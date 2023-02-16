Nintendo's next big eShop live has gone live today, and is a feast of February offers.

The February Fest sale has some big new-ish titles in the mix, alongside a lovely mix of indie darlings that you may have missed out on last year — or even before!

The sale is on until 26th February, so for the next 12 days, you can get lost browsing the eShop and filling up your backlog with some pretty fantastic Switch titles. We've picked out a few highlights below, but there's currently over 2700 games discounted on the storefront right now!

There are tons more games on offer over on Nintendo UK's website, so head on over there to get the full lowdown — we just wanted to highlight some of the best deals for you lovely readers. The February Fest eShop sale is on until 26th February.

