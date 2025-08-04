Play Together Sale
It's time once again for Nintendo of America's Play Together sale!

From today until August 17th at 11:59 pm PT the Play Together sale slashes the price of multiple multiplayer games so you and your friends and family can get together and sit down for some excellent couch co-op for a fraction of the price.

These sales are usually a little smaller than the other summer bonanzas, so this time around, we've included every game in the sale that we scored an 8/10 or above.

For every single discount, head on over to the Nintendo eShop and have a gander! And make sure you stock up on credit by popping over to our own store below for some dollars for your eShop purchases.

AER: Memories of Old (Switch eShop)

$1.99 (-80%)

AER: Memories of Old may be a short game, it may have zero combat with light puzzling and platforming that isn’t going to set any sort of great challenge for players, but that isn’t really what this adventure is about and it's great to see a developer realise its vision without relying on comforts that gamers so often expect to pad out their playing experiences.

Developer Forgotten Key has crafted an enchanting world here, with a fantastically fun and fitting means of traversing it; a splintered land full of melancholy memories in which you soar, a singular source of hope in flight above a world that’s relying on you for salvation. It’s a trip, a meditation on the nature of man and his fractured relationship with the natural world around him, a beautiful journey that's well worth taking.

ARMS (Switch)

$41.99 (-30%)

The core fighting mechanics of ARMS are easy to grasp — especially when you're using the pleasantly intuitive motion controls — but they showcase the kind of depth which rewards dedicated players.

Mixing up light and charged punches with your dashes and leaps allows you to create an almost balletic style of play, but add in grabs, stuns, and features unique to each stage and you've got a truly formidable foundation to build on. The lure of collecting Arms will keep you glued to your console even if you only choose to play solo, but Arms also proves its worth online, and for those who want to take things to the next level, Ranked Matches provide the ideal means of proving your skill.

In the scheme of things, Arms might not have made much of a dent in the hallowed canon of Nintendo IP, but it deserves a second look if it flew under your radar. Especially as it has a free Switch 2 patch.

Astral Ascent (Switch eShop)

$12.49 (-50%)

Astral Ascent is a prime example of a game that amounts to more than the sum of its parts. Its strong character design, hi-bit visuals, tight combat, memorable bosses, and broad build variety have all featured in games you’ve probably played before—there’s nothing ‘new’ here.

But to write it off as just 'another one of those' in a crowded genre would be to miss out on one of the most delightful and surprising releases of 2023. Astral Ascent is comfortably one of the best roguelites available on the Switch. Don't miss it.

Astroneer (Switch eShop)

$11.49 (-67%)

Astroneer is a wonderfully scrappy game that's been polished up since initial release in 2016 to become the best version of itself yet on the Nintendo Switch.

It will, at times, frustrate you with its genial jank, and wrestling with its unpredictable physics and easily-distracted camera might suck some of the joy out of it, but if you love Minecraft, Terraria, No Man's Sky, and Subnautica, you'll surely love this, too.

Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain (Switch)

$23.99 (-20%)

Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain is a fun little romp which doesn’t have ideas above its station and presents its brain-teasers in a more lighthearted, rowdier manner than Dr. Kawashima's friendly but sterile style.

This isn’t the kind of marriage between gameplay and (for lack of a better term) ‘work’ that you’ll find in Ring Fit Adventure, but it’s a greatly enjoyable and budget-friendly way to keep up the little pitter-patter of grey matter for all ages.


Blazing Chrome (Switch eShop)

$4.22 (-75%)

For those longing for a time when side-scrolling shooters ruled the roost, Blazing Chrome is exactly what you're looking for. Perfect for short sessions, its slick gameplay and old-school art direction make for an astonishingly fun game full of explosions, epic set pieces and spectacular boss battles.

Its brutal difficulty may not be for everyone, but if you're up for the challenge, then get ready for one of the most accomplished 2D action titles in years.

Broforce (Switch eShop)

$1.99 (-87%)

Broforce is a hilariously explosive 2D action-platformer with a memorable catch-'em-all cast of action movie caricatures. The action may be a little one-note, but when that note is as big and bold as it is here, you'll be all-too-willing to disengage your brain and engage your trigger finger.

After playing through the seemingly unending series of critically-acclaimed, high-brow 2D action titles on Switch, this is the perfect way to unwind.

Broken Sword - Shadow of the Templars: Reforged (Switch eShop)

$20.99 (-30%)

Despite some eyebrow-raising exoticism, the low quality of the 1996 PC voice samples, and linear, dialogue-heavy interactions, this reforging of an old point-and-click classic does a great job. It looks fabulous, and everything that gave the original its appeal is intact.

It hardly needs proving these days, but Broken Sword - Shadow of the Templars: Reforged shows once again that nostalgia never gets old.

Capes (Switch eShop)

$19.99 (-50%)

Despite some visual shortfalls, Capes is a very solid turn-based strategy game that takes the best bits of XCOM 2 and gives it the superhero treatment. The tactical gameplay will have you thinking of the best way to position your growing roster of heroes on each turn to help you save King City from the nefarious Company.

Even a predictable plot doesn't undermine how well-balanced and fun Capes is to play. Strategy and comic book fans will find plenty to enjoy here.

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker (Switch)

$31.99 (-20%)
$36.78 (-20%) - Bundle w/ Special Episode

A beautiful little game, Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker is a winner whether you're after puzzling or jump button-less platforming. With beautiful visuals and an upbeat soundtrack, it's a real gem; a wonderful and gorgeous 3D platform puzzler fit for all ages, and one which you should definitely experience if you're yet to.

The two-player co-op Nintendo added makes this offering even tastier with Toadette joining the Captain, and there's even a nice little nugget of DLC for once you've polished off the main game.

Castle Crashers Remastered (Switch eShop)

$7.49 (-50%)

As far as beat-'em-up brawlers go on the Switch, Castle Crashers Remastered is a fine one. Tight controls, many multiplayer modes, a great art direction, and a wealth of replayable content make this an easy 'ol’ reliable' that you’ll surely be revisiting with friends for years to come. It’s also far from a perfect experience, as the repetitive nature of combat and the reliance on damage sponges to pad out the runtime make for a title that can tend to overstay its welcome in extended sessions.

Still, it’s pretty tough to argue against the raw value proposition being made here between the amount of content and overall fun factor; if you’re looking for another great co-op game to add to your Switch library, look no further.

Child of Light: Ultimate Edition (Switch eShop)

$4.99 (-75%)

Child of Light is an easy recommendation for those who didn’t catch it the first time round. The ‘light’ in the title sums things up nicely — you get game mechanics usually reserved for massive RPG epics in a concise package that’s as beautifully refreshing as when it was first released.

It’s a shame to see frame rate hitches — however occasional they may be – but they’re not enough to cast a shadow on this delightful adventure.

Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Switch)

$31.99 (-20%)

Compilation games like Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics always have a variety of hits and misses depending on your own personal taste, but there's a wide enough variety of board, card and action games here that you're sure to find a number that will appeal to you.

Everything's presented with charm and warmth (terribly-written cutscenes aside) and there's an enormous amount of content on offer, whether you plan on playing solo or with others. The perfect game for if you're stuck indoors with the family? Quite possibly.

Contra Anniversary Collection (Switch eShop)

$7.99 (-60%)

While it’s a shame that there are fewer games here than in other Konami collections – we’d have loved to have seen NES title Contra Force or the now-extinct WiiWare title Contra ReBirth – the ones included in the Contra Anniversary Collection are universally brilliant. \

The 8-bit and 16-bit Contra games are among the finest examples of the run ‘n gun genre, and to have almost all of them included in a single release and emulated flawlessly is an absolute treat. Whether you’re a fan of the series or a curious onlooker who’s always wanted to see what the fuss was all about, this is essential.

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (Switch)

$20.99 (-65%)
$20.99 (-65%) - Nitros Oxide Edition

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled is a visually phenomenal upgrade on a PlayStation karting classic, and one that faithfully recreates both its positives (its unique drift boosting system) and its potential irritants (30fps, tricky AI).

It does bring a whole new set of issues – mainly lengthy loading times and the fact that playing offline stops you making any progress towards unlocking anything – but while these prevent the game from becoming an absolute must-have, they don’t sour the experience enough to stop us wholeheartedly recommending it regardless.

Cult of the Lamb (Switch eShop)

$22.49 (-50%) - Unholy Edition

Cult of the Lamb proves to be a remarkably fresh take on the roguelite genre, not just in its goofy and creepy aesthetic, but in its smart blending of action and survival mechanics. Gameplay remains tense without ever feeling like it’s unfair and a steady stream of unlockables and collectables ensures that your efforts are always rewarded. It’s just a shame that the performance isn’t up to snuff, at least at launch, as that’s really the only major complaint that we have here.

We’d still give this a hearty recommendation to anyone who thinks it might be up their alley; it may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but Cult of the Lamb proves itself to be a great new addition to the Switch library. And there's a ton of DLC to dive into now, too.

Cuphead (Switch eShop)

$13.99 (30%) (Base game)
$19.439 (-28%) (Game + DLC)

Cuphead was an absolute masterpiece when it originally launched on Xbox One and nothing has been sacrificed in its move to the Switch.

A run-and-gun boss battler dressed up like a 1930s Fleischer or Disney animated short, it’s the same visually jaw-dropping, aurally delightful, knuckle-whiteningly difficult game it was on Microsoft’s console and the Switch’s library is all the better for its presence. Its focus on intense boss battles won’t be to everyone’s tastes, but as long as you know what you’re getting yourself into we can’t recommend it enough. Just look at it!

And the Delicious Last Course is the icing on the cake, too, and at just $6.39? If you haven't picked it up yet, now is the time.

Cuphead - The Delicious Last Course (Switch eShop)

$6.39 (-20%)

Cuphead - The Delicious Last Course is a great little expansion that adds new life to one of the Switch's most entertaining games. It may be a tad on the short side but what's here is absolutely fantastic and it's reasonably priced to take its length into account.

If you have the original, this is essential. If you don't, they both are.

Diablo III: Eternal Collection (Switch)

$19.79 (-67%)

Note - the Diablo Prime Evil Collection, which contains Diablo II & III, plus all the DLC, is also on sale for $19.79 (-67%)

Diablo III: Eternal Collection is a lovely port of a classic RPG loot-a-thon that keeps its feet firmly in the past. The execution is wonderful, but its gameplay is not something that will appeal to everyone due to the high level of repetition. Its visuals are clear and functional if not especially interesting, but performance is top notch to make up for it.

It's one of those games which is best played with friends, too, and while you can play online, couch co-op offers a rich experience as you battle demons and collect loot together - three local players can drop-in and join you on your quest. If you’re looking for a loot-driven grind-a-thon with more explosions of viscera than you can comfortably discuss with your mother, this is the game for you.

Dragon Ball FighterZ - FighterZ Edition

$14.39 (-84%)

Dragon Ball FighterZ on the Switch is, simply put, one of the best fighting games we've seen on the system. Arc System Works went the extra mile in capturing the essence of the source material and distilled it into an incredible brawler that has lost nothing in the transition to Nintendo's hybrid console.

The stunning visuals, intense action, and easy-to-master controls make FighterZ a game all fans of the genre should have in their library. If you only play this kind of game casually, it remains a must-own.

All of the Passes are also part of the sale too, if you're just looking for one of those.

Dungeons of Dreadrock (Switch eShop)

$1.99 (-80%)

Dungeons of Dreadrock is a simple little game with a Minish Cap-style aesthetic that's been compared to a dungeon crawler, but this is really a puzzler with swords ‘n’ sorcery set dressing.

It's well-designed and cleverly builds on its formula throughout its brief run. Those looking for a good game to wind down with before bed may want to give this a look.

Earthlock (Switch eShop)

$4.48 (-85%)

An indie adventure with a lush world, fun characters, and enjoyable battles, Earthlock brings the soul of PS1-era JRPGs to the Switch with excellent results.

Inconsistent dialogue and notable load times are among its few missteps, but as a package, it captures the appeal of the epoch wonderfully. If you’re looking for a fresh-feeling JRPG that still calls back to the classics, this is a lovely choice.

Enter x Exit the Gungeon (Switch eShop)

$3.99 (-80%)

You can't really beat that price for one of the greatest roguleikes of our time, and while we don't love Exit as much as Enter, they're still worth picking up together.

In terms of Enter, this is an endlessly replayable twin-stick roguelike that sits right up there with the very best indie games on Nintendo Switch. With satisfying combat, random levels, and an endless supply of inventive weapons, items and secrets, it's always a total joy to play. Yet another modern indie classic has found a natural home on Nintendo's console.

Exit isn't always a flawless transition, and this is a significantly less rich and rewarding experience than the original. But those after a retro-tinged arcade challenge should by all means lock and load.

Full Metal Furies (Switch eShop)

$3.99 (-80%)

Full Metal Furies is an impressive fusion of genres from Cellar Door Games, the makers of Rogue Legacy. A beat ‘em up brawler at heart, we wish more developers would invest such considerable effort into this sort of puzzle design in action games, and coupling that with the deep RPG systems, punchy co-op gameplay, and memorable writing makes for an experience that no Switch owner will want to be without.

Put in the time to explore the different tactics required with each character and you’ll find a much deeper, more replayable experience than a typical brawler.

Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered (Switch)

$7.49 (-75%)

Your enjoyment of Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered will depend almost entirely on your affection for the movies. For anyone who adored the first two, this is a wonderful form of time travel. It has no business calling itself a 'remaster' and is best approached as a straight port of the 2009 game, but it’s a fine one.

Mechanically speaking, there's little you haven’t seen elsewhere, but it’s a good-looking, fun third-person romp dripping in slimy nostalgia, and the chance to spend time in the company of these old friends – some of them dearly departed – is too good to pass up if you've ever strapped on your school backpack and gone out to bust ghosts in the garden.

Heave Ho (Switch eShop)

$3.99 (-60%)

Heave Ho doesn’t quite reach the lofty heights of Snipperclips, but it’s still one of the best couch co-op titles to hit the Switch. It encourages communication and careful planning, but remains utterly chaotic and achingly hilarious, with a fantastic selection of unique costumes to unlock as you progress.

The fact that you’ll face the same stages whether you’re playing multiplayer or single player is a disappointment, but it’s great fun whatever way you decide to play it.

Hero-U: Rogue to Redemption (Switch eShop)

$1.99 (-90%)

An engaging blend of fantasy RPG and point-and-click adventure, Hero-U: Rogue to Redemption is a successful return to the Quest for Glory universe as well as a clever, addictive and highly replayable adventure game in its own right.

Fans of the franchise will find lots of little references and in-jokes to revel in as they make their way through the substantial campaign, and newcomers should enjoy the well-written, smartly balanced mix of point-and-click puzzling, time/relationship management and turn-based combat on offer.

Hyper Light Drifter: Special Edition (Switch eShop)

$13.99 (-30%)

Hyper Light Drifter: Special Edition puts Heart Machine’s obtuse yet engaging throwback where it belongs — in portable Nintendo form — and it makes for the definitive version.

With a handful of exclusive features, the game suddenly feels new and fresh - and with a silky smooth frame rate and every boss, secret and upgrade from the original here for you to experience, this is a wonderful addition to the Nintendo Switch’s bulging indie library.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity (Switch)

$41.99 (30%) (Base game only)
$55.98 (-30%) (Game + Expansion Pass)

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity uses the Dynasty Warriors format, but borrows a layer of Breath of the Wild's polished presentation and story, which elevates it in our eyes.

Boasting a large cast of familiar characters — each with their own movesets and weapons — it gives you the chance to fight the Calamity 100 years before the events of BOTW. Performance could be better in some parts (dramatically better on occasion), but frame rate drops didn't affect our enjoyment of this Hylian hack-and-slasher.

This would be a good option for people who have exhausted BOTW and TOTK but still want to spend quality time in that world. Teaming up with the Four Champions is a treat, and while Age of Calamity is obviously riding on Breath of the Wild's coattails, we enjoyed our time with this quasi-prequel adventure. And if you liked it as much as you, you can grab the Expansion Pass which is also discounted during this sale!

Infernax (Switch eShop)

$11.99 (-40%)

While Infernax is tough, it's resolutely fair. You can't really make the game 'easy', but you can absolutely mitigate the difficulty or take a break doing something else when you get stuck. Don't expect a simple ride, though, and don't expect to take the right decisions on a first playthrough — not that anything seems particularly 'right' in this beautifully bloody little world. It's only familiarity that lets Infernax down.

There's nothing really new here, but it's all done and delivered so well that you won't really care unless you're desperate for a completely fresh experience. In which case why play a faux-retro NES throwback to begin with? A cut above most efforts in the subgenre, Infernax both demands and requires attention.

Inkulinati (Switch eShop)

$8.99 (-64%)

Are there better, more complicated tactical strategy games out there for the Switch? Absolutely, but few of them are quite as entertaining as Inkulinati. In fact, none of them let you use a creature’s butt quite as frequently or as effectively.

The absurd humour doesn’t stop the game from offering some unique tactical options, even if it errs on the easy side for our liking.

Lumines Remastered (Switch eShop)

$4.49 (-70%)

Lumines Remastered is a luminary of the puzzle genre and feels perfectly at home on the Switch. Intense and immersive puzzle action, psychedelic visuals, a killer soundtrack, and a bevvy of content and modes make for a premier puzzle experience that should not be missed.

Lumines is an addictive experience that is positively a delight to play, and we would highly recommend it to both veterans and newcomers to the puzzle genre. There’s something here for everyone, and considering the relatively low price tag, Lumines Remastered is very much required playing for any Switch owner.

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Switch)

$9.99 (-70%)

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is a must-have for Switch-owning fans of turn-based tactical games. More importantly, such is the style and depth on offer that it's also ideal for those who haven't played much of the genre - for whom 'XCOM' sounds like a silly acronym from a war movie. Kingdom Battle and its excellent DK DLC introduce the concept in the best possible way, and then add their own ideas for what becomes a smart, surprising, and, at times, deliciously challenging experience.

Even if you don't actually like the Rabbids, this game — and its familiar Mario cast and setting — is so good that Ubisoft's mascots become likeable. Well, almost.

You can grab the season pass right now for $4.99, too. Or the DK DLC for $3.69.

Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes - Definitive Edition (Switch eShop)

$9.89 (-45%)

Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes – Definitive Edition is a worthwhile remake of a somewhat obscure puzzle classic. Its clever integration of light RPG elements on top of the puzzling action gives it an impressive amount of strategic depth, while the rotating cast of characters and factions offer plenty of variety in unit types and playstyles across its run.

Though we were put off a bit by its difficulty spikes and the woes of RNG, add a strong multiplayer component and this is ultimately a game that we’d give a strong recommendation.

Pikuniku (Switch eShop)

$2.99 (-77%)

We struggle to recall a dystopia quite as cheerful as the one found in Pikuniku. It’s a short game, but one packed with heart and imagination, with a great single-player component and excellent couch co-op that can genuinely be enjoyed by anyone.

It makes us remember the fun we had cutting pieces from our friends in Snipperclips, but where we occasionally hit a brick wall with that game, Pikuniku sidesteps frustration in favour of a breezy and charming adventure; a perfect salve if you need a break from the backlog, but don’t dive in expecting endless hours of gameplay.

Portal: Companion Collection (Switch eShop)

$4.99 (-75%)

It's hard to overstate our satisfaction with Portal: Companion Collection. Portal and Portal 2 felt incredibly fresh when they first released, and the years have not diminished their immense impact. To have two of the most unique and mind-bending puzzle games on a Nintendo console, and on-the-go if you choose, is a pure joy.

If it weren't for the frequent load screens punctuating the experience, we'd have absolutely nothing to complain about here. The motion controls work like a dream, the games run at a near-rock-solid 60fps, you've got local co-op play available at the drop of a hat, and the writing remains as funny now as it did all those years ago.

If you haven't played the Portal games before, this should be a no-brainer. If you have... well, just play them again.

Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition (Switch)

$7.99 (-80%)

Despite its ‘Definitive Edition’ moniker, the vast majority of what you get in the Switch version of Rayman Legends has been seen in every other edition. The only truly new features here are a complete character roster for the first time and a tournament mode for its football minigame.

That’s not to say it's a bad game, though; that couldn’t be further from the truth. Rayman Legends is one of the best plumber-free platformers ever made, and its budget price means if you haven’t played it before, the Switch version is the perfect opportunity to jump in.

Sifu (Switch)

$11.99 (-70%)

Sifu was one of the best games of the year when it launched on other platforms, and it’s no different now on Switch. Its hardcore combat that pushes you to the limits of your skill, paired with a smart ageing mechanic, makes for one of the most satisfying gaming experiences in the beat 'em up genre.

While the Switch port is obviously a bit downgraded from the PS5 version, it’s still a more than valid option for Nintendo-only gamers and those keen to try this kung-fu brawler out on the go.

Spelunky (Switch eShop)

$3.99 (-60%)

Many years after its debut, Spelunky still has all the fundamentals in place and remains a great entry in the roguelike genre. Solid gameplay, plenty of secrets, and an addictive gameplay loop make for an easy game to recommend, though we’d say you should come into this one prepared to die a lot before you really ‘get it’.

Whatever your tolerance for difficulty may be, Spelunky proves to be a nice fit for the Switch; it’s certainly worth your time if you never tried it before.


Spelunky 2 (Switch eShop)

$7.99 (-60%)

Spelunky 2 is a masterclass in great roguelite game design, expertly combining crushing difficulty with a steady drip of new secrets and lessons to keep you coming back for more.

Some may be put off by the steep challenge—this is certainly a game you have to work for a bit—but putting in the effort is sure to reward you with plenty of thrilling memories.

Spiritfarer (Switch eShop)

$4.49 (-85%)

A truly pleasant game, Spiritfarer balances undemanding platforming, gentle exploration and forgiving resource management with a beautifully-realised world with a cast full of charming, likeable, memorable characters. It's a pleasure to move around in with an evocative, endearing atmosphere and a succession of gameplay styles that gel superbly and never feel like padding.

It's a long game, and you may find it becomes a little rote and repetitive before the end, but if it gets its hooks into you it's a game you'll want to go the distance with. Would it be distasteful to say it's dead good?

Steredenn: Binary Stars (Switch eShop)

$3.99 (-69%)

Steredenn: Binary Stars is a fantastic game that does a great job of providing an experience that feels simultaneously classic and modern. Its high difficulty, rewarding gameplay, endless variety, and beautiful presentation make this an essential buy for any fans of the genre, and a high recommendation for those who aren’t.

If you’re looking for a tightly made arcade game that can be played both in short bursts and for hours on end, here's yet another one for your list.

Streets of Rage 4 (Switch eShop)

$8.74 (-65%)

Streets of Rage 4 is the very best the series has ever been. Its hand-drawn graphics breathe new life into Wood Oak City and its inhabitants, the soundtrack is outstanding, and the combat feels better than ever.

Lizardcube, Guard Crush Games, and Dotemu managed to completely modernise the look and feel of Streets of Rage, expanding on the experience without losing sight of what made the original games so popular to begin with – and the handful of additions made to the action here serve only to enhance the classic core gameplay, resulting in one of the best side-scrolling beat 'em ups we've played in a long time.

And the Mr X Nightmare DLC is pretty tasty, too. A truly fantastic brawler.

Tales of Graces f Remastered (Switch)

$44.99 (-25%)

Tales of Graces f Remaster occasionally feels dated thanks to its visuals and limited map, but the unique structure of the plot and fun combat make it a worthwhile addition to the library of any JRPG fan. The characters remain the stars of the show, with more growth and change over the course of the game than we expected.

If the frequent but short load times don’t get in your way, it is easy to sink dozens of hours into this adventure.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge (Switch eShop)

$14.99 (40%) (Standard Edition)
$21.44 (-35%) (Ultimate Edition)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is the best Turtles beat 'em up ever made. It looks delicious, sounds superb, and rekindles childhood memories beyond all expectations, time-warping you back to 1987.

Its combat system is so much fun to mine that you feel compelled to keep coming back to try new strategies, and with its awesome co-op multiplayer, the experience evolves again and again. Like many a beat 'em up, it does get repetitive as you enter the last third, but that’s more a fault of the concept than the game. Shredder’s Revenge really is an unprecedented, ahem, shell-ebration.

The Dimension Shellshock DLC adds new fighters and a Survival mode, too, and it's only $5.19 right now. Plus, Casey Jones & the Junkyard Jam and Radical Reptiles are also discounted.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - Dimension Shellshock (Switch eShop)

$5.19 (-35%)

Dimension Shellshock has all the charm of the base Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge game, but with a challenging new standalone mode that adds quality and value.

The opening challenge won't be for everyone and those early runs can be pretty unforgiving, but once you see those unlocks rolling in and with an upgrade or two under your belt, you'll soon wonder why a Turtles roguelike hasn't been on your wishlist from the very beginning. With these added bells and whistles, Shredder's Revenge is still totally tubular, dude.

Tetris Effect: Connected (Switch eShop)

$19.99 (-50%)

Tetris Effect: Connected is perhaps the best iteration of the classic puzzler yet.

While this Switch port doesn't offer a great deal over existing versions in terms of features, it delivers the one key ingredient that its rivals cannot: portability. Sure, some will argue that Tetris Effect: Connected's unique brand of synesthesia only really comes alive when played on PSVR or an Oculus Quest headset, but we'd argue passionately that this game benefits far more from the ability to pick it up and play whenever, wherever.

Just as the Game Boy and Tetris combined to create an irresistible, world-conquering fusion back in 1989, Tetris Effect: Connected found the hardware that allowed it to truly shine, making this an utterly essential purchase for all Nintendo Switch owners. Don't forget those headphones.


Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 (Switch)

$15.99 (-60%) (Standard Edition)
$19.99 (-60%) (Deluxe Edition)

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 on Nintendo Switch is a rock-solid port of a pair of genuinely fantastic remakes.

These really are two of the very best arcade sports titles of all time, revamped, reworked and re-imagined for modern audiences with all the graphical bells and whistles, collectibles and game modes we've come to expect in this day and age.

With flawless performance in both docked and handheld modes and visuals that still look the part after a few necessary concessions here and there, this is one collection we highly recommend you kickflip right into.

Torchlight II (Switch eShop)

$3.99 (-80%)

Torchlight II proves to be a wonderfully well-polished ARPG that’s sure to provide dozens of hours of fun, all at an incredibly low price point when you consider what’s all being offered. Rewarding, loot-heavy gameplay, an expressive art style, and oodles of replayability come together to make for an impressively charming and addictive experience, even if it’s let down by the occasional technical hiccup or glitch.

We’d give Torchlight II a strong recommendation to anybody who’s interested in seeing what the ARPG genre is about, as this proves to be an accessible adventure that sacrifices none of the unique qualities that set the genre apart. Genre veterans may want to pause and think before buying, as there isn’t a whole lot here you haven’t seen before, but it’s tough to argue that you won’t enjoy the time you spend with this one.

Touhou Spell Bubble (Switch eShop)

$27.49 (-50%)

Touhou Spell Bubble is a top-notch puzzler with a ton of content to enjoy. The wonky localisation is a little disappointing, especially from a well-established company like Taito, but ultimately it doesn’t hurt the experience to a significant degree.

The mechanics are the real star here; a thoroughly enjoyable, very modern and hugely stylish take on Puzzle Bobble’s base formula.

Trials Rising (Switch)

$3.99 (-80%)

Trials Rising is the (mostly) full package you’d want on Switch. With its huge list of tracks to tackle and all the races and trick-based stunts you could ask for, RedLynx has served up the best instalment in the series since Trials Evolution.

With a killer soundtrack, tons of customisation and an impressively deep tutorial mode, it’s only really let down by a tutorial-free Track Editor. The drop to 30fps might put off those also playing on other platforms and the drop in visual fidelity can be hard to miss at times, but despite its blemishes, Trials has proved it's right at home on Nintendo Switch.

Trombone Champ (Switch eShop)

$5.99 (-60%)

Trombone Champ is a hilarious rhythm game about perfection. Before you (or up to three other tromboners) play, it asks you to select a stance: 'estudious' or 'jubilant'. Neither of these is appropriate when you know your performance will be as ear-abusive as an excited puppy mauling a bulb horn. Or are they?

The true lesson is perhaps to hold your head high anyway. In life, as in Trombone Champ, faced as we all are with certain doom, be estudious if you like, be jubilant, parp like crazy, and be your very best you – no matter how imperfect that invariably is.

WarioWare: Get It Together! (Switch)

$39.99 (-20%)

WarioWare: Get It Together! was a triumphant Switch debut for the subversive series that made some daring changes to core gameplay, resulting in the best entry in the franchise to date. With a generous roster of playable characters, lots of solo and multiplayer modes to dig into, and stages that cleverly adapt to your choices on the fly, this is a superb compilation of microgames that delivers more ways to play than ever before.

You'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll dodge bird droppings on a skateboard. Essential stuff.

We Love Katamari REROLL + Royal Reverie (Switch)

$7.49 (-75%)

In rounding off Katamari Damacy’s rougher edges and upping the ante with more diverse mechanics and challenges, even goofier writing, and a terrific soundtrack, We Love Katamari cemented itself as a high watermark for video game sequels in 2005.

Even without the remaster treatment, the game’s maintained its lustre remarkably well but Reroll + Royal Reverie is (an admittedly thin layer of) icing on an already decadent cake. With a number of solid quality-of-life updates and sharper, brighter visuals, this is undeniably the best way to experience the 2005 classic. And you can play it accompanied by the Series Music Bundle, which is only $4.99 right now.

Plus, playing Royal Reverie will pop you in good stead for Once Upon a Katamari, which is out in October.

Windjammers (Switch eShop)

$4.49 (-70%)

Over the years, Windjammers has slowly achieved cult status due to its simple pick-up-and-play controls that hide complex mechanics that only become apparent the more you play against human opponents. Data East’s extreme sports versus title has now arrived on the ultimate multiplayer-friendly console, once again brandishing the same fast and addictive gameplay that had us hooked in 1994.

Despite the passing of the decades the core gameplay still manages to entertain, and the 2D visuals have likewise stood the test of time rather well. The bone of contention remains the single-player side of things; if you're playing alone, you'll get bored relatively quickly. However, with online play and easy-to-configure local multiplayer, there's plenty of scope to embrace the game's true USP: two-player action.

Windjammers 2 (Switch eShop)

$5.99 (-70%)

With Windjammers 2, Dotemu has taken the fiendishly addictive core formula of the Neo Geo classic and improved upon it in every way. The core gameplay here remains as immediately endearing as ever whilst being enhanced and given a real strategic kick by a bevvy of new moves and skills that add to the fun without detracting from or overcomplicating proceedings.

Yes, there's not much in the way of modes, but this is another banger from Dotemu — an all-time classic improved upon, an arcade classic refined for a new generation.

Wulverblade (Switch eShop)

$3.99 (-80%)

Despite its modest hack-and-slash origins, Wulverblade manages to pack in a lot of content, depth, and unlockable elements, and these allow it to transcend the usual limitations of the beat 'em up genre. Like the games that inspired it, Wulverblade is best played with a friend – not just because it's more enjoyable, but because it blunts the almost sadistic difficulty level.

Wulverblade therefore might not be to everybody's tastes, but if you have even a passing interest in genre then we can confidently predict you'll get along with this famously – and you may even learn something about the history of Roman Britain in the process, which isn't something you can say about every video game.

Young Souls (Switch eShop)

$7.49 (-70%)

Those of you who were big fans of Castle Crashers or Streets of Rage 4 will find plenty to love here. Young Souls smartly mixes RPG-lite elements with a compelling story, non-linear structure, and some impressively satisfying beat ‘em up combat to make for an experience that you won’t want to miss.

Despite some rare performance hiccups which tarnish the Switch version slightly compared to the more powerful platforms, Young Souls still proves itself to be one of the best beat ‘em up titles on the system, and we’d give this one a high recommendation to anyone who enjoys a good brawler, co-op or solo.

Zombie Army 4: Dead War (Switch)

$9.99 (-80%)

Zombie Army 4: Dead War is a surprisingly solid Switch port of one of our favourite Rebellion titles thus far. There's a ton of zombie Nazi-slaying sweetness to get stuck into here and, although the graphics have taken a hit and the frame rate has been halved in comparison to other platforms, what's here is eminently playable in both docked and handheld modes.

Whether you're taking on Hitler's undead hordes alone or with a few friends in tow, this one's a ton of schlocky B-movie fun that gets a great big thumbs up from us.

We may have only included the 8s, 9s, and 10s here, but there's plenty more to pick up on the eShop; have a look at the store online for all the Play Together discounts and more.

Are you picking up some multiplayer madness for friends? Let us know down below.

