As we get more and more exciting details in about the Switch 2, in the wake of what must be one of the more loaded Directs in recent memory, one question you might be asking is, what about all my old games?!

Happily, the current situation with compatibility, backwards, forwards, and/or from the side, can be checked out in an online guide that will be updated with info from Nintendo as it puts games through their compatibility paces and testing.

The guide can be found right here, and there are a ton of games, with lots of info on their current testing status to take a look over, including Alien: Isolation, so that's this writer kept abreast of everything he cares about, to be honest.