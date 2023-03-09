Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is back with Wave 4 (of six) of the Booster Course Pass tracks, this time covering the Fruit Cup and Boomerang Cup. Now that we’re over the halfway point, it really feels like Nintendo is starting to kick things into high gear with not only a stellar set of new and returning tracks but also an extra character in the form of Birdo. It all adds up to what is easily the strongest DLC release so far.
Starting with the Fruit Cup first, here you’ve got Amsterdam Drift from Mario Kart Tour, Riverside Park from GBA, DK’s Snowboard Cross from Wii, and the brand new Yoshi’s Island course. Amsterdam Drift, is arguably the strongest of the tracks from Tour, sending you soaring through the air against a backdrop of farmland and windmills before you’re cruising on the bed of the Amstel River. It looks so nice.
Riverside Park from the GBA is probably the only course that could reasonably be labeled a 'dud' in this latest DLC release. It’s certainly pretty enough, but simply by virtue of being a GBA track, it’s a bit simplistic, less manic, and gets quite boring as a result. DK’s Snowboard Cross, however, is excellent and showcases some wonderful verticality with some super tight corners. It’s definitely one for speed nuts to get their teeth into; 200cc is an absolute blast.
The star of the Fruit Cup, and indeed the whole DLC offering, is Yoshi’s Island. Much like Sky-High Sundae before it, this one makes its debut in MK8D (though we suspect it will show up in Tour before long) and you can definitely appreciate the sheer effort that’s gone into it in terms of visuals, layout, and bespoke nods to its namesake SNES game. It’s not the most complex we've seen, but you’ll be taking to the sky, racing across clouds, before splashing down into water below. It looks gorgeous, perfectly invoking the visual style of Yoshi’s Island with — as we've come to expect — excellent music to boot.
Moving onto the Boomerang Cup, this one offers up Bangkok Rush and Singapore Speedway from Tour, Mario Circuit from DS, and Waluigi Stadium from GameCube. The two Tour offerings are both surprisingly engaging and almost rival Amsterdam Drift; Singapore Speedway in particular looks really lovely, with neon lights providing a nice contrast against the night sky.
Mario Circuit is the only other track that veers towards mediocrity, but unlike Riverside Park, there’s enough here to keep you on your toes, including wandering Goombas and Piranha Plants which spit fireballs down the track. Last but not least, Waluigi Stadium remains as great as it’s always been, with treacherous terrain and deadly obstacles, including circles of fireballs and giant, wooden Piranha Plants. It’s great stuff.
Shout out goes to Birdo, too. We’re certain there will be legions of fans thrilled to see her join the roster. Much like Yoshi, she's a middleweight karter with a choice of nine different colour variations (including a rather sickly green we’re not too keen on). With five more slots freshly revealed on the character select screen, we can’t wait to see which other drivers Nintendo brings to the fold.
All in all, Wave 4 features quite comfortably the best set of tracks so far from the Booster Course Pass, with only one proving to be a bit underwhelming. We’re loving the Tour additions, and Yoshi’s Island is destined to be an all-time great. If Nintendo keeps this up, then we’ll be in a great position for Waves 5 and 6.
Comments (28)
This makes me want to replay yoshi’s island
I couldn't wait to play this... then my roommate got covid. We'll be waiting until she's better to take this one on, but I'm so excited to experience Yoshi's Island!
Riverside Park got a pretty big downgrade layout-wise, all of its shortcuts from the original were removed, though I think the Ptooie mechanic still gives the track some life.
My two daughters (aged 27 and 19) and I play MK8D together every Saturday when they visit, so I’ve been sworn not to play the new tracks until the weekend when they come home. I’m so tempted, but I’ll just have to wait.
I was pondering the new courses while playing em: They seem much more hazard aggressive than some previous stages.
Not sure if it's just me.
This game just keeps on giving. Can’t wait to get playing but need to wait until Saturday
Joys: Birdo
Let us rejoice
Great review. 100% agree with the Yoshi's Island course being one of the best!
Yoshi's Island course makes me so happy.
I’ve only got to play Yoshis Island but that track was a nice surprise.
Is it me or since the last wave the game is starting to feel like it has Mario Kart Wii's level of Blue Shells? Seriously yesterday when I was testing the new tracks in Vs. Mode with all the items turned on, more than once I received 2 Blue Shells in a span of less than about 6 seconds. That also happened to me during the last wave as well.
For some reason they didn't display on the map when I'm pretty sure they are displayed when one is shot.
I know there's the item switch but I wanted to try the new tracks with all the items, that decision almost made me wanna quit before I was finished with just one cup.
Couldn't spot Kamek flying around the Yoshi's Island course, so my hopes for his inclusion remain alive.
It's a darn good update, that's for sure! I've been getting this DLC through the Switch Online Expansion Pack and, for me, it's been a real treat to dive back in every few months.
Now to go online and get annihilated by all you plucky youngsters.
Playing this wave has made me realise that the new tracks, as nice as they all are, just aren’t really doing it for me anymore as the gameplay is still ultimately the same after nearly 9 years and there’s not much in the way of new features or gimmicks to keep the game feeling fresh beyond the aesthetics of the new tracks.
I think the game needs to expand the roster of items just a touch more than it needs additional tracks and characters.
Nintendo are also very cunning to tease a half dozen characters to entice those yet to buy the DLC. I don’t yearn for anyone in particular (except Pauline), but some representation from other franchises would be a nice change of pace.
Riverside Park looks more boring than on the GBA which is quite a feat, and Mario Circuit just wasn't needed.
But Yoshi's Island makes it more than worth it.
The city tracks are ok, but feel like they should have done a Retro pass and a World Tour pass.
@Sisilly_G agreed. I am mostly fine this. It’s a good value. It extends the life of the game and I will enjoy, but something is indeed inherently stale…..I kinda like the mini games they have in Tour. Extra characters, cars and tracks from other franchises would be cool, but my guess is that is for another system.
Yoshi's Island had me grinning like a wally
The Booster Course Pass can genuinely be entirely summed up in this single image:
Can't wait to get home today and try out the new tracks (and Birdo of course), the BCP quite literally just gets better each wave!
So far, Boo Lake is still my favorite GBA track, especially in 200cc, but I really haven't gone through Wave 4 in 200cc yet, so maybe Riverside Park can still have a moment to shine.
Easily the best wave yet, an excellent “original” course, the 3 best city tracks, and the retro selection was excellent too. I do think they should have gone with lakeside park over riverside because it’s a little bit too simple in 8, but I’d still say it works well enough with the ptooies.
How did they make Yoshi’s island a better track than both Waluigi Stadium and DK Summit?!
BIRDO SAYS TRANS RIGHTS
Well looks like we got 5 old characters to look forward to, Diddy Kong and Funky needs to be among them.
It’s quite odd that Nintendo can just switch from the basic graphics of Mario Kart tour to the more advanced graphics of Mario Kart 8 in some tracks.
There's a "speed nuts to get their teeth into" joke in there somewhere, but it's early and I haven't woken up yet.
Yoshi's Island course has so much unique stuff too! Even the results screen music!
@ElRoberico we love to see it ❤️
It’s interesting to see that in the character selection screen there are now 5 question marks! Are we to see several new characters across the final 2 waves? Wouldn’t be at all surprised to see a Kirby join the roster.
