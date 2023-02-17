Nintendo's most recent eShop sale in Europe, dubbed 'February Fest', features a metric boatload of brilliant games — so many, in fact, that it's easy to get a little lost in all the quality. Sure, it's pretty easy to short the shovelware from the silverware, but with such a bounty of riches, it can be difficult knowing where to start with the good stuff.

Fear not, for we are here with a helping hand to point you in the right direction. In this list, we've collected every game on sale that we've reviewed and awarded a 9/10 or higher. There are plenty of great 8/10s available too, but we've stuck to what our reviewers considered to be the real cream of the crop. We think you'll agree that over 80 games is probably enough to be starting with!

We'd always recommend not just relying on the score but reading a review thoroughly if you're unsure whether the game is for you or not — and perhaps reading a few of the individual writer's other reviews on the site to see how simpatico your opinions are — but you can rest assured that every one of these games is worth serious consideration.

Every game below is on sale in Europe until 26th February 2023. So, take a look, whip out all the ones already in your Switch library — of which there are likely plenty — and see what grabs you...

Signalis (Switch eShop) Publisher: Humble Games / Developer: Rose-engine Release Date: 27th Oct 2022 ( USA ) / 27th Oct 2022 ( UK/EU )













Sale Price: £14.39 / €17,99 (10% off) Signalis came out of nowhere to provide survival horror fans a near-perfect love letter to the long-running genre. It is at its best when you're darting between enemies, using stealth and patience rather than brute force. While some of the combat encounters felt a little forced, the puzzles are just the right mix of challenging and approachable. The surreal imagery and unique storytelling structure add to the overall polish of a game that is the perfect length for what it is. There have been an awful lot of homages to classic survival horror, but Signalis stands as one of the best. SIGNALIS $29.99

£24.99

Amazon.co.uk

OlliOlli World (Switch eShop) Publisher: Private Division / Developer: Roll7 Release Date: 8th Feb 2022 ( USA ) / 8th Feb 2022 ( UK/EU )

















Sale Price: £14.99 / €17,99 (40% off) OlliOlli World takes Roll7's refined 2D skateboarding concept to cosmic heights. Tight and challenging gameplay, a high skill ceiling, dozens of hours of content, and a remarkably stylish sense of presentation combine to make this a release you absolutely don’t want to miss. It's an easy recommendation to pretty much any Switch owner, especially those who are easily roped in by score-chasing releases or super hard platforming, OlliOlli World is a shining example of the distinct kind of innovation and quality that can come from inspired indie game studios.

Sonic Mania (Switch eShop) Publisher: SEGA / Developer: Christian Whitehead Release Date: 15th Aug 2017 ( USA ) / 15th Aug 2017 ( UK/EU )













Sale Price: £7.99 / €9,99 (50% off) Sonic Mania was a true return to form for the mascot, in his 2D 'Classic' guise at least. It celebrates the glory days of the original games while also enhancing their qualities and taking on new ideas. From new areas, imaginative second acts, and some delightful boss encounters, the development team poured a lot of passion and talent into the project. With new characters and modes added in the 'Plus' retail version (also available as DLC), some neat tweaks iron out some of the kinks present in the original release, but regardless of the version you pick up, it's one of the best 2D platformers in recent memory.