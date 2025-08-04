It's time once again for Nintendo of America's Play Together sale!
From today until August 17th at 11:59 pm PT the Play Together sale slashes the price of multiple multiplayer games so you and your friends and family can get together and sit down for some excellent couch co-op for a fraction of the price.
These sales are usually a little smaller than the other summer bonanzas, so this time around, we've included every game in the sale that we scored an 8/10 or above.
For every single discount, head on over to the Nintendo eShop and have a gander! And make sure you stock up on credit by popping over to our own store below for some dollars for your eShop purchases.
AER: Memories of Old (Switch eShop)
$1.99 (-80%)
AER: Memories of Old may be a short game, it may have zero combat with light puzzling and platforming that isn’t going to set any sort of great challenge for players, but that isn’t really what this adventure is about and it's great to see a developer realise its vision without relying on comforts that gamers so often expect to pad out their playing experiences.
Developer Forgotten Key has crafted an enchanting world here, with a fantastically fun and fitting means of traversing it; a splintered land full of melancholy memories in which you soar, a singular source of hope in flight above a world that’s relying on you for salvation. It’s a trip, a meditation on the nature of man and his fractured relationship with the natural world around him, a beautiful journey that's well worth taking.
ARMS (Switch)
$41.99 (-30%)
The core fighting mechanics of ARMS are easy to grasp — especially when you're using the pleasantly intuitive motion controls — but they showcase the kind of depth which rewards dedicated players.
Mixing up light and charged punches with your dashes and leaps allows you to create an almost balletic style of play, but add in grabs, stuns, and features unique to each stage and you've got a truly formidable foundation to build on. The lure of collecting Arms will keep you glued to your console even if you only choose to play solo, but Arms also proves its worth online, and for those who want to take things to the next level, Ranked Matches provide the ideal means of proving your skill.
In the scheme of things, Arms might not have made much of a dent in the hallowed canon of Nintendo IP, but it deserves a second look if it flew under your radar. Especially as it has a free Switch 2 patch.
Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.
Astral Ascent (Switch eShop)
$12.49 (-50%)
Astral Ascent is a prime example of a game that amounts to more than the sum of its parts. Its strong character design, hi-bit visuals, tight combat, memorable bosses, and broad build variety have all featured in games you’ve probably played before—there’s nothing ‘new’ here.
But to write it off as just 'another one of those' in a crowded genre would be to miss out on one of the most delightful and surprising releases of 2023. Astral Ascent is comfortably one of the best roguelites available on the Switch. Don't miss it.
Astroneer (Switch eShop)
$11.49 (-67%)
Astroneer is a wonderfully scrappy game that's been polished up since initial release in 2016 to become the best version of itself yet on the Nintendo Switch.
It will, at times, frustrate you with its genial jank, and wrestling with its unpredictable physics and easily-distracted camera might suck some of the joy out of it, but if you love Minecraft, Terraria, No Man's Sky, and Subnautica, you'll surely love this, too.
Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain (Switch)
$23.99 (-20%)
Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain is a fun little romp which doesn’t have ideas above its station and presents its brain-teasers in a more lighthearted, rowdier manner than Dr. Kawashima's friendly but sterile style.
This isn’t the kind of marriage between gameplay and (for lack of a better term) ‘work’ that you’ll find in Ring Fit Adventure, but it’s a greatly enjoyable and budget-friendly way to keep up the little pitter-patter of grey matter for all ages.
Blazing Chrome (Switch eShop)
$4.22 (-75%)
For those longing for a time when side-scrolling shooters ruled the roost, Blazing Chrome is exactly what you're looking for. Perfect for short sessions, its slick gameplay and old-school art direction make for an astonishingly fun game full of explosions, epic set pieces and spectacular boss battles.
Its brutal difficulty may not be for everyone, but if you're up for the challenge, then get ready for one of the most accomplished 2D action titles in years.
Broforce (Switch eShop)
$1.99 (-87%)
Broforce is a hilariously explosive 2D action-platformer with a memorable catch-'em-all cast of action movie caricatures. The action may be a little one-note, but when that note is as big and bold as it is here, you'll be all-too-willing to disengage your brain and engage your trigger finger.
After playing through the seemingly unending series of critically-acclaimed, high-brow 2D action titles on Switch, this is the perfect way to unwind.
Broken Sword - Shadow of the Templars: Reforged (Switch eShop)
$20.99 (-30%)
Despite some eyebrow-raising exoticism, the low quality of the 1996 PC voice samples, and linear, dialogue-heavy interactions, this reforging of an old point-and-click classic does a great job. It looks fabulous, and everything that gave the original its appeal is intact.
It hardly needs proving these days, but Broken Sword - Shadow of the Templars: Reforged shows once again that nostalgia never gets old.
Capes (Switch eShop)
$19.99 (-50%)
Despite some visual shortfalls, Capes is a very solid turn-based strategy game that takes the best bits of XCOM 2 and gives it the superhero treatment. The tactical gameplay will have you thinking of the best way to position your growing roster of heroes on each turn to help you save King City from the nefarious Company.
Even a predictable plot doesn't undermine how well-balanced and fun Capes is to play. Strategy and comic book fans will find plenty to enjoy here.
Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker (Switch)
$31.99 (-20%)
$36.78 (-20%) - Bundle w/ Special Episode
A beautiful little game, Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker is a winner whether you're after puzzling or jump button-less platforming. With beautiful visuals and an upbeat soundtrack, it's a real gem; a wonderful and gorgeous 3D platform puzzler fit for all ages, and one which you should definitely experience if you're yet to.
The two-player co-op Nintendo added makes this offering even tastier with Toadette joining the Captain, and there's even a nice little nugget of DLC for once you've polished off the main game.
Castle Crashers Remastered (Switch eShop)
$7.49 (-50%)
As far as beat-'em-up brawlers go on the Switch, Castle Crashers Remastered is a fine one. Tight controls, many multiplayer modes, a great art direction, and a wealth of replayable content make this an easy 'ol’ reliable' that you’ll surely be revisiting with friends for years to come. It’s also far from a perfect experience, as the repetitive nature of combat and the reliance on damage sponges to pad out the runtime make for a title that can tend to overstay its welcome in extended sessions.
Still, it’s pretty tough to argue against the raw value proposition being made here between the amount of content and overall fun factor; if you’re looking for another great co-op game to add to your Switch library, look no further.
Child of Light: Ultimate Edition (Switch eShop)
$4.99 (-75%)
Child of Light is an easy recommendation for those who didn’t catch it the first time round. The ‘light’ in the title sums things up nicely — you get game mechanics usually reserved for massive RPG epics in a concise package that’s as beautifully refreshing as when it was first released.
It’s a shame to see frame rate hitches — however occasional they may be – but they’re not enough to cast a shadow on this delightful adventure.
Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Switch)
$31.99 (-20%)
Compilation games like Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics always have a variety of hits and misses depending on your own personal taste, but there's a wide enough variety of board, card and action games here that you're sure to find a number that will appeal to you.
Everything's presented with charm and warmth (terribly-written cutscenes aside) and there's an enormous amount of content on offer, whether you plan on playing solo or with others. The perfect game for if you're stuck indoors with the family? Quite possibly.
Contra Anniversary Collection (Switch eShop)
$7.99 (-60%)
While it’s a shame that there are fewer games here than in other Konami collections – we’d have loved to have seen NES title Contra Force or the now-extinct WiiWare title Contra ReBirth – the ones included in the Contra Anniversary Collection are universally brilliant. \
The 8-bit and 16-bit Contra games are among the finest examples of the run ‘n gun genre, and to have almost all of them included in a single release and emulated flawlessly is an absolute treat. Whether you’re a fan of the series or a curious onlooker who’s always wanted to see what the fuss was all about, this is essential.
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (Switch)
$20.99 (-65%)
$20.99 (-65%) - Nitros Oxide Edition
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled is a visually phenomenal upgrade on a PlayStation karting classic, and one that faithfully recreates both its positives (its unique drift boosting system) and its potential irritants (30fps, tricky AI).
It does bring a whole new set of issues – mainly lengthy loading times and the fact that playing offline stops you making any progress towards unlocking anything – but while these prevent the game from becoming an absolute must-have, they don’t sour the experience enough to stop us wholeheartedly recommending it regardless.
Cult of the Lamb (Switch eShop)
$22.49 (-50%) - Unholy Edition
Cult of the Lamb proves to be a remarkably fresh take on the roguelite genre, not just in its goofy and creepy aesthetic, but in its smart blending of action and survival mechanics. Gameplay remains tense without ever feeling like it’s unfair and a steady stream of unlockables and collectables ensures that your efforts are always rewarded. It’s just a shame that the performance isn’t up to snuff, at least at launch, as that’s really the only major complaint that we have here.
We’d still give this a hearty recommendation to anyone who thinks it might be up their alley; it may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but Cult of the Lamb proves itself to be a great new addition to the Switch library. And there's a ton of DLC to dive into now, too.
Cuphead (Switch eShop)
$13.99 (30%) (Base game)
$19.439 (-28%) (Game + DLC)
Cuphead was an absolute masterpiece when it originally launched on Xbox One and nothing has been sacrificed in its move to the Switch.
A run-and-gun boss battler dressed up like a 1930s Fleischer or Disney animated short, it’s the same visually jaw-dropping, aurally delightful, knuckle-whiteningly difficult game it was on Microsoft’s console and the Switch’s library is all the better for its presence. Its focus on intense boss battles won’t be to everyone’s tastes, but as long as you know what you’re getting yourself into we can’t recommend it enough. Just look at it!
And the Delicious Last Course is the icing on the cake, too, and at just $6.39? If you haven't picked it up yet, now is the time.
Cuphead - The Delicious Last Course (Switch eShop)
$6.39 (-20%)
Cuphead - The Delicious Last Course is a great little expansion that adds new life to one of the Switch's most entertaining games. It may be a tad on the short side but what's here is absolutely fantastic and it's reasonably priced to take its length into account.
If you have the original, this is essential. If you don't, they both are.
Diablo III: Eternal Collection (Switch)
$19.79 (-67%)
Note - the Diablo Prime Evil Collection, which contains Diablo II & III, plus all the DLC, is also on sale for $19.79 (-67%)
Diablo III: Eternal Collection is a lovely port of a classic RPG loot-a-thon that keeps its feet firmly in the past. The execution is wonderful, but its gameplay is not something that will appeal to everyone due to the high level of repetition. Its visuals are clear and functional if not especially interesting, but performance is top notch to make up for it.
It's one of those games which is best played with friends, too, and while you can play online, couch co-op offers a rich experience as you battle demons and collect loot together - three local players can drop-in and join you on your quest. If you’re looking for a loot-driven grind-a-thon with more explosions of viscera than you can comfortably discuss with your mother, this is the game for you.
Dragon Ball FighterZ - FighterZ Edition
$14.39 (-84%)
Dragon Ball FighterZ on the Switch is, simply put, one of the best fighting games we've seen on the system. Arc System Works went the extra mile in capturing the essence of the source material and distilled it into an incredible brawler that has lost nothing in the transition to Nintendo's hybrid console.
The stunning visuals, intense action, and easy-to-master controls make FighterZ a game all fans of the genre should have in their library. If you only play this kind of game casually, it remains a must-own.
All of the Passes are also part of the sale too, if you're just looking for one of those.
Dungeons of Dreadrock (Switch eShop)
$1.99 (-80%)
Dungeons of Dreadrock is a simple little game with a Minish Cap-style aesthetic that's been compared to a dungeon crawler, but this is really a puzzler with swords ‘n’ sorcery set dressing.
It's well-designed and cleverly builds on its formula throughout its brief run. Those looking for a good game to wind down with before bed may want to give this a look.
Earthlock (Switch eShop)
$4.48 (-85%)
An indie adventure with a lush world, fun characters, and enjoyable battles, Earthlock brings the soul of PS1-era JRPGs to the Switch with excellent results.
Inconsistent dialogue and notable load times are among its few missteps, but as a package, it captures the appeal of the epoch wonderfully. If you’re looking for a fresh-feeling JRPG that still calls back to the classics, this is a lovely choice.
Enter x Exit the Gungeon (Switch eShop)
$3.99 (-80%)
You can't really beat that price for one of the greatest roguleikes of our time, and while we don't love Exit as much as Enter, they're still worth picking up together.
In terms of Enter, this is an endlessly replayable twin-stick roguelike that sits right up there with the very best indie games on Nintendo Switch. With satisfying combat, random levels, and an endless supply of inventive weapons, items and secrets, it's always a total joy to play. Yet another modern indie classic has found a natural home on Nintendo's console.
Exit isn't always a flawless transition, and this is a significantly less rich and rewarding experience than the original. But those after a retro-tinged arcade challenge should by all means lock and load.
We may have only included the 8s, 9s, and 10s here, but there's plenty more to pick up on the eShop; have a look at the store online for all the Play Together discounts and more.
Are you picking up some multiplayer madness for friends? Let us know down below.
[source x.com]
I might try to pick up Portal, nothing else I really want to get.
