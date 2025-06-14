Back in 2006, when blending fantasy farming and combat was a dream, Rune Factory felt like a breath of fresh air. Originally born as a spin-off to the more farming-focused Story of Seasons (then known as Harvest Moon) series, Rune Factory has come into its own over the past near-2 decades.

With five main games and three spin-offs, there's plenty of Rune Factory to go around on Nintendo's consoles. So, with the recent release of Guardians of Azuma on Switch 1 and Switch 2, we thought it was high time to gather the fantasy farm sims together and see what you lovely readers think of them.

As always with our reader-ranked lists, this will update in real time, so if you want to vote for your favourite click on the star next to the game and give it a score between 1-10. This list won't sprout by itself, after all! We've included the two Switch remasters in the rankings, but we have excluded the Piczle Cross spin-off.

So, it's time to settle down, fight some foes, and feed some friends with your list of the best Rune Factory games of all time.

8. Rune Factory: A Fantasy Harvest Moon (DS) Publisher: Rising Star Games / Developer: Neverland Release Date: 14th Aug 2007 ( USA ) / 13th Feb 2009 ( UK/EU )

















As enjoyable and extremely addictive as Rune Factory is, it’s very much a Marmite game. For fans of Harvest Moon and RPGs, it’ll be some sort of dream game; those who find regular RPGs dull will be comatose during most of Rune Factory – after a week of solid playing you'll only just finish the first season, with just the one cave complete and no expansions, a few tool upgrades, and that’s about it. If you have enjoyed previous Harvest Moons for their longevity and aren’t particularly bothered about the reduced cuteness — all animals are gone now, replaced by monsters — then you will love Rune Factory. It comes highly recommended to farmers and fighters alike.

7. Rune Factory 3 Special (Switch) Publisher: Marvelous (XSEED) / Developer: Neverland Release Date: 5th Sep 2023 ( USA ) / 5th Sep 2023 ( UK/EU )

















The real draw is the ability to play Rune Factory 3 on a console that doesn’t have ‘DS’ in its name. About 90% of the experience is exactly the same as the original, and that remaining 10% doesn’t exactly cover a whole lot. Luckily, Rune Factory 3 is and always was a great farm sim/RPG hybrid, and it’s something that we can still easily recommend to new and returning players alike. That said, if you fall into the latter group, we’d encourage you to consider how much you want to shell out to replay this on modern hardware. It’s a great game, but it’s effectively the same as your DS copy. If you’re looking for another very solid farm sim to add to your Switch library—and you haven't played it before—this is definitely one to consider.

6. Rune Factory: Frontier (Wii) Publisher: Rising Star Games / Developer: Neverland Release Date: 17th Mar 2009 ( USA ) / 1st Apr 2010 ( UK/EU )

















Rune Factory: Frontier is both the best Harvest Moon game of its generation and an enjoyable dungeon-crawler, too. It may not have the battle depths of its competitors, but the two elements blend seamlessly to create one of the most addictive games on Wii, and certainly the stronger of the two console offerings. The world is among our favourite settings in the series, and this is also one of the prettiest Wii games. And while it takes a while to get going, it's hard to put Frontier down when it has its hooks in you. We hope to see this get a remaster at some point, because we'd love to revisit this one.