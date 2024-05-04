Today is May 4th and that means it's Star Wars Day! If you're looking for something to play in a galaxy far, far away, there's plenty to jump into on the Nintendo Switch.

There's even a sale to go with it in select locations (including the US and UK). So without further ado here's a look at all the Star Wars events and promotions currently taking place in games on the Switch.

Fortnite (LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing, Fortnite Festival)



Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 765k