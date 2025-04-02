As we get more and more exciting details in about the Switch 2, in the wake of what must be one of the more loaded Directs in recent memory, one question you might be asking is, what about all my old games?!
Happily, the current situation with compatibility, backwards, forwards, and/or from the side, can be checked out in an online guide that will be updated with info from Nintendo as it puts games through their compatibility paces and testing.
The guide can be found right here, and there are a ton of games, with lots of info on their current testing status to take a look over, including Alien: Isolation, so that's this writer kept abreast of everything he cares about, to be honest.
[source nintendo.com]
Comments 15
I wasn't expecting this to be a big problem, assuming that the Joy-Con 2 would have been completely backwards compatible, but sadly, they aren't due to the absence of the IR camera (which very, very few games used anyway).
The lists of games aren't particularly long, but some of the incompatible games are... bizarre to say the least. DOOM Eternal? A Boy and His Blob Retro Collection?!
In any case, it looks like I won't be binning my OG Switches any time soon.
I looked through the list and they revealed that you can use the original switch joycons for the switch 2!
Okay, Ring Fit Adventure can still be played: I'm happy.
You can still use the original Switch joycons for the Switch 2 btw so that isn't TOO MUCH of a problem.
Also why Alien Isolation is up there? Is there something wrong with it?
Nvm found it.
That was an unexpectedly detailed list. Good to see they've taken testing of both 1st and 3rd party software seriously.
@SillyG If you check the PDF there is apparently a bunch of games that straight up won't launch and Nintendo is investigating
@SillyG i think with Doom Eternal its because its capped at 30fps and has much lower textures. I think Doom 2016 isnt capped so they could make Switch 2 version for that but take it with a grain of salt
@DaniPooo At least they are investigating it and fixing it so it will work at least.
@anoyonmus Yes most likely compatibility will be improved over time
Im bet is not a technical issue but a licence one...
Ugh this whole direct has been so messy!
I promise I’m not just a hater, and I’m really excited for the system but we keep getting weird and unclear answers about simple things
It's a bigger list than I was expecting, TBH.
It's nice they have such a detailed list of what doesn't work, and are actively looking into the issues. Hopefully most of the list is compatible before launch arrives.
Even PS2 fat vs slim and Xbox 360 OG vs slim, and OG Gamecube vs Gamecube-on-Wii had compatibility issues here and there. Software is surprisingly easy to break, if it expects an incredibly specific set of hardware.
So a total of ONE incompatible game so far while even many a Labo set are viable as long as you have the accessories? Colour me impressed. The list of titles with testing issues could be a matter of concern (if the startup hiccup PDF was more readable, that is), but PS5 dealt with that as well and it's usually nothing that can't be patched. So far so good.
I’m already planning on buying upgrades for the entire Xenoblade series and Zelda games.
From what I understand, Switch games will not run natively on Switch 2 hardware, but will go through a translation layer. It sounds similar to how Macs with Apple silicon run X86 programs through Rosetta 2 with very little performance loss in most cases.
I’m guessing that Switch 2 Edition games will be native code to the hardware, so we will likely need to download the full game, even if it is an upgrade purchase.
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...