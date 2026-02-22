After years of waiting, we are finally getting some classic Pokémon on Switch! Nintendo and TPC surprised us all with the announcement that FireRed and LeafGreen will arrive on the Switch eShop immediately after the annual Pokémon Presents on 27th February (with a swanky Special Edition coming to Japan).

We're ecstatic, of course, though it does leave us with an almighty large decision to make, almost as hard as choosing our starter: which version are we going to buy?

For lifelong Pokémon fans out there, it's a decision that you have literally made before, probably some 20 years ago in front of a store shelf, but that doesn't mean that it's any less pressing this time around. Some people will pick up both versions just because they can, but for many of us, this is a one-and-done deal.

With this in mind, we thought it was only fair that we remind you of the versions' Pokédex differences here, so you can make an informed decision when they finally drop.

As ever, the games' biggest distinguishing feature is which Pokémon are/aren't available to find in the wild, so here's a list of version exclusives (in Pokédex order), to jog your memory:

FireRed Version-Exclusive Pokémon

Ekans

Arbok

Oddish

Gloom

Vileplume

Psyduck

Golduck

Growlithe

Arcanine

Shellder

Cloyster

Scyther

Electabuzz

Bellossom

Wooper

Quagsire

Murkrow

Qwilfish

Scizor

Delibird

Scarmory

Elekid

Deoxys (Attack Forme)

LeafGreen Version-Exclusive Pokémon

Sandshrew

Sandslash

Vulpix

Ninetales

Bellsprout

Weepinbell

Victreebel

Slowpoke

Slowbro

Staryu

Starmie

Magmar

Pinsir

Marill

Azumarill

Slowking

Misdreavus

Sneasel

Remoraid

Octillery

Mantine

Magby

Azurill

Deoxys (Defence Forme)

Of course, all of the above can be obtained in either version with a Trade at the Pokémon Wireless Club in the Pokémon Center. The Switch versions of FireRed and LeafGreen will support this feature via local wireless connection and not via WiFi, so if you don't have a nearby pal with all the missing monsters you're after, the wrong version decision might keep you from one of your favourites for a while.

So, with the exclusives fresh in your head, which version will you be getting on Switch? You can share your pick with us in the following poll.