Another day, another sale! Nintendo of America has its 'Blockbuster Sale' live until 10th September, and now a similar event has appeared on European eShops.

Similar, though not the same - the games lineup here includes some different titles, including a bunch of first-party games. The EU Blockbuster sale runs until 14th September, so hey, you might even have finished Silksong by then!

We've put together the following alphabetical list of every game we scored a 9/10 or higher, plus the discounted price. And at the end you'll find a personal pick from the chap who wept as he passed by all those winning 8/10s...

Alien: Isolation (Switch eShop)



















£9.99 / 10,99€ (-23%) Alien: Isolation is a survival horror masterpiece and straight-up one of the very best horror video games ever released. It's a nerve-wracking affair — a slow, methodical game of cat and mouse against a brilliantly clever recreation of one of cinema's most infamous killers — but if you're up to the task you'll find one of the most satisfying gameplay experiences in the genre; a brilliant and beautiful homage to one of the greatest sci-fi movies of all time.

Ape Out (Switch eShop)









£1.88 / 1,99€ (-86%) The Nintendo eShop would be a considerably more exciting and interesting place if it were packed full of games like Ape Out. It’s a refreshingly original experience that more than deserves a place in any Switch owner’s library. Difficult, frenetic gameplay, strong art direction, and an even stronger jazz drum soundtrack make this the sort of memorable game that you’ll likely keep coming back to over and over for another few runs in arcade mode. Ape Out gets a strong recommendation to anyone looking for a distinct and unforgettable game for their Switch collection; it’s a bit of an acquired taste, but well worth your time.

Astral Ascent (Switch eShop)

















£10.49 / 12,24€ (-50%) Astral Ascent is a prime example of a game that amounts to more than the sum of its parts. Its strong character design, hi-bit visuals, tight combat, memorable bosses, and broad build variety have all featured in games you’ve probably played before—there’s nothing ‘new’ here. But to write it off as just 'another one of those' in a crowded genre would be to miss out on one of the most delightful and surprising releases of 2023. Astral Ascent is comfortably one of the best roguelites available on the Switch.

Blade Chimera (Switch eShop)

















£12.31 / 13,65€ (-30%) Blade Chimera is an ode to a very specific kind of Metroidvania - the sort that eschews cryptic puzzles and an open-ended structure and revels in the simple joys of ultra-fluid movement and blasting through enemies with an ever-growing arsenal of powerful weapons and equipment. It may not particularly impress with its explorative or narrative aspects, but its striking, stylish identity and endlessly entertaining shoot-and-slash combat loop elevate this to the heights of the classics it’s so clearly inspired by.

Blaster Master Zero 2 (Switch eShop)









£4.49 / 7,49€ (-50%) Inti Creates knocked it out of the park with Blaster Master Zero 2, improving on the original 'reboot' in nearly every conceivable way while also setting a clear path forward for what could hopefully become a flagship series for the company. Tight platforming action, memorable boss battles, plenty of extra side content, and some gorgeous pixel art make this one of the easiest recommendations on the eShop; we’d strongly encourage you to pick this one up. All three of the games are 50% off, so take your pick.

Chained Echoes (Switch eShop)

















£17.24 / 18,74€ (-25%) Chained Echoes is a wonderful mash-up of '90s JRPG tropes, masterfully woven together to produce an experience that feels simultaneously nostalgic and fresh. A well-paced story, unconventional progression system, tactical combat system, and expansive world all come together to make for a game that is shockingly one of the very best RPGs that we played in 2022. Really, there’s no place where it feels like Chained Echoes drops the ball, which is all the more impressive when you consider that the vast majority of it was put together by one person. It stands as a shining example of everything that makes RPGs great.

Cyber Shadow (Switch eShop)



















£10.79 / 11,99€ (-40%) If you consider yourself a fan of retro action platformers, you owe it to yourself to pick up Cyber Shadow. It’s clear in virtually every facet of Cyber Shadow’s design that this project was a labour of love and that its designer is intimately familiar with what makes the stalwarts of this beloved genre so great. Well-built levels, authentic presentation, tight controls, and high difficulty all combine to make this a supreme and focused experience, and one that we can easily say is well worth your time. Mechanical Head Studios set a high bar with its inaugural release.

Danmaku Unlimited 3 (Switch eShop)















£2.42 / 2,69€ (-70%) Danmaku Unlimited 3 is a brilliantly executed ‘best of’ bullet hell shmup ideas wrapped up into a phenomenal package. It is one of the very best shmups money can buy in the whole Switch game library. Even if you don’t particularly like shooters — or if Japanese bullet hells are not your particular favourite flavour within the genre — exposure to the insane lightshows provided by this game might just turn you into a die-hard fan. We can only fault one particular ‘glitch’: every other shmup on the system feels slow and dull in comparison.

Downwell (Switch eShop)







£1.80 / 1,99€ (-33%) This is an excellent port of a game that feels like it’s found a natural home on Switch thanks to a plethora of control options and the console’s natural facility with vertical orientation. Short of popping your 4K TV on its side, Switch offers the very best way to play Downwell. Its roguelike structure and twitch platforming might not be for everyone, but you should really give it a chance. For our money, Downwell is a modern classic that should be in everyone’s collection; for the pocket change asking price, it's a steal.

FEZ (Switch eShop)

















£6.29 / 6,99€ (-50%) FEZ is a fun, challenging puzzle platformer fit to burst with original ideas and unique gameplay wrinkles. Its puzzles bend reality and even leech into our own world on occasion, but aside from a few select mega-challenges never stray into the category of too obtuse or unfair. A few visual and mechanical quirks stop this from being a perfectly polished experience, but these are outweighed by its charm and other wonderful qualities ninefold. It’s another one of those ‘games you have to play’ on Switch, and it couldn’t be more at home.