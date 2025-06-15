Back when Nintendo announced the very first Mario Kart game in the early '90s, there were some in the industry who proclaimed it as a sign that the veteran firm had finally lost its marbles. Sure, Mario had appeared in other games, but his forte was 2D platformers – he had no place on the racing track, and Super Mario Kart was initially viewed as a questionable attempt to shoehorn the famous mascot into a genre where he simply didn't belong. As you might expect, when these same nay-sayers actually got to play it, they changed their tune.

Since then, Mario Kart has become one of Nintendo's most successful properties and has sold in excess of 160 million copies worldwide across all titles. But, you may well ask, which one is best? That's not an easy question to answer in a series of solid gold console classics, so we turned to you, dear readers, to rate and rank every game in the series.

Before you ask, no, we've not included the arcade entries, because we like being stubborn traditionalists at Nintendo Life. We have added the mixed reality racer Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit and the mobile-only Mario Kart Tour, though. We've also lumped both Mario Kart 8 and its Deluxe Switch upgrade together to keep things tidy.

So stash those banana skins and start those karts — it's time to hit the track and see who ends up on the podium.

11. Mario Kart Tour (Mobile) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo Release Date: 25th Sep 2019 ( USA ) / 25th Sep 2019 ( UK/EU )













The first entry in the series to make the jump to mobile devices which aren't Nintendo handhelds, anyone coming to Mario Kart Tour expecting a facsimile of the console games will probably be disappointed. This free-to-play version was never going to rival the majesty of a full-fat, fully operational Mario Kart 8. The game was built around one-handed mobile play and landscape mode wasn’t available initially. Couple that with some confusing and questionable monetisation mechanics and it could be easy to see this as a blight on the series' good name. However, you're not obliged to go in for all those unseemly microtransactions, there's no limit on playtime as found in many other mobile games (including some of Nintendo's), and — taken in context — it's a pleasantly diverting mobile take on your favourite kart racer. Crucially, it costs nothing to find out for yourselves, so there's no reason not to take this for a test drive, even if it doesn't fire on all cylinders.

9. Mario Kart Super Circuit (GBA) Publisher: Nintendo Release Date: 27th Aug 2001 ( USA ) / 14th Sep 2001 ( UK/EU ) Available On: NSO + Expansion Pack









Returning to the flat tracks and tight power-sliding gameplay of the original Super Mario Kart, the GBA was capable of replicating SNES-like performance — it certainly wasn't up to the tech standard of the N64 or GameCube — so Mario Kart Super Circuit ended up feeling like the Super Mario Kart sequel we never got on Nintendo's 16-bit console. Sure, the visual style has arguably aged worse than the SNES version, but this pint-sized speed-fest packs in plenty of content. The fun foundation was there at the very beginning of the series and it's definitely present in the GBA entry. While the 3DS Ambassador and Wii U Virtual Console re-releases lacked the multiplayer features of the original, the Nintendo Switch Online version thankfully rectifies that situation if multiplayer is your thing (which, with Mario Kart, it really should be). No need for link cables these days! Super Circuit still holds up well and serves as a great 'successor' to the SNES original, if that's your favourite MK flavour.

8. Super Mario Kart (SNES) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo EAD Release Date: 1st Sep 1992 ( USA ) / 21st Jan 1993 ( UK/EU ) Available On: Nintendo Switch Online









The game that birthed an entire genre (albeit a genre it dominates to the point where you wonder why any other company bothers making a kart racer), Super Mario Kart got so much just right from the starting line that it still remains surprisingly playable and accessible decades later. There's no worrying about picking karts or wheels here; you select your character and hit the track. The split-screen layout (which is present even when racing solo) encourages a second player to pick up the pad, and it's certainly a game that is best enjoyed with a friend - or foe. The Battle mode has also stood the test of time superbly, and that iconic power-slide move still feels natural and intuitive. The mainline games that followed may have refined the formula to the Nth degree, but despite feeling bare-bones by comparison, controls, track design, and item balance are still nigh-on perfect in this first outing. Super Mario Kart is fun distilled, and the original's narrow focus can end up being a benefit – especially if you're looking for the ideal pick-up-and-play multiplayer challenge.

7. Mario Kart 7 (3DS) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo EAD Release Date: 4th Dec 2011 ( USA ) / 2nd Dec 2011 ( UK/EU )

















The DS entry in the series did a marvellous job of giving players the full-blooded 3D experience, but 3DS’ extra horsepower made this feel more like a home console release than ever before. Mario Kart 7 (the first game in the series to have a number at the end of its title, fact fans) is perhaps one of the finest racers ever made, and certainly one of the best on the 3DS. Bringing back coins during races and introducing vehicle customisation and underwater driving to the series, its excellent autostereoscopic 3D once again proved that, in the right hands, the system's namesake feature could really add some special sauce, helping flesh out the world just that little bit more. Booting it up now makes us miss having the option — roll on Nintendo 3DSwitch! (Calm down, that’s a joke… or is it?)

6. Mario Kart 64 (N64) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo EAD Release Date: 10th Feb 1997 ( USA ) / 24th Jun 1997 ( UK/EU ) Available On: NSO + Expansion Pack













While the racers themselves might not have been truly 3D (rather they were detailed Donkey Kong Country-style sprites created from 3D character renders), Mario Kart 64's huge, undulating circuits still showed off the benefits of 64-bit hardware. It added inclines, items, obstacles, and a four-player multiplayer mode to the winning formula Nintendo cooked up on Super NES. This is also the game which gave us Toad's Turnpike. Each iteration of the Mario Kart series adds a little something new, but following on from the flat circuits of Super Mario Kart, there's arguably been nothing quite like this first jump to 3D-except-for-the-racers. Like any Mario Kart game, add three friends and you'll have an epic time in no time.

5. Mario Kart World (Switch 2) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo Release Date: 5th Jun 2025 ( USA ) / 5th Jun 2025 ( UK/EU )



















4. Mario Kart Wii (Wii) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo EAD Release Date: 27th Apr 2008 ( USA ) / 11th Apr 2008 ( UK/EU )

















Following the online exploits of Mario Kart DS, it was almost a given that Mario Kart Wii would follow suit and include the ability to play against the world — thankfully, despite the console's rather anaemic online capabilities, the experience was nothing short of stunning. From the outside, the Wii entry might have sacrificed some of the kart racing series' personality, but the online multiplayer with support for up to twelve players, optional motion controls (who could forget that plastic wheel accessory?), and additional vehicles and characters helped make it one of the most accessible entries in the series. Successful, too. It sold a staggering 37.38 million copies.