One of the highlights of the Marvelous showcase earlier today was the official reveal of the new tentatively titled game Rune Factory: Project Dragon. Rune Factory 6 has also been announced alongside it.

This new spin-off in the fantasy lifestyle series is set in the "Eastern lands with a Japanese-style aesthetic" - completely new to the series. Project Dragon's general producer is Tsukuda Kenichiro, the producer is Fujii Hisashi and the director is Maekawa Shiro.

Here's a bit about it from the series director:

"Players have never been able to visit these lands, as the games only vaguely mentioned that such a place exists. Until now! Players will finally be able to explore this eastern nation!"

"In Project Dragon, the adventure will unfold in a completely new setting with characters and scenery designed in a Japanese style... we're going to deliver an experience unique from the main series while expanding upon familar elements such as your day-to-day life, adventuring, and romantic pursuits...dragons will be important to the story"

You can see the trailer footage of Rune Factory: Project Dragon at around the 21-minute mark in the video above.

As for Rune Factory 6, this is obviously the next mainline entry in the fantasy lifestyle series, with the new adventure taking place on the western continent of Adonea. The logo is all that's been shown so far:

Platforms and a release date for these games haven't been revealed just yet, so be on the lookout for an update in the near future.