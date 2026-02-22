So, grab any accessories you need and let's dive into every VB playable on Switch...

7. Golf (VB) Publisher: Nintendo Release Date: 1st Nov 1995 ( USA ) Available On: NSO + Expansion Pack





Perhaps it's our affection for sports games with plain, unadorned titles, or perhaps it's tough to make a bad golf game, but we quite like Golf. Its lack of multiplayer and ability to save your progress hurts (although the latter is solved with save states on NSO), not to mention its single course and inevitably repetitive nature, but the base gameplay here is solid, and you could do a lot worse. We give this three headaches out of five.

6. Teleroboxer (VB) Publisher: Nintendo / Developer: Nintendo R&D1 Release Date: 14th Aug 1995 ( USA ) Available On: NSO + Expansion Pack







Teleroboxer is one of the entries in the Virtual Boy catalogue that could be legitimately, consistently labelled as 'fun'. Unfortunately, the experience is extremely short-lived, but while it lasts, this first-person robot fighter isn't half-bad. Hardly a sterling recommendation, we know, but we'll take what we can get. Teleroboxer is worth a look.

5. Innsmouth no Yakata (VB) Publisher: I'Max / Developer: Betop Release Date: TBA Available On: NSO + Expansion Pack









A first-person horror game that suffers from similar issues of repetition as many of the console's other titles, but at least it tried something different. It all feels a little old-hat by modern standards, but as a curio in the Virtual Boy catalogue, Innsmouth no Yakata — or The Mansion Of Innsmouth as the title is officially localised on NSO — may be worth investigating if you're into old-school 3D dungeon exploration games.

4. 3D Tetris (VB) Publisher: Nintendo Release Date: 22nd Mar 1996 ( USA ) Available On: NSO + Expansion Pack







A North American exclusive, 3D Tetris shook up the standard formula by having you look down into the well as the blocks fall away from you. Having to fill in layers rather than make lines feels different to standard Tetris and this features 30 different block types, but the spirit of the game you know and love survives very well. Let's face it, the proliferation of more easily accessible Tetris titles would make buying a Virtual Boy to play regular old Tetris a bit silly, no? 3D Tetris, though, is definitely worth investigating. Maybe not worth buying a VB for, but still very good - probably worth getting the cardboard goggles for the Switch Online app.

Not a bad boy, huh?

Virtual Boy Nintendo Switch Online FAQ

Finally, we've answered some common NSO-related questions elsewhere (yes, Labo VR fans, you can use your goggles with the VB app), but here we'll answer a few more common questions Nintendo Life readers have about the Virtual Boy games on Switch.