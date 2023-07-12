Gosh, the end is actually in sight now, huh? Yes, Wave 5 for the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass is finally here, bringing us one step closer to the grand finale with another batch of new and remade Mario Kart content.
In addition to the usual mix of revamped courses from Mario Kart games of yore, Wave 5 introduces a brand new course with 'Squeaky Clean Sprint' along with three new playable characters: Kamek, Wiggler, and Petey Piranha. But is it any good?
Much like the previous four waves, this latest batch of DLC is somewhat of a mixed bag but ultimately adds significant value to the overall appeal of the Booster Course Pass. Eight new courses are nothing to sneer at, even if they're not all certified bangers.
Starting off with Squeaky Clean Sprint, the new course is a delightful glimpse into... someone's bathroom? Yeah, it's a bit of a weird one, but it makes for a pretty good course. You'll be cruising down plugholes, dashing through bathtubs, and soaring above sinks as you make your way around the track. It looks fantastic, and we loved catching quick peeks at Goombas chilling out in their little rubber rings. And thank goodness there are no floaters.
Moving onto the courses from Mario Kart Tour, there are three in total: Athens Dash, Los Angeles Laps, and Vancouver Velocity. All three are decent, but not particularly memorable; we'd say that Athens Dash is a standout thanks to its impressive verticality, though we were surprised at how quickly the race was over. The latter two courses are perfectly serviceable and certainly fun in 200cc mode, but we've seen better: LA Laps starts you off on the beach and takes you through the city and suburbs; it looks really nice but the track layout is ultimately a bit tame. Meanwhile, Vancouver Velocity's night-time setting looks great with some beautiful winter vibes, but again, the layout feels too safe. Give us a bit of danger, for goodness sake.
Looking at the legacy courses, it's once again a bit up and down. Daisy Cruiser from Double Dash!! is great fun, as it's always been; it's short and sweet and we love the overall aesthetic. Koopa Cape from Mario Kart Wii is a genuine masterclass in Mario Kart course design, featuring a boatload of variety, lots of twists and turns, and some good verticality. Moonview Highway, on the other hand, is incredibly boring with wide roads and little to no challenge. How these two courses came from the same game is beyond us.
Finally, Sunset Wilds from Super Circuit is a decent recreation of the classic handheld course, albeit with one pretty glaring omission: there's no actual sunset. In the original (and the Mario Kart Tour version), the background and environment would change on each lap. Here, there's nothing. It's a very weird decision. Nintendo managed it on Tour, so why not here?
And what about those new characters? Well, they're good! We can't complain. Kamek is perhaps our favourite thanks to his delightful horn sound and... well, it's Kamek. His 'Medium' class puts him in the same league as Tanooki Mario; a good all-rounder for the most part. He's good, but we do adore how Wiggler goes all red and angry whenever it's hit with a weapon and those who prefer a slightly heavier class with a bit more speed, like Ludwig, might prefer this guy.
As for Petey Pirahna? Well, even after all these years, it's still rather odd to see him riding along on a kart, but there we go. If he can show up alongside Pirahna Plant in Smash, a kart shouldn't cause too much trouble. Petey is a Heavy build with good top speed but relatively poor acceleration; if you tend to go for someone like Donkey Kong, then you'll be right at home here. Hopefully, Nintendo goes a little more out there for the final wave, but as far as new characters go, these are pretty good additions.
Conclusion
Overall, Wave 5 is another good wave, though not a great one. Squeaky Clean Sprint, while perfectly decent fun in itself, can't quite match the heights of something like Yoshi's Island, and tracks like Moonview Highway and Sunset Wilds make us feel like Nintendo just isn't quite giving its all when it comes to this DLC. Still, the positives outweigh the negatives, and we're confident that once the final wave lands later this year, the Booster Course Pass will prove an essential purchase for Mario Kart fans.
Loving these new courses but it also makes me realise how bored I'm getting with Mario Kart 8 (having owned it since it's Wii U days). I'm very curious how they'll make Mario Kart 9 new and refreshing, as they seemed to have hit pinnacle Mario Kart with 8 Deluxe.
MOONVIEW HIGHWAY SLANDER WILL NOT BE TOLERATED
I feel pretty much the same about the wave overall though; it's definitely very good, but I don't think it's better than the previous one which is a massive shame given how it was looking like each wave was improving upon the last. It's still very fun though and the new characters especially are fantastic additions to 8 Deluxe (WIGGLER WEDNESDAY HAS ARRIVED).
I don't get the hate against Moonview Highway
Wow! Not often I disagree this much with a review on NL!
The music on the Tour courses is by far the worst in the entire game and instantly forgettable.
Moonview Highway on 150 and 200 is one of the best courses in the game. If you played it on 50 or 100, then yes, that's pretty boring.
Vancouver is comfortably the best city track in the whole game so far! Los Angeles is also much better than many previous cities featured.
Squeaky Clean is great - should have perhaps referenced the Mario Bros being plumbers in it a bit more? Seems an obvious miss? Felt a lot like Micro Machines - in a good way. I'd like to see more.
Daisy Cruiser becomes one of the best "short courses" in the game, but much like the Baby Park course it does suffer from the special items not being in the game - especially the moving table room!
By this point we are screaming out for the next Mario Kart game, this is a fine DLC package, but the more I swap between the original Mario Kart 8 and it's DLC tracks, the more jarring these latest ones are.
It's a shame as I doubt any of them will get the proper remake treatment like the Yoshi circuit on the original games DLC, could be wrong.... but hoping one of my favorite courses Delfino square does not feature in the next wave....
If the WiiU game originally launched with just these DLC courses it would have been a major disappointment and that's the real shame of all this. Yes it's nice to have more but going back and playing the old courses after picking the game up briefly for each new DLC release just reminds me of how big of a gap in quality there is between the levels designed specifically for this game and 90% of these new tracks. I loved the price point during the announcement but now I feel a little ripped off.
@nmanifold MarioKart 9 will be either going the "Smash Bros Ultimate" route or will be something completely new. I am guessing the latter, actually. This is why it won't come this generation.
This is the first wave where not a single track has excited me, so I'm hoping that Wave 6 ends the DLC with quite the bang
@SpaceboyScreams my only grievance with the Mario Kart DLC is that it was chosen over another potential game such as Diddy Kong Racing or perhaps even F Zero - who knows. Seems likely Nintendo wouldn't bother with another racer in light of deciding to go with the DLC though.
Of course that's not to say they don't have something lined up for 2024. They likely do.
As for pricing. Fair enough, and it's different for everyone. Me personally, I already have the online so the DLC is free. If I didn't, I'd happily pay £5 for a pair of new Cups. That would put this DLC value at £30. So once again, Nintendo have priced it competitively/ dare I say, cheap, compared to what pretty much any other publisher cough EA would charge you.
The problem I have with this wave is a lot of the courses have been... well, not butchered but downgraded. Obviously, there is a lack of the Sunset Wilds cycle (the fact this was in Tour takes the pee as well), but a lot of things I liked about Koopa Cape are now changed (e.g., the grey cliffs, the electro shells and water in the tunnel, several ramps in the rapids section). And it's just a joke how little traffic there is to Moonview Highway. I was pumped to experience the hair-pulling frustration of the Wii version but this one just feels defanged.
Moonview Highway is super fan.
