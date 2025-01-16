The Nintendo Switch 2 is finally here, but many will be wondering whether they can straight up replace their trusty old Switch console with the successor, or whether they'll need to hold onto the first hybrid console to play their old games.

In this guide, we'll be covering the Nintendo Switch 2's backwards compatibility, whether Nintendo Switch Online is available on the system, and how to play older games on the Switch 2.

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

So, can the Switch 2 play Nintendo Switch games?

Yes, it can! You'll be able to play both physical and digital Switch 1 games on the new console. That's a relief, right? No one wants to lose their 600 hours of gameplay in Breath of the Wild.

Except not all Switch 1 games will be compatible with the new console. We're assuming that Labo won't work on the successor, and that more-specialised games that require specific peripherals will also be incompatible, but we don't have any confirmation right now.

Can you transfer digital purchases to your Switch 2?

This hasn't been confirmed by Nintendo properly, but given that you'll be able to play your digital Switch 1 games on Switch 2, we think it's safe to say "yes".

We reckon it'll be the same process as when you transfer your data between consoles — all your digital games will be attached to your Nintendo Account, so when you link it to the new console, all your games will be ready and waiting to download on the eShop.

Is Nintendo Switch Online available on the new console?

Of course it is! Well, we say "of course", but you never can be too sure, right?

Fortunately, Nintendo has confirmed that Nintendo Switch Online is available on Switch 2. We don't know if the subscription prices will be the same, whether all the apps will be available, or if anything new is coming to the service yet. Hopefully we'll get a little added extra for Switch 2.

For now, here's a list of all of the games and platforms available on NSO.