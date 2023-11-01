Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Start your engines, folks, because the sixth wave of DLC for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is bringing eight additional courses and four new characters our way on 9th November — that's next week!

As always, the additions will be available for all those who have an active Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pass membership or for anyone who has purchased the add-ons separately.

But just what exactly is being added this time? The Nintendo Direct previously showcased the four new racers that will be added to the roster (Diddy Kong, Funky Kong, Pauline, and Peachette) and the inclusion of Mario Kart Wii's Daisy Circuit, but there's even more to come! Wave Six will include Rainbow Road from Mario Kart Wii, Madrid Drive, Piranha Plant Cove and Rome Avanti from Mario Kart Tour, DK Mountain from Mario Kart: Double Dash!!, Bowser Castle from Super Mario Kart and Rosalina's Ice World from Mario Kart 7.

What's more, we also know the weight class for each new driver: Diddy Kong and Peachette will be in the Medium class, while Funky Kong and Pauline are the latest additions to the Heavy class.

@OatmealDome has taken to Twitter to flag that the final wave will also add 17 new Mii Racing Suits and a jukebox option that lets you listen to course music whenever you'd like to.

Small corrections:



- Toadette, not Toad

- however + whenever (accidentally didn’t include the + symbol) — OatmealDome (@OatmealDome) November 1, 2023

While Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's DLC was treated to a physical edition last month, it is worth bearing in mind that this latest pack requires a download — of course.

Are you pleased with the tracks included in this last wave? Are there any that you feel should have made the cut? Let us know in the comments.