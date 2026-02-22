Phew, we're finally at the last (for now) generation! Pokémon turns 30 on 27th February, and in honour of this momentous anniversary, we've run a series of polls leading up to the big day, asking you to vote for your favourite Pokémon from each generation. The nine winners will then go head-to-head in a final poll at the end of the month.
We've covered a generation a day, with each poll open for five days. And now we're at number nine, number nine, number nine, number nine...
Before we get the poll including candidates from Pokémon Scarlet & Violet and their DLC, voting, let's see what Team NL thinks of the monsters from this final (for the moment) generation...
So, for the last time before the grand finale. we've got 120 Pokémon listed in National Dex order (use the search bar to quickly find a specific one). And remember, you can only choose one!
Thanks for voting! That's the last of the Gens, but keep an eye out for the final showdown between the nine winners in a week or so's time.
And if you missed Gens 5, 6, 7, or 8, those polls are still live: