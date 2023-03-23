Daedalic Entertainment and Nacon have announced that The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is launching on 25th May for PC and consoles... except Nintendo Switch.

According to the press release, the Switch version is still in the works and "planned for later this year".

The most recent news on the game came earlier this month at the streamed Nacon Connect 2023 showcase which featured the trailer below. It still bears the Switch logo, unlike that of RoboCop: Rogue City which is releasing on other platforms in September and was previously announced for Switch.

We reached out to Nacon at the time to ask if both games were still coming to Switch and didn't receive specific comment. It seems that Gollum, at least, is still Switch-bound; we'll have to wait for news on ol' Murph.