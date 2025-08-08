We've been talking about 8BitDo a fair bit recently, as the Chinese peripheral maker has just made its large catalogue of controllers backwards compatible with Switch 2 via a firmware update, and they've also got a snazzy arcade controller for Switch, too.

This review, though, I'm taking a look at the brand new 8BitDo Pro 3 Controller which is a very, very nice-looking piece of kit. Especially if you get the Gamecube-styled purple one. I got a grey one, which I'm not cross at anyone about. It's all good.

Controllers, it feels to me at least, have become even more of a hot topic than usual these days, and a lot of this interest is to do with the leaps and/or bounds being made in joystick and trigger technology. Issues like *whisper it* stick drift and unresponsive or janky triggers are being dealt with by utilising technology like Hall Effect or the newer TMR variety of magnetic wizardry to solve age-old problems.

8BitDo's Pro 3 Controller is compatible with Switch 1 and 2 (as well as PC, Apple, Steam, and Android devices), packs TMR joysticks, which are apparently even more sensitive than Hall Effect. Everyone wants TMR — that's 'Tunnelling Magnetoresistance' — sticks this year, where last year it was Hall Effect or die, it seemed. Anyway, TMR they are and they feel brilliant.

There's a high-quality feel to this controller all around, in fact, that I'm gonna say sits just fractionally below Nintendo's Pro Controller 2. Now, considering that the Pro 2 may well be the most premium-feeling controller I've held (and I own some nice ones), this is a great turnout for a third-party product, and even with swappable magnetic buttons — sometimes these things just make the overall product feel jankier — it all comes off as properly expensive and nice to hold. It's weighty, the rumble feels great, and those joysticks...this magnetic magic, or voodoo, or whatever it is the stick boffins are putting in here, it is damn smooth and responsive.

In terms of the triggers, they can be switched between two modes, giving you Hall Effect and micro-switch options. What does this mean? Well, it means you've got a little switch beside your triggers on both sides to move between the regular Hall Effect trigger action (that's just normal trigger movement to you and me, mate), and a micro-switch mode that means the triggers don't move, they just click when you push them. Simples!

They feel fantastic, and I love the extra length they've been given, as it adds a little more to the grip and makes differentiating between the two sets of shoulder buttons easy-peasy. Oh, and speaking of grip, the entire back of this controller is a slightly darker shade of grey, indicating a nice gripped surface that keeps the thing in your hand, even when you're getting sweaty on the last few moments of a round of Apex Legends - the game I've used mostly to test this one out.

Right beside the bumper buttons along the top of the Pro 3, you've also got two smaller 'L4' and 'R4' programmable buttons, too, and these combine with the 'PR' and 'PL' paddles on the back to give you lots of options on programming in-game button placements.

In terms of the D-pad, it's a retro-feeling, bulky sort of number which is raised up quite nicely, so it's one of the better ones I've used recently in the patented D-pad test I've devised (sticking on Street Fighter 2 to see how many hadouken fails I get. Yes, that's right, I'm a scientist now).

The ol' D-pad, of course, is a very personal taste, mileage-varying sort of thing, but for my fighting game needs, this is doing the business. Oh, and it's nice and clicky through all its points, which I love. If you hate weak, mushy-feeling D-pads, this one is the opposite. It stands out from the face of the controller and feels properly solid.

To connect the Pro 3 to your Switch or Switch 2, you've got a couple of options, with a USB-C dongle for the 2.4ghz connection, alongside Bluetooth and good old wired mode. Everything here was easy to set up and get running, and I've had no issues in using the controller using any of these connection methods. Now, though, is a reasonable time to point out one of only two real complaints I have with the 8BitDo Pro 3; it can't wake the Switch 2 up from sleeping. Oh dear.

This is an issue with third-party stuff for Switch 2 at the moment (although some manufacturers seem to be getting around the issue now), and it's just a bit of a shame we don't have that luxury here. If this thing could wake the Switch 2 up, as it can do the Switch — which is even more annoying — then I would be struggling to find fault, really, but for now it is an issue that irritates me, and I hope they update the controller so it can wake both consoles.

On to the changeable magnetic face-buttons now (the fun stuff), and I have to say I always shy away from controllers with parts that come off and on, as they sometimes feel a bit naff as a result. However, this is a nice, straightforward magnetic swap-over that takes less than a minute, and the SNES-styled coloured buttons look cracking.

The controller comes with a very nice charging stand that has a discreet light bar running along the bottom, so it looks cool in a dark room. On the bottom of the stand you'll find a little compartment; in here you've got space to store your buttons, and it's here you'll find the magnetic button tool for swapping them out. This is also where you'll find your USB-C dongle, so don't panic — like somebody I know did — if you can't see it when you open the box. I've got the coloured buttons on my Pro 3 at the moment, and I doubt I'll take them off.

Now, besides the magnetic button fun, you also get two lovely ball-top joystick caps, so you can go full retro arcade mode. Big red shiny balls are always an unexpected delight, they feel good on your thumbs, and they look ridiculous. What more could you ask for?

Some gamers don't like the layout of this particular style of controller with both sticks down on a level at the bottom, but I've always been a fan, so this aspect doesn't bother me, but it's worth noting. As too are all the other bells and whistles you get here, such as six-point motion control, a turbo function, and that charging dock, which, again, feels proper premium in its materials and robustness.

Finally, in terms of battery life, I've played from a full charge on this controller for absolutely ages, and it seems 8BitDo's claims of 20 hours of battery life are on the money. This positive, however, shall now transform into my second issue with the Pro 3. Well, it's not me, actually, it's 8BitDo; they've gone and made it so you can't take the battery out. It's welded in there.

This is a shame, obviously, as if the battery dies, well, it's wired-only time, and for some it'll just be a total dealbreaker. I'm of the opinion that, whilst not ideal, I'm willing to take the trade-off for a longer-lasting battery, and it definitely adds to how solid and nice the controller feels overall, having it so permanently put together. However, I get the annoyance.

Overall, then, the 8BitDo controller is a bit of a belter. It can't wake up the console, and you can't remove the battery. Those are my only issues, and they're big ones, no doubt. But I'm happy enough with the style and vibe of this controller, the finish and feel — especially given we get TMR and Hall Effect and all the things that push some controllers up into crazy price ranges — for $69.99/£59.99. It may not be bargain basement territory, but the tech here is stuff I have paid way more for quite recently on PC.

It's also tech that works and is worth shouting about. TMR sticks are super smooth and responsive, the triggers feel bloody great, and it gives your Switch 2 games a real boost if you're making the jump from Joy-Con. I will also say that while I prefer the overall feel of Nintendo's Pro Controller 2 in my hands, 8BitDo's offering here wins with regards to its sticks, triggers, D-pad and selection of programmable buttons.

So, whilst Nintendo's premium offering can wake the console, for me it's being beaten when you're actually in-game. Not a bad showing then, and as someone who owns a fair few 8BitDo controllers, such as the lovely SN30 Pro and M30 varieties for Switch, this is my favourite so far from the manufacturer.

Now, I'm gonna get my big red thumbsticks on here and go play something really sad. For that sweet juxtaposition.

Looks and feels like a premium piece of kit

TMR sticks and Hall Effect triggers are top-notch

Four mappable back buttons

Magnetic buttons and ball-top sticks are fun! Battery cannot be removed

No NFC Support

Can't wake the console

No headphone jack

Great 8/10

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

The 8BitDo Pro 3 starts shipping on 12th August. Thanks to 8BitDo for supplying the unit used in this review.