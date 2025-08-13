Best Nintendo Switch 2 Third Party TV Docks

Whether you want a spare dock for a second TV, a travel-friendly option for gaming on the go, or simply a cheaper alternative to Nintendo’s official model, third-party Switch 2 TV docks are a great way to keep your console charged and ready for big-screen action.

The best options combine reliable charging, solid build quality, and smooth HDMI output, so you can swap between handheld and TV mode without fuss. In this guide, we’ve rounded up the top third-party docks available right now, covering everything from compact portable units to feature-packed hubs that can handle all your gaming and media needs.

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Official Nintendo Switch 2 Dock Set

We acknowledge this is a third-party TV dock guide, but it would be remiss of us not to mention the possibility of buying a second official dock if you have deep pockets.

The Nintendo Switch 2 Dock Set comes with the dock itself, an Ultra High Speed HDMI cable, and an AC adapter, making it a complete, ready-to-use package. It delivers crisp 4K output, smooth performance, and the peace of mind that comes with full Nintendo compatibility.

Unlike many cheaper third-party options, it also features a built-in fan to help keep your console cool during long gaming sessions. If you want the simplest, most reliable option and cost is no concern, this remains the gold standard for docking your Switch 2.

SIWIQU Switch 2 TV Dock



If you want a lightweight, travel-friendly alternative to Nintendo’s official dock, the SIWIQU Switch 2 TV Dock makes a strong case.

Designed exclusively for Switch 2, it offers 4K output, up to 120Hz for compatible TVs, dual USB 3.0 ports for accessories, and a 100W charging input so you can power up while you play. The built-in smart chip apparently adds short-circuit, over-voltage, and static protection, while also boosting heat dissipation.

Switching between desktop and TV mode is as simple as pressing a button, and at just 109g, it’s far easier to throw in a bag than Nintendo’s official option. There's also a more expensive variant with an Ethernet port, if that's a priority for you.

Just remember, you’ll need to supply your own charger and cables, though, and it won’t work with the original Switch or OLED model.

Talacone Portable Travel Switch 2 Docking Station

If packing light is a priority, the Talacone Portable Travel Switch 2 Docking Station is about as portable as it gets.

Weighing just 36g and small enough to slip into a pocket, this compact dongle delivers the essentials: 4K@60Hz HDMI output, a USB 3.0 port for accessories, and a 100W PD charging port so you can keep playing while it powers your console. It works with Switch 2 as well as the original Switch and OLED models, too, and a built-in chip provides protection against overheating, short circuits, and power surges here, making it a safe option for extended play.

You’ll need to bring your own official charger and HDMI cable again, but for travel and quick TV hookups, this is an ultra-convenient alternative to a bulky dock.

Klipdasse Switch 2 TV Dock

The Klipdasse Switch 2 TV Dock offers a neat mix of portability and extra features.

Supporting crisp 4K at 60Hz (and up to 1080p at 120Hz), it delivers smooth, lossless video output through a stable Type-C connection. The USB 3.0 port handles both fast charging and quick data transfers, while the built-in smart chip protects against overheating, overcharging, and short circuits.

Unique touches like six built-in game card slots and support for a wired Ethernet adapter make it more versatile than most travel docks. One-touch switching between TV and tabletop mode keeps setup simple, and its open design avoids blocking the console screen when used on a desk.

Once again, you’ll need a charger and Type-C cable to connect it, but as a compact, feature-rich alternative to the official dock, it ticks a lot of boxes.

JEMDO Switch 2 HDMI Cable Dock Base Station

Replacing the bulk of a traditional dock with a single 2m cable, the JEMDO Switch 2 HDMI Cable Dock is hard to beat if you're stuck for space - ideal for slipping into a bag and hooking up to any TV in seconds.

Certified for HDMI 2.1, it supports crisp 4K at up to 144Hz with dynamic HDR, smooth gameplay, and no flicker or black-screen interruptions. The chipset handles up to 100W power delivery, giving your Switch 2 the 45W it needs for TV mode while charging safely during play. Built with triple shielding, gold-plated connectors and a heat-dissipating shell, it’s built for durability and stable performance in marathon sessions.

As ever, you’ll need to pair it with an official charger, but for portable gaming freedom, this is about as simple and space-saving as it gets.

BRIBAT Switch 2 TV Dock Station for Nintendo Switch 2

The BRIBAT Switch 2 TV Dock is a compact, travel-ready alternative designed exclusively for Nintendo Switch 2. At just over 70g, it’s far lighter than the official base but still supports 4K at 60Hz or 1080p at up to 120Hz.

A button lets you swap instantly between tabletop and TV mode, while the built-in smart chip and heat vents keep your console cool and safe from overcharging. Its red-and-blue design is accented by an RGB light base with three selectable modes, adding a touch of style to your setup. Anti-slip pads keep everything steady, and you can charge while you play for uninterrupted sessions.

As you'd expect by now, you’ll need to use your own official AC adapter and cables, but if you want performance close to Nintendo’s own dock in a much smaller package, this is a strong option.