Nintendo is back with another wave of eight courses for the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass, bringing us to the halfway point of its overall road map. Now we're up to a total of 24 new tracks over six unique cups, but so far, the output has been a bit mixed: we’ve had some bonafide classics like Coconut Mall and Mushroom Gorge, but also some absolute stinkers like New York Minute and Tokyo Blur. So how does the latest wave compare? Well thankfully, there’s a lot here to like and fewer bad eggs in the mix, making this comfortably the strongest batch of new courses yet.
Starting off with Rock Cup, we’ve got London Loop, Boo Lake, Alpine Pass, and Maple Treeway. Things get off to a bit of a rough start, as London Loop is easily the weakest track of the whole bunch; this might come as little surprise given that it’s based on Mario Kart Tour and lacks the verticality and creativity seen in other games, but there’s no doubting that London Loop is an exceptionally dull start to Rock Cup. Conversely, the latter three courses are all remarkably fun in their own way, from Boo Lake’s deceptive simplicity to Maple Treeway’s meandering track and stomping Wigglers. It’s great fun and incredibly nostalgic if you’ve played the original games on which the tracks come from.
Moving onto the Moon Cup, this one introduces Berlin Byways, Peach Gardens, Merry Mountain, and Rainbow Road. Every course here is a certified banger, with Berlin Byways proving to be a significant improvement over London Loop with a lot more variety and some lovely views. Merry Mountain, also from Tour, is an absolute delight, and it serves as a perfect treat for anyone looking to get into the Christmas spirit. It arguably boasts the strongest sense of verticality of the whole roster and looks absolutely gorgeous to boot.
Many were citing Maple Treeway as the potential star of Wave 3 ahead of its release, but honestly, the 3DS version of Rainbow Road is undoubtedly the best track on offer. Combining a wonderful layout with absolutely exquisite visuals, this is genuinely one of the strongest tracks in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (and Mario Kart overall), period. It might not offer a lot of challenge to veterans of the series, but crank the difficulty up to 200cc and you’ll be in heaven.
Aside from London Loop, the only other major complaint we have with Wave 3 is a familiar one: the sheer inconsistency with the visuals. While Rainbow Road, Maple Treeway, and Merry Mountain all look gorgeous, tracks like Alpine Pass and Peach Gardens stand out in the worst way possible, with oddly artificial-looking scenery and bland, flat textures. It’s a shame, but not a deal breaker, and the better-looking courses seem to have upped their game from the previous Waves.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 3 is the best update yet to the base game. The tracks on offer here are mostly stellar, and with the addition of customisable item loadouts in ‘VS Race’ modes both online and offline (which is available to all players, regardless of whether you have the Booster Course Pass), Wave 3 is a triumph and a great way to mark the halfway point of the Booster Course Pass.
Comments (23)
Honestly… I think London Loop is fitting of its dull atmosphere. I mean… it’s London.
Definitely the best wave we've had yet. London Loop is a bit dull-looking but still fun.
There's still so many stellar tracks I want to see added to the game:
•Airship Fortress
•Luigi's Mansion
•Mushroom City
•Moonview Highway
•Koopa Cape
•Shy Guy Bazaar
•Wuhu Loop
•Banshee Boardwalk
•Bowser's Castle N64
•Dino Dino Jungle
•Daisy Cruiser
•Sherbet Land N64
•Rosalina's Ice World
•Dry Dry Ruins
I could keep going, but these are some of my top picks. Many of these probably won't make the cut, sadly. I'm mostly counting on Luigi's Mansion and Airship Fortress; if we don't get those two, I'll be devastated.
I'd say I enjoyed London Loop more than Berlin Byways. Both were fine, though. I don't hate them like I do Tokyo blur--that track is garbage. You're from JAPAN, Nintendo! How do you mess up TOKYO!?
Custom Items is amazing. No more ink.
Now can we get custom car parts that would be cool or even more stuff to unlock because really just new tracks are not a huge replay value. I’m just thinking of new stuff they could add. At least we get new tracks awesome.
They have added something besides tracks? Gotta put Pokemon down and look!
I used to hate Rainbow Road tracks with a burning passion since many of them don't have side railings to keep players from falling off. But now that they look positively gorgeous with their scenery on the Switch, the difficulty no longer bothers me.
@Not_Soos Airhsip Fortress, Dino Dino Jungle, Daisy hills, and Mario circuit (3ds)are the top on my list NOT already in MK8. I don't expect Daisy Hills or Mario Circuit because they're too similar to Royal raceway (I think that's its name,? I'm sure you know the one I mean with hot air balloons). I wouldn't hold my breath for Luigis Mansion for similar reasons, though hopefully I'm wrong. My two absolute long shots are the two Wuhu levels from 7 which are fantastic.
3DS Rainbow Road puts every other Rainbow Road to shame. Not just the best RR, it's one of the greatest MK tracks ever, period.
The author called Mushroom Gorge a "bona-fide classic," so now I'm scared this new pack is actually terrible.
Mushroom gorge, coconut mall and now maple treeway, my three favorites, are all in. Am I dreaming?
The 3DS Rainbow Road is one of my fav all time tracks in Mario Kart. Probably my fav actually if I think carefully.
This sounds far more like it. A wee shame about the bland mobile phone port track visuals but I'd much rather have them kn my Switch than not.
Good stuff. Cheers for the review.
Ok am I absolutely nuts here or do all of these new wave bonus tracks have slightly more slippery/floaty mechanics than the main game? The new cups all feel JUST A BIT off especially when playing them back to back with the originals.
Is there an option to create our own cups or is it just the one by one course selection?
@Ray64 I felt that way but I assumed it was just because I hadn’t played for a while, interesting to hear that others thought that too though.
Two things:
"Exceptionally dull"? When I saw London Loop on your gameplay video, it looked like great fun, especially the prominence of famous landmarks (if a little complex). But maybe this is just the fact I live near it. Even so, it definitely seems better than Tokyo and even NYC.
And how come this only gets a mini review compared to the first 2 waves?
I've been so busy playing so many other games that I haven't touched Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and all the new tracks. I should dust it off soon and give it another go.
What in the world are you talking about with Peach Gardens? It's probably the best looking track in the wave! Replacing many of the Tour assets and practically all of the textures means it looks on par with the base game tracks. Rock Rock Mountain is the only rough looking course, while Berlin Byways looks more like a Wave 2 track, but even London Loop looks really nice.
Never mind the courses - we can FINALLY switch off blue shells and lightning.
There is much rejoicing in our household this evening.
PLEASE bring Frappe Snowland to Mk8d!
They had it on N64, DS, and tour!
Just played Baby Park in 200cc VS mode with only Bullet Bills. I still don't know what just happened
@echoplex Sounds about as close to time travel as we're ever gonna get
