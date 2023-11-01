Start your engines, folks, because the sixth wave of DLC for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is bringing eight additional courses and four new characters our way on 9th November — that's next week!
As always, the additions will be available for all those who have an active Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass membership or for anyone who has purchased the add-ons separately.
But just what exactly is being added this time? The Nintendo Direct previously showcased the four new racers that will be added to the roster (Diddy Kong, Funky Kong, Pauline, and Peachette) and the inclusion of Mario Kart Wii's Daisy Circuit, but there's even more to come! Wave Six will include Rainbow Road from Mario Kart Wii, Madrid Drive, Piranha Plant Cove and Rome Avanti from Mario Kart Tour, DK Mountain from Mario Kart: Double Dash!!, Bowser Castle from Super Mario Kart and Rosalina's Ice World from Mario Kart 7.
What's more, we also know the weight class for each new driver: Diddy Kong and Peachette will be in the Medium class, while Funky Kong and Pauline are the latest additions to the Heavy class.
@OatmealDome has taken to Twitter to flag that the final wave will also add 17 new Mii Racing Suits and a jukebox option that lets you listen to course music whenever you'd like to.
While Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's DLC was treated to a physical edition last month, it is worth bearing in mind that this latest pack requires a download — of course.
Are you pleased with the tracks included in this last wave? Are there any that you feel should have made the cut? Let us know in the comments.
[source youtube.com]
Great finisher. Some fan demanded tracks, piranha plan cove is apparently a really good tour track too.
Also new Mii Racing suits and a jukebox feature
Rainbow Road, DK Mountain, and Rosalina's Ice World all look fantastic! Interested to try out Piranha Plant Cove as well. This looks like a pretty strong wave to end things off on.
Sad we're not getting Piranha Plant Pipeline or GBA Luigi Circuit but oh well, glad we still having great tracks.
Yes, DK Mountain is an amazing track
But I'm still waiting for the day Wario Colosseum finally returns
no Airship Fortress...
A bit sad there's no toad factory, however WHAT A LINEUP!!! SO excited!
Pound for pound, this pass is a solid contender for best value dlc ever.
Too bad we're not getting any of the two Wuhu Island tracks from 7, but these look like decent picks all around.
DK Mountain! That's all I wanted and I'm so glad it's finally here 🥹
@Uncle_Franklin i was hoping for a New Donk City level.
WII RAINBOW ROAD RETURNS AT LAST I'M GONNA CRY
An utterly stellar closer to MK8D's DLC imo; Wii Rainbow Road is of course the highlight for me (with the new remix of it's theme contributing to that immensely) but fan favourites like DK Mountain and Daisy Circuit and obscure picks like Rosalina's Ice World and Bowser's Castle 3 also returning are fantastic as well. Couple all that with the new characters, Mii Suits and even a goddamn MUSIC PLAYER and this is pretty much the highest high they could've gone out on, can't wait for next week!
also the fact that it comes out 4 days after my birthday definitely sweetens the deal too XD
Good selection of courses, but of course they give the miis more costumes and not the characters people actually care about.
That's the only real complaint I have though, as the Booster Course Pass otherwise is excellent value and most of what it brought is just great and I love it. Looking forward to completing the DLC next week! 👍
@Uncle_Franklin I was holding out hope! 😭 Maybe in Mario Kart 9.
Great tracks! I don't understand why I feel so sad though...🥲
They're also adding Daisy as a Mii costume but you'll need her amiibo to use it!
Even though I was a PPP/Dino Dino Jungle supporter, there's no denying that this is a fantastic selection to round off the BCP which I must say has been a fun and wild ride.
And we finally have another Bowser's Castle in 8 after nearly a decade wooo!!
Fantastic, DK Mountain got in instead of Dino Dino Jungle! It was only going to be one. I would’ve been shocked if there wasn’t DK Mountain or a new DK track. I love that we got one more 3DS track, was not expecting that. Wii Rainbow Road was entirely predictable but still welcome. It’s nice to finally get a retro Bowser’s Castle. More Mii outfits are welcome extras. All in all, what a great way to end this amazing game!
All I ever wanted was GCN Dino Dino Jungle . But GCN DK Mountain was the next best option in my wishlist. Happy overall
Sad that Piranha Plant Pipeline is stuck in Tour, but other than that Wave 6 looks fantastic: all the expected tracks are great, Rosalina's Ice World is a really nice surprise and certainly didn't see more Mii Suits and a jukebox coming, too!
Overall the Booster Course Pass is great and adds a ton of value and replayability to MK8 Deluxe. That said, I personally feel that MK Tour tracks were WAY overrepresented and most of them thematically didn't fit in with the "regular" ones. I realize that there were always going to be some favorites that didn't make the cut, but I hate that deserving tracks like Dino Dino Jungle got shelved in favor of those, honestly.
Another feature that would have been greatly appreciated would have been a custom Cup builder for local multi-player matches; with 96 tracks to choose from it would have made for some truly epic parties with family and friends.
And with that, the life of a 10 years old game ends (hopefully). This game is so, so enormous, and this is an excellent end to an excellent (albeit flawed) DLC.
Also, the other features are nice additions, especially the jukebox. I love it when any game has a jukebox feature. I will certainly be using it a lot.
It's a shame that we didn't get all of the Rainbow Road tracks in the end, would've loved them to release the Double Dash Rainbow Road.
Hopefully the Mario Kart team are working on tracks for the next game on the Switch 2, these copy and paste tracks are fine as a diversion, but are just not the quality of the original Wii U DLC.
Nothing wrong with them for a diversion and entertainment point of view, but still.....
They finally added a retro Bowser's Castle track!
@JimNorman You should write a feature ranking the best Mario Kart circuits NOT in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.
The end of an era! Good to see the last courses drop
I remember that mountain from Double Dash!
that one was a classic
A very good wave though surprising to see Piranha Plant Pipeline missing. It gives me the impression that while the Booster Course Pass is over, it's not the end of MK8 (e.g. BCP2 and/or a Switch 2 port happens).
I hope that Nintendo does an amiibo restock this holiday season for those who want the Daisy Mii outfit. The Mario line amiibo released in 2016 and the Smash line amiibo released in 2019 which are both a long time ago.
I'm excited, but the overabundance of ice and snow tracks with this DLC seriously annoyed me. Especially knowing that Pihranna Plant Pipeline is now stuck on mobile, but Rosalina's Ice World got in.
Nice to see Rosalina's Ice World again, hopefully this final update fix that bug in Sunset Wilds. Also I like how Peachette (not Bowser Jr.) is part of the Koopalings group at the fighter selection screen while Bowser Jr. is part of the villains group.
Bowser Castle from Super Mario Kart is my favorite course in the history of all Super Mario Kart! I kept thinking it'd be great but never imagined they'd actually release it. I'm beyond excited!
Now, maybe they'd get on board with releasing all of the courses from previous games in a self-contained DLC pack. I'd buy the SNES Super Mario Kart track DLC in exactly 1/100th of a second!
@Broosh
Likewise mate.
One of my favourite tracks of all time.
I really wish they would port over all of the Tour content already. It stopped getting new content, which means it's going to die forever soon enough. Would be nice to have all of its new characters and at least some costumes immortalized.
@darkswabber After playing all these new courses, I'll believe there's such a thing as a good Tour course when I see it.
Hyped for Bowser Castle!!! Shame this is the last pack but how anybody could complain about MK8 having this many courses now I'll never know.
Adding a sound test is also great. I really want more games to have such a feature. With such a large OST between the base game and DLC, this one more than deserves it.
There’s still more tracks I would’ve liked to have seen like Airship Fortress, Toad’s Factory, Shy Gut Bazaar and Wario Shipyard, but maybe they’ll be in the next Mario Kart on Switch NG and look WAY better than they would’ve been as 8 DX DLC.
Am I the only one who expected one glorious all-new track, to finish it all off? I was certain they were going to do something crazy.
@RR529 I would’ve liked those and the rainbow road from DS which is IMO the best rainbow road and most unique
Was surprised to see that Pauline and Peachette get unique biker outfits, when Peach, Daisy and Rosalina's are basically just recolours
Just in time for my week off work 🙂 this is the last wave isn’t it?
Super excited! I love how they snuck-in the Mii Suits. The Mii is one of my favorite characters because of the suits.
Good but not great selection. DK Jungle feels redundant after DK Summit. No new tracks, no Wario Colusseum. Wii Rainbow Road is great, though, and SNES Bowser Castle 3 is exciting.
@Fizza Your birthday is on the 5th too? Nice
Not a great fan of 3DS Rosalina and GCN DK, but the rest of the courses are awesome! The new Mii costumes are a nice adition too. This is a great way to close the MK8D chapter 🥹.
That rainbow road remix sounds ICE COLD BABY
These look great and everything, but man, if Nintendo isn't planning on doing a second Booster Course Pass, I really hope the next Mario Kart game is the equivalent of "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate" and compiles pretty much every track in the franchise's history.
Still so many great courses that were excluded from the Booster Course Pass: Airship Fortress, Luigi's Mansion, Banshee Boardwalk, Dino Dino Jungle, Bowser Castle N64, Shy Guy Bazaar, Wuhu Loop... I could go on, but those 8 in particular I would consider must-haves for me personally.
Still, what we're getting here looks great, and they're continuing the trend of making each wave look graphically better than the last. I think we've finally gotten to the point where the tracks are looking on par with the base game. The textures in Rome Avanti and Paranha Plant Cove are insane.
The fact they didn't bring back the last new track from Tour, Piranha Plant Pipeline, is so bizarre, though. I know it would have been strange to have two Piranha Plant tracks in the same wave, but excluding it entirely makes me hopeful that we aren't done with Mario Kart content.
Either way, I can't wait till next week! And in the meanwhile, I'll have WarioWare to keep me busy, and then Super Mario RPG shortly thereafter! This is gonna be a good month...
Edit: Something else strange about this is that in the first wave, Coconut Mall literally had signs advertising Dino Dino Jungle and Vanilla Lake! Plus, datamines have suggested that we were supposed to have gotten two GameCube tracks this wave, but one was cut in favor of Rosalina's Ice World. So, is it really over? Or does Nintendo have bigger plans...?
Can't wait to race against my kids when this finally lands on my sweet Switch
I like the racing suit designs for Pauline and Peachette when they’re on bikes/quads
@Dr_Corndog Uhm, how so? They're different tracks, just with similar DK jungle theming. Using that logic, wouldn't Rainbow Road be redundant now? There's now going to be 5 Rainbow Roads in the game.
@Not_Soos After how much they have built Mario Kart 8 up with all these additional courses it is going to be very hard for Mario Kart 9 to compete with this. Mario Kart 9 is going to need to have some very special things in it that make it stand out if they want as many people who have purchased Mario Kart 8 to purchase Mario Kart 9.
Happy to see SNES Bowser castle 3! I liked how tour approached it; glad to finally able to play it for the first time!
Solid tracks too; can't believe it's over. I wonder when the next MK is going to come.
@Not_Soos Yeah, I was thinking the same thing. The trees and bushes are still lacking, but everything else is pretty close to the base game. Also it is now a bit jarring going from wave 1(easily the ugliest of the bunch) to these later waves.
@HaileySheridon Mario Kart Ultimate.
@Croctopus Sadly I wouldn't have been with how long Nintendo have neglected Donkey Kong. They didn't release anything special for the 40th anniversary and it has been nearly a decade since 'Tropical Freeze' came out. I am hoping 2024 is the year of Donkey Kong and they finally release a new Donkey Kong Country or 3D Donkey Kong game like Donkey Kong 64.
Mario, Pokemon, Kirby, Zelda, Metroid etc fans have been given new games after new games over the last decade. It is time for Donkey Kong to shine again!! 😀
Nice. Still gonna enjoy this game to its fullest until a mk9 is released. Nintendo has done a great job with mk8 😊
@vio If Sega aren't going to release another Sonic Racing game they might add Sonic and the rest of the characters to the next Mario Kart game. Adding Pokemon and Kirby and having some courses based on their games would be fun to see. I am disappointed Dixie Kong got left out in the latest pack.
@HaileySheridon
A new diddy kong racing and a DK 3D game on release of the switch 2 would be great.
Wii Rainbow Road is one of my all time favorite MK tracks.
@DennisNOR Yeah. I would definitely buy a Switch 2 if they had those games on it. They are going to need some big games to launch the Switch 2 and I think we will get Super Mario Odyssey 2 or a new Mario 3D game too.
I'm very happy to see DK Mountain return. It's one of my all time favorites. And no one expected Rosalina's World to return. What a shocker.
