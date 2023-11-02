Tracks Missing From Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Image: Nintendo Life

With Mario Kart 8 Deluxe being treated to a full six waves of DLC, the latest in the racing series now has a whopping 96 tracks under its (seat)belt, comprising a mixture of newbies and returning favourites. But does Mario Kart 8 have all the tracks? Well, unfortunately, no — Mario Kart 8 Deluxe doesn't have every course from previous Mario Kart games.

In fact, looking back across the series, you will find that there are 70 classic circuits still missing from the game (including the duplicates from Super Mario Kart and Mario Kart Super Circuit).

Below, we have listed every legacy Mario Kart course you cannot play in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Ready to see what didn't make the cut? Start your engines and let's-a go...

Every Legacy Track Missing From Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Super Mario Kart (SNES)

There are 16 tracks from Super Mario Kart that do not appear in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. These consist of the following:

  • Mario Circuit 1
  • Mario Circuit 2
  • Mario Circuit 4
  • Donut Plains 1
  • Donut Plains 2
  • Ghost Valley 1
  • Ghost Valley 2
  • Ghost Valley 3
  • Bowser Castle 1
  • Bowser Castle 2
  • Choco Island 1
  • Choco Island 2
  • Koopa Beach 1
  • Koopa Beach 2
  • Vanilla Lake 1
  • Vanilla Lake 2

Mario Kart 64 (N64)

There are 10 courses from Mario Kart 64 that aren't in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. You can find them below.

  • Luigi Raceway
  • Moo Moo Farm
  • Koopa Troopa Beach
  • Frappe Snowland
  • Bowser's Castle
  • DK's Jungle Parkway
  • Banshee Broadwalk
  • Wario Stadium
  • Mario Raceway
  • Sherbet Land

Mario Kart Super Circuit (GBA)

There are 12 tracks from Mario Kart Super Circuit that you won't find in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. They are as follows:

  • Peach Circuit
  • Shy Guy Beach
  • Bowser Castle 1
  • Bowser Castle 2
  • Bowser Castle 3
  • Bowser Castle 4
  • Luigi Circuit
  • Cheep Cheep Island
  • Yoshi Desert
  • Lakeside Park
  • Broken Pier
  • Rainbow Road

Mario Kart: Double Dash!! (GCN)

There are nine courses from Mario Kart: Double Dash!! that are missing from Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Check them out below:

  • Luigi Circuit
  • Peach Beach
  • Mushroom Bridge
  • Mario Circuit
  • Mushroom City
  • Wario Colosseum
  • Dino Dino Jungle
  • Bowser's Castle
  • Rainbow Road

Mario Kart DS (DS)

There are nine tracks in Mario Kart DS that you won't find in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. These include the following:

  • Figure-8 Circuit
  • Yoshi Falls
  • Luigi's Mansion
  • Desert Hills
  • Delfino Square
  • DK Pass
  • Airship Fortress
  • Bowser's Castle
  • Rainbow Road

Mario Kart Wii (Wii)

There are five circuits in Mario Kart Wii that do not appear in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. They are listed below:

  • Luigi Circuit
  • Toad's Factory
  • Mario Circuit
  • Dry Dry Ruins
  • Bowser's Castle

Mario Kart 7 (3DS)

There are eight tracks in Mario Kart 7 that don't appear in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's lineup. They are as follows:

  • Daisy Hills
  • Cheep Cheep Lagoon
  • Shy Guy Bazaar
  • Wuhu Loop
  • Maka Wuhu
  • Mario Circuit
  • Wario Shipyard
  • Bowser's Castle

Mario Kart Tour (Mobile)

There is only one circuit from Mario Kart Tour that does not appear in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

  • Piranha Plant Pipeline

Frequently Asked Questions

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC
Image: Nintendo

When Is The Next Wave Of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC Coming Out?

Wave 6 will be the final pack of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC and it will be released on Switch on 9th November.

How Many Waves Of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC Are There?

There will be six waves of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC in total (Wave 6 releases on 9th November). These include a variety of new and returning courses and additional drivers like Birdo, Diddy Kong and Pauline.

How Many Extra Tracks Are In The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC?

There are 48 extra tracks split across the six waves of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC. Each wave provides two bonus Cups, made up of four races each.

What Is The Best Wave Of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC?

Well, that is a matter of personal preference.

We'd have to go with Wave 4 which included the excellent 'Yoshi's Island' circuit, though we can see the perks of each wave. If you want to take our word for it, you can find our review scores for each of the DLC waves below:

Will There Be More DLC For Mario Kart 8 Deluxe?

At the time of writing, we'd have to say no, there will be no more DLC for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Then again, there are still 70 tracks that are stuck in their original games. Perhaps we will see these make an appearance in the next Mario Kart game... dare we say, on the 'Switch 2'?

How Can I Play The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Extra Tracks?

There are two different ways to play the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC.

The first is to have an active Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass membership. If you have purchased a subscription to this service, then you will be able to find every wave of DLC on the usual cup selection screen in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Alternatively, you can buy the DLC as a one-off purchase. Digital copies are available for $24.99 / £22.49 and include all waves, and there is also a physical version that you can get for £29.99 which includes Waves 1-5 (Wave 6 requires a download).

