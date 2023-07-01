Although The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is still meant to be coming to the Nintendo Switch at some point later this year, Daedalic Entertainment has now announced it will be shutting down its internal development teams to focus on publishing.

Unfortunately, as part of this company restructuring, 25 employees have been affected. Daedalic will support these same individuals in finding new opportunities within its network. This "new beginning" also brings the development of Daedalic's other Lord of the Rings game to a halt.

As for Gollum, the studio previously apologised around the time of game's next-gen release for being an "underwhelming" experience. It's unclear at this stage how exactly the game will be supported going forward, and it's also been a while since it mentioned the Switch version. Apparently though, the game is coming "later" in 2023.