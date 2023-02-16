Nintendo's next big eShop live has gone live today, and is a feast of February offers.
The February Fest sale has some big new-ish titles in the mix, alongside a lovely mix of indie darlings that you may have missed out on last year — or even before!
The sale is on until 26th February, so for the next 12 days, you can get lost browsing the eShop and filling up your backlog with some pretty fantastic Switch titles. We've picked out a few highlights below, but there's currently over 2700 games discounted on the storefront right now!
As for those sale highlights we mentioned, click on the column headers in our table below to organise the games alphabetically or by price — however you fancy:
|Switch eShop Game
|Price
|Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
|£37.49
|Bayonetta 2 + Bayonetta
|£33.29
|Just Dance 2023 Edition
|£33.49
|LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|£22.49
|Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition
|£24.99
|Disney Dreamlight Valley
|£18.74
|Sonic Frontiers
|£34.99
|Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
|£13.99
|Persona 5 Royal
|£38.49
|NieR:Automata The End of YoRHa Edition
|£26.24
|Sonic Mania
|£7.99
|No Man's Sky
|£29.99
|Citizen Sleeper
|£12.59
|Rogue Legacy 2
|£20.24
|Inscryption
|£13.49
|Slay the Spire
|£7.99
|13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
|£24.99
|Ghost Song
|£12.79
|Game Builder Garage
|£17.99
|Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order
|£33.29
|Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX
|£33.29
|Paper Mario: The Origami King
|£33.29
|A Hat In Time
|£12.59
There are tons more games on offer over on Nintendo UK's website, so head on over there to get the full lowdown — we just wanted to highlight some of the best deals for you lovely readers. The February Fest eShop sale is on until 26th February.
Let us know below if you're tempted by anything in the list above, or on the eShop, in the comments.
Comments (4)
Europe consistently gets pretty good switch game deals. I’d be a liar if I said I wasn’t a little jealous! That Crash Trilogy deal, oh my goodness…
As always perfectly curated to include everything not on my want list.
Would like a closing down sale for Wii U and 3DS eShops. Still a few games I am missing.
Regarding the Switch games mentioned in the article, I think I already have the ones I want (except P5R, but want that as a physical copy).
@MrGawain Wait what? The article said there was over 2700 games on sale! And you don’t want a single one? C’mon, just one game?
