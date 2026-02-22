Phew, we're finally at the last (for now) generation! Pokémon turns 30 on 27th February, and in honour of this momentous anniversary, we've run a series of polls leading up to the big day, asking you to vote for your favourite Pokémon from each generation. The nine winners will then go head-to-head in a final poll at the end of the month.

We've covered a generation a day, with each poll open for five days. And now we're at number nine, number nine, number nine, number nine...

Before we get the poll including candidates from Pokémon Scarlet & Violet and their DLC, voting, let's see what Team NL thinks of the monsters from this final (for the moment) generation...

Farigiraf You can shove your Paradox Pokémon and your kitty cat starter; give me my big, hooded Farigiraf any day of the week. What a fun evolution for another underloved 'mon. Alana Hagues Deputy Editor, Nintendo Life

Okidogi I like the 'mon, I like the awkward wordplay, I like that little purple nose. Purple? Pink? Bah, I'm a bit colourblind - purple-y-pink will do. Good boy. Gavin Lane Editor, Nintendo Life

Smoliv Peak Pokémon design. Peak naming. No further questions. Jim Norman Staff Writer, Nintendo Life

So, for the last time before the grand finale. we've got 120 Pokémon listed in National Dex order (use the search bar to quickly find a specific one). And remember, you can only choose one!

Which is your favourite Paldea/Kitakami/Blueberry Pokémon (Gen 9)? Search: Sprigatito Floragato Meowscarada Fuecoco Crocalor Skeledirge Quaxly Quaxwell Quaquaval Lechonk Oinkologne Tarountula Spidops Nymble Lokix Pawmi Pawmo Pawmot Tandemaus Maushold Fidough Dachsbun Smoliv Dolliv Arboliva Squawkabilly Nacli Naclstack Garganacl Charcadet Armarouge Ceruledge Tadbulb Bellibolt Wattrel Kilowattrel Maschiff Mabosstiff Shroodle Grafaiai Bramblin Brambleghast Toedscool Toedscruel Klawf Capsakid Scovillain Rellor Rabsca Flittle Espathra Tinkatink Tinkatuff Tinkaton Wiglett Wugtrio Bombirdier Finizen Palafin Varoom Revavroom Cyclizar Orthworm Glimmet Glimmora Greavard Houndstone Flamigo Cetoddle Cetitan Veluza Dondozo Tatsugiri Annihilape Clodsire Farigiraf Dudunsparce Kingambit Great Tusk Scream Tail Brute Bonnet Flutter Mane Slither Wing Sandy Shocks Iron Treads Iron Bundle Iron Hands Iron Jugulis Iron Moth Iron Thorns Frigibax Arctibax Baxcalibur Gimmighoul Gholdengo Wo-Chien Chien-Pao Ting-Lu Chi-Yu Roaring Moon Iron Valiant Koraidon Miraidon Walking Wake Iron Leaves Dipplin Poltchageist Sinistcha Okidogi Munkidori Fezandipiti Ogerpon Archaludon Hydrapple Gouging Fire Raging Bolt Iron Boulder Iron Crown Terapagos Pecharunt Which is your favourite Paldea/Kitakami/Blueberry Pokémon (Gen 9)? (309 votes) Sprigatito 4 % Floragato 1% Meowscarada 4 % Fuecoco 5 % Crocalor 0.3% Skeledirge 4 % Quaxly 3 % Quaxwell 0% Quaquaval 0.3% Lechonk 3 % Oinkologne 0.3% Tarountula 0% Spidops 0% Nymble 0.3% Lokix 1 % Pawmi 0.3% Pawmo 0% Pawmot 1% Tandemaus 0% Maushold 2 % Fidough 2 % Dachsbun 2 % Smoliv 1 % Dolliv 0.3% Arboliva 0% Squawkabilly 0.3% Nacli 0.3% Naclstack 0% Garganacl 0.7% Charcadet 0.3% Armarouge 1 % Ceruledge 7 % Tadbulb 0% Bellibolt 1% Wattrel 0.3% Kilowattrel 0.7% Maschiff 0% Mabosstiff 0.3% Shroodle 0% Grafaiai 0.7% Bramblin 0.3% Brambleghast 0% Toedscool 0.7% Toedscruel 0.7% Klawf 0.3% Capsakid 0% Scovillain 0.7% Rellor 0% Rabsca 0.3% Flittle 0% Espathra 0.7% Tinkatink 0% Tinkatuff 0% Tinkaton 11 % Wiglett 0.3% Wugtrio 0.3% Bombirdier 0% Finizen 0% Palafin 0% Varoom 0% Revavroom 0.7% Cyclizar 0.3% Orthworm 0.3% Glimmet 0% Glimmora 0.3% Greavard 0.7% Houndstone 0.7% Flamigo 0.7% Cetoddle 0.3% Cetitan 0.7% Veluza 0.3% Dondozo 0.3% Tatsugiri 1% Annihilape 5 % Clodsire 3 % Farigiraf 0.7% Dudunsparce 1% Kingambit 2 % Great Tusk 0% Scream Tail 0.3% Brute Bonnet 0% Flutter Mane 0.3% Slither Wing 0.3% Sandy Shocks 0% Iron Treads 0.7% Iron Bundle 0.7% Iron Hands 0% Iron Jugulis 0% Iron Moth 0% Iron Thorns 0.3% Frigibax 0% Arctibax 0% Baxcalibur 0.3% Gimmighoul 0.3% Gholdengo 2 % Wo-Chien 1% Chien-Pao 0.3% Ting-Lu 0% Chi-Yu 0.3% Roaring Moon 0.7% Iron Valiant 1 % Koraidon 3 % Miraidon 1 % Walking Wake 0% Iron Leaves 0.3% Dipplin 0% Poltchageist 0.7% Sinistcha 0.7% Okidogi 0% Munkidori 0.3% Fezandipiti 0% Ogerpon 3 % Archaludon 0.3% Hydrapple 0.3% Gouging Fire 0.3% Raging Bolt 0% Iron Boulder 0% Iron Crown 0% Terapagos 1% Pecharunt 0%

Thanks for voting! That's the last of the Gens, but keep an eye out for the final showdown between the nine winners in a week or so's time.

And if you missed Gens 5, 6, 7, or 8, those polls are still live:

