Star Wars Day

Today is May 4th and that means it's Star Wars Day! If you're looking for something to play in a galaxy far, far away, there's plenty to jump into on the Nintendo Switch.

There's even a sale to go with it in select locations (including the US and UK). So without further ado here's a look at all the Star Wars events and promotions currently taking place in games on the Switch.

Fortnite (LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing, Fortnite Festival)

"Fortnite is celebrating Star Wars like never before! Experience new gameplay, Outfits, Cosmetics, and more across LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing, Fortnite Festival, and Battle Royale starting today."

Rocket League

"Celebrate Star Wars Day behind the wheel in Rocket League! Challenges await for unlocking Star Wars-themed items, like Anakin's Podracer Decal, Energy Binding Trail, and the Darth Maul Decal. Available in-game May 3 - 20."

Brawlhalla

"Darth Maul has joined Brawlhalla! With him comes the Theed Power Generator Map, the new R2-D2 Sidekick, and more."

Minecraft

"Check out the Minecraft Marketplace for new Star Wars-themed items and Emotes. Get a free R2-D2 Beanie in Character Creator through May 5th in celebration of Star Wars Day!"

Fall Guys

"Star Wars and Fall Guys celebrate May the 4th with a series of cosmetics from a galaxy far, far away. Chewbacca, Captain Han Solo, Boba Fett and Stormtrooper arrive in the Fall Guys Store from May 7th until May 20!"

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic - Switch Online Trial

"Harness the power of the Force in the RPG classic Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Game Trial! Nintendo Switch Online members can play the full game for free until May 9th."

Will you be celebrating Star Wars Day on the Switch with any of these games? Let us know in the comments.