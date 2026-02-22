What other games were released for Virtual Boy?
In addition to the selection above, we have the
Best Virtual Boy Games listed here, including every title released worldwide for the system (that's just 22 in total!).
Hudson's
Panic Bomber, Coconuts' Space Squash, and Nintendo's own Nester's Funky Bowling are among notable games not (yet) announced for NSO. What other Virtual Boy Games are coming to NSO?
At the time of writing, Nintendo has announced a further nine VB games coming to Nintendo Classics
sometime in 2026, including two previously unreleased games and two Mario games:
It's possible that more may come, but that remains to be seen. We'll update this article as new games drop.
How can I change the ranking in this article?
This is a dynamic, real-time ranking of every available Virtual Boy game playable as part of a Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription, compiled with the help of Nintendo Life readers.
You can add (or even change) your User Ratings for every game you've played at any time, even after publication. Try searching for your favourite NSO Virtual Boy games in the box below and rate them to influence the order.
