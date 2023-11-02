With Mario Kart 8 Deluxe being treated to a full six waves of DLC, the latest in the racing series now has a whopping 96 tracks under its (seat)belt, comprising a mixture of newbies and returning favourites. But does Mario Kart 8 have all the tracks? Well, unfortunately, no — Mario Kart 8 Deluxe doesn't have every course from previous Mario Kart games.

In fact, looking back across the series, you will find that there are 70 classic circuits still missing from the game (including the duplicates from Super Mario Kart and Mario Kart Super Circuit).

Below, we have listed every legacy Mario Kart course you cannot play in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Ready to see what didn't make the cut? Start your engines and let's-a go...

Every Legacy Track Missing From Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

There are 16 tracks from Super Mario Kart that do not appear in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. These consist of the following:

Mario Circuit 1

Mario Circuit 2

Mario Circuit 4

Donut Plains 1

Donut Plains 2

Ghost Valley 1

Ghost Valley 2

Ghost Valley 3

Bowser Castle 1

Bowser Castle 2

Choco Island 1

Choco Island 2

Koopa Beach 1

Koopa Beach 2

Vanilla Lake 1

Vanilla Lake 2

There are 10 courses from Mario Kart 64 that aren't in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. You can find them below.

Luigi Raceway

Moo Moo Farm

Koopa Troopa Beach

Frappe Snowland

Bowser's Castle

DK's Jungle Parkway

Banshee Broadwalk

Wario Stadium

Mario Raceway

Sherbet Land

There are 12 tracks from Mario Kart Super Circuit that you won't find in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. They are as follows:

Peach Circuit

Shy Guy Beach

Bowser Castle 1

Bowser Castle 2

Bowser Castle 3

Bowser Castle 4

Luigi Circuit

Cheep Cheep Island

Yoshi Desert

Lakeside Park

Broken Pier

Rainbow Road

There are nine courses from Mario Kart: Double Dash!! that are missing from Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Check them out below:

Luigi Circuit

Peach Beach

Mushroom Bridge

Mario Circuit

Mushroom City

Wario Colosseum

Dino Dino Jungle

Bowser's Castle

Rainbow Road

There are nine tracks in Mario Kart DS that you won't find in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. These include the following:

Figure-8 Circuit

Yoshi Falls

Luigi's Mansion

Desert Hills

Delfino Square

DK Pass

Airship Fortress

Bowser's Castle

Rainbow Road

There are five circuits in Mario Kart Wii that do not appear in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. They are listed below:

Luigi Circuit

Toad's Factory

Mario Circuit

Dry Dry Ruins

Bowser's Castle

There are eight tracks in Mario Kart 7 that don't appear in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's lineup. They are as follows:

Daisy Hills

Cheep Cheep Lagoon

Shy Guy Bazaar

Wuhu Loop

Maka Wuhu

Mario Circuit

Wario Shipyard

Bowser's Castle

There is only one circuit from Mario Kart Tour that does not appear in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Piranha Plant Pipeline

Frequently Asked Questions

When Is The Next Wave Of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC Coming Out?



Wave 6 will be the final pack of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC and it will be released on Switch on 9th November.