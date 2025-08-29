Nintendo of America is back at it again with yet another eShop sale to round out the summer.

Yes, the 'Blockbuster Sale' is now live on the North American eShop, and will be bringing discounts aplenty to a bunch of sweet Switch 1 titles (and a Switch 2 game or two) until 10th September at 11:59pm PT.

There's a lot to get through in this one, so much, in fact, that we've assembled the following alphabetical list of every game in the sale that we scored a 9/10 or higher, accompanied by the all-important discount price.

And if you want to know what this writer would personally recommend checking out (from the masses of great titles that fall outside the 9/10+ criteria, no less), you'll find that at the very end!

Alien: Isolation (Switch eShop) Publisher: SEGA / Developer: Creative Assembly Release Date: 5th Dec 2019 ( USA ) / 5th Dec 2019 ( UK/EU )



















$14.99 (-25%) Alien: Isolation is a survival horror masterpiece and straight-up one of the very best horror video games ever released. It's a nerve-wracking affair — a slow, methodical game of cat and mouse against a brilliantly clever recreation of one of cinema's most infamous killers — but if you're up to the task you'll find one of the most satisfying gameplay experiences in the genre; a brilliant and beautiful homage to one of the greatest sci-fi movies of all time. Feral Interactive has done a stellar job with this Switch port and the excellent motion controls and inclusion of all previously-released DLC only go to sweeten the deal. This is essential stuff for survival horror fans.

Axiom Verge (Switch eShop) Publisher: Thomas Happ Games / Developer: Thomas Happ Games Release Date: 5th Oct 2017 ( USA ) / 5th Oct 2017 ( UK/EU )







$4.99 (-75%) Axiom Verge on Switch is truly an outstanding port of an outstanding game, no more and no less. We would strongly urge those of you who missed this game on other platforms to pick it up here; this is the full Axiom Verge experience and it's available in a format that supports both handheld and home play. For those of you who have played it before on other platforms, it's ultimately a question of just how much you love this game. This is the exact same, excellent game that you've played before, so whether or not you want to buy it again is personal choice. Regardless of which side you fall on, Axiom Verge is a fantastic example of how to do a Metroidvania right.

Axiom Verge 2 (Switch eShop) Publisher: Thomas Happ Games / Developer: Thomas Happ Games Release Date: 11th Aug 2021 ( USA ) / 11th Aug 2021 ( UK/EU )



















$9.99 (-50%) Axiom Verge is a remarkably tough act to follow, but Thomas Happ managed to do it again in producing a pitch-perfect, excellently paced Metroidvania adventure Axiom Verge 2 perfectly balances familiar elements that made the original great and trying out new ideas that give the sequel its own identity, and while lovers of the first game may take some time to adjust, everything comes together and makes for a potent experience that no fan of the genre will want to miss out on. The mysterious atmosphere, thrilling pace, and fantastic world design all come together to make for a worthy follow-up that stands well on its own.

Card Shark (Switch eShop) Publisher: Devolver Digital / Developer: Nerial Release Date: 2nd Jun 2022 ( USA ) / 2nd Jun 2022 ( UK/EU )

















$4.99 (-75%) Card Shark is the kind of game that at first blush seems like it just won’t work. Lots of dialogue bookended by brief, simplistic minigame sequences seems like it would make for an experience that would lose its lustre quickly, yet we couldn’t put it down. Witty writing, high-stakes gameplay, and a gorgeous art style all come together here to make for a game that’s well-executed and unique in its appeal. If you’re looking to try something awesome that notably bucks most modern gaming trends, Card Shark is absolutely something we’d recommend, well worth your time and money.

Chicory: A Colorful Tale (Switch eShop) Publisher: Finji / Developer: Finji Release Date: 15th Dec 2021 ( USA ) / 15th Dec 2021 ( UK/EU )



















$9.99 (-50%) As an adventure game, Chicory: A Colorful Tale is quite sincerely up there with the very best of the genre. There’s plenty to see and do and a full completion run will probably take you 25-30 hours. The characters and their travails are rich and likeable, the game’s sense of humour is generally inspired, and it’s all very sweet without being sugary-twee and talking down to the player. It’s also an affecting little tearjerker that will definitely strike a chord if you make art, and almost certainly will even if you don’t – so long as you’re capable of pretty basic empathy. Chicory is simple to play but impressively long and complex, with perfect controls, performance and visuals. Throw yourself into painting the world and you’ll be left with a game that’s very much your own and speaks to you directly – a beautiful marriage of mechanics, themes and visuals.

Detention (Switch eShop) Publisher: Coconut Island Games / Developer: Red Candle Games Release Date: 1st Mar 2018 ( USA ) / 1st Mar 2018 ( UK/EU )







$6.49 (-50%) Detention is another horror classic that deserves a place on your Switch. Its story has an important message as it introduces themes through the eyes of a child that only escalate the horror. Through a terrifying atmosphere, chilling ghouls, and a soundtrack that will sink its teeth into you, Detention is a suitably horrifying title that needs to be experienced firsthand.

Dicefolk (Switch eShop) Publisher: Good Shepherd Entertainment / Developer: LEAP Game Studios Release Date: 20th Jun 2024 ( USA ) / 20th Jun 2024 ( UK/EU )

















$7.49 (-50%) An attractive art style, strong combat system, and meaningful player choices make Dicefolk a brilliant addition to the library, as it manages to feel fresh without getting too far away from the core ideas that make these sorts of games so addictive and popular. Dicefolk is a good entry point to the genre, in fact; approachable without being patronising and it’s tons of fun once you get a grasp of its various quirks.

Fight'N Rage (Switch eShop) Publisher: Blitworks / Developer: Seba Games Dev Release Date: 26th Sep 2019 ( USA ) / 26th Sep 2019 ( UK/EU )

















$14.99 (-25%) Fight'N Rage is one of the must-own action games on Nintendo's console. Its surprisingly deep and satisfyingly weighty combat engine, combined with three strong and varied player characters and a host of cleverly-designed enemies, elevate it above the usual button-mashing experience perhaps expected of entries in this genre. It's got an excellent arcade mode that branches off in various directions as you make your way to the final boss battle, as well as a ton of unlockable modes and extras to keep you coming back for more. Whether you're a learned fan of old-school beat 'em ups or you just like pummelling the life out of mutant punk pussycats and monkeys dressed as Bruce Lee, you owe it to yourself to experience what Sebastian Garcia has created here; it's easily one of the best beat'em ups we've played.

