mario Raceway
- Sherbet Land
Mario Kart Super Circuit (GBA)
There are 12 tracks from Mario Kart Super Circuit that you won't find in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. They are as follows:
- Peach Circuit
- Shy Guy Beach
- Bowser Castle 1
- Bowser Castle 2
- Bowser Castle 3
- Bowser Castle 4
- Luigi Circuit
- Cheep Cheep Island
- Yoshi Desert
- Lakeside Park
- Broken Pier
- Rainbow Road
Mario Kart: Double Dash!! (GCN)
There are nine courses from Mario Kart: Double Dash!! that are missing from Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Check them out below:
- Luigi Circuit
- Peach Beach
- Mushroom Bridge
- Mario Circuit
- Mushroom City
- Wario Colosseum
- Dino Dino Jungle
- Bowser's Castle
- Rainbow Road
Mario Kart DS (DS)
There are nine tracks in Mario Kart DS that you won't find in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. These include the following:
- Figure-8 Circuit
- Yoshi Falls
- Luigi's Mansion
- Desert Hills
- Delfino Square
- DK Pass
- Airship Fortress
- Bowser's Castle
- Rainbow Road
Mario Kart Wii (Wii)
There are five circuits in Mario Kart Wii that do not appear in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. They are listed below:
- Luigi Circuit
- Toad's Factory
- Mario Circuit
- Dry Dry Ruins
- Bowser's Castle
Mario Kart 7 (3DS)
There are eight tracks in Mario Kart 7 that don't appear in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's lineup. They are as follows:
- Daisy Hills
- Cheep Cheep Lagoon
- Shy Guy Bazaar
- Wuhu Loop
- Maka Wuhu
- Mario Circuit
- Wario Shipyard
- Bowser's Castle
Mario Kart Tour (Mobile)
There is only one circuit from Mario Kart Tour that does not appear in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.
- Piranha Plant Pipeline
Frequently Asked Questions
When Is The Next Wave Of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC Coming Out?
Wave 6 will be the final pack of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC and it will be released on Switch on 9th November.