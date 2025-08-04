$3.99 (-80%)

You can't really beat that price for one of the greatest roguleikes of our time, and while we don't love Exit as much as Enter, they're still worth picking up together.

In terms of Enter, this is an endlessly replayable twin-stick roguelike that sits right up there with the very best indie games on Nintendo Switch. With satisfying combat, random levels, and an endless supply of inventive weapons, items and secrets, it's always a total joy to play. Yet another modern indie classic has found a natural home on Nintendo's console.

Exit isn't always a flawless transition, and this is a significantly less rich and rewarding experience than the original. But those after a retro-tinged arcade challenge should by all means lock and load.

Full Metal Furies (Switch eShop) Publisher: Cellar Door Games / Developer: Cellar Door Games Release Date: 6th Nov 2018 ( USA ) / 6th Nov 2018 ( UK/EU ) $3.99 (-80%) Full Metal Furies is an impressive fusion of genres from Cellar Door Games, the makers of Rogue Legacy. A beat 'em up brawler at heart, we wish more developers would invest such considerable effort into this sort of puzzle design in action games, and coupling that with the deep RPG systems, punchy co-op gameplay, and memorable writing makes for an experience that no Switch owner will want to be without. Put in the time to explore the different tactics required with each character and you'll find a much deeper, more replayable experience than a typical brawler.



Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered (Switch) Publisher: Saber Interactive / Developer: Saber Interactive Release Date: 4th Oct 2019 ( USA ) / 4th Oct 2019 ( UK/EU ) $7.49 (-75%) Your enjoyment of Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered will depend almost entirely on your affection for the movies. For anyone who adored the first two, this is a wonderful form of time travel. It has no business calling itself a 'remaster' and is best approached as a straight port of the 2009 game, but it's a fine one. Mechanically speaking, there's little you haven't seen elsewhere, but it's a good-looking, fun third-person romp dripping in slimy nostalgia, and the chance to spend time in the company of these old friends – some of them dearly departed – is too good to pass up if you've ever strapped on your school backpack and gone out to bust ghosts in the garden.

Heave Ho (Switch eShop) Publisher: Devolver Digital / Developer: Le Cartel Studio Release Date: 29th Aug 2019 ( USA ) / 29th Aug 2019 ( UK/EU ) $3.99 (-60%) Heave Ho doesn't quite reach the lofty heights of Snipperclips, but it's still one of the best couch co-op titles to hit the Switch. It encourages communication and careful planning, but remains utterly chaotic and achingly hilarious, with a fantastic selection of unique costumes to unlock as you progress. The fact that you'll face the same stages whether you're playing multiplayer or single player is a disappointment, but it's great fun whatever way you decide to play it.



Hero-U: Rogue to Redemption (Switch eShop) Publisher: Silesia Games / Developer: Silesia Games Release Date: 9th Feb 2021 ( USA ) / 9th Feb 2021 ( UK/EU ) $1.99 (-90%) An engaging blend of fantasy RPG and point-and-click adventure, Hero-U: Rogue to Redemption is a successful return to the Quest for Glory universe as well as a clever, addictive and highly replayable adventure game in its own right. Fans of the franchise will find lots of little references and in-jokes to revel in as they make their way through the substantial campaign, and newcomers should enjoy the well-written, smartly balanced mix of point-and-click puzzling, time/relationship management and turn-based combat on offer.



Infernax (Switch eShop) Publisher: The Arcade Crew / Developer: Berzerk Studio Release Date: 14th Feb 2022 ( USA ) / 14th Feb 2022 ( UK/EU ) $11.99 (-40%) While Infernax is tough, it's resolutely fair. You can't really make the game 'easy', but you can absolutely mitigate the difficulty or take a break doing something else when you get stuck. Don't expect a simple ride, though, and don't expect to take the right decisions on a first playthrough — not that anything seems particularly 'right' in this beautifully bloody little world. It's only familiarity that lets Infernax down. There's nothing really new here, but it's all done and delivered so well that you won't really care unless you're desperate for a completely fresh experience. In which case why play a faux-retro NES throwback to begin with? A cut above most efforts in the subgenre, Infernax both demands and requires attention.



Inkulinati (Switch eShop) Publisher: Daedalic Entertainment / Developer: Yaza Games Release Date: 22nd Feb 2024 ( USA ) / 22nd Feb 2024 ( UK/EU ) $8.99 (-64%) Are there better, more complicated tactical strategy games out there for the Switch? Absolutely, but few of them are quite as entertaining as Inkulinati. In fact, none of them let you use a creature's butt quite as frequently or as effectively. The absurd humour doesn't stop the game from offering some unique tactical options, even if it errs on the easy side for our liking.



Lumines Remastered (Switch eShop) Publisher: Enhance Games / Developer: Resonair Release Date: 26th Jun 2018 ( USA ) / 26th Jun 2018 ( UK/EU ) $4.49 (-70%) Lumines Remastered is a luminary of the puzzle genre and feels perfectly at home on the Switch. Intense and immersive puzzle action, psychedelic visuals, a killer soundtrack, and a bevvy of content and modes make for a premier puzzle experience that should not be missed. Lumines is an addictive experience that is positively a delight to play, and we would highly recommend it to both veterans and newcomers to the puzzle genre. There's something here for everyone, and considering the relatively low price tag, Lumines Remastered is very much required playing for any Switch owner.

Pikuniku (Switch eShop) Publisher: Devolver Digital / Developer: Devolver Digital Release Date: 24th Jan 2019 ( USA ) / 24th Jan 2019 ( UK/EU ) $2.99 (-77%) We struggle to recall a dystopia quite as cheerful as the one found in Pikuniku. It's a short game, but one packed with heart and imagination, with a great single-player component and excellent couch co-op that can genuinely be enjoyed by anyone. It makes us remember the fun we had cutting pieces from our friends in Snipperclips, but where we occasionally hit a brick wall with that game, Pikuniku sidesteps frustration in favour of a breezy and charming adventure; a perfect salve if you need a break from the backlog, but don't dive in expecting endless hours of gameplay.



Portal: Companion Collection (Switch eShop) Publisher: Valve / Developer: Valve Release Date: 28th Jun 2022 ( USA ) / 28th Jun 2022 ( UK/EU ) $4.99 (-75%) It's hard to overstate our satisfaction with Portal: Companion Collection. Portal and Portal 2 felt incredibly fresh when they first released, and the years have not diminished their immense impact. To have two of the most unique and mind-bending puzzle games on a Nintendo console, and on-the-go if you choose, is a pure joy. If it weren't for the frequent load screens punctuating the experience, we'd have absolutely nothing to complain about here. The motion controls work like a dream, the games run at a near-rock-solid 60fps, you've got local co-op play available at the drop of a hat, and the writing remains as funny now as it did all those years ago. If you haven't played the Portal games before, this should be a no-brainer. If you have... well, just play them again.

Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition (Switch) Publisher: Ubisoft / Developer: Ubisoft Release Date: 12th Sep 2017 ( USA ) / 12th Sep 2017 ( UK/EU ) $7.99 (-80%) Despite its 'Definitive Edition' moniker, the vast majority of what you get in the Switch version of Rayman Legends has been seen in every other edition. The only truly new features here are a complete character roster for the first time and a tournament mode for its football minigame. That's not to say it's a bad game, though; that couldn't be further from the truth. Rayman Legends is one of the best plumber-free platformers ever made, and its budget price means if you haven't played it before, the Switch version is the perfect opportunity to jump in.

Sifu (Switch) Publisher: SloClap / Developer: SloClap Release Date: 8th Nov 2022 ( USA ) / 8th Nov 2022 ( UK/EU ) $11.99 (-70%) Sifu was one of the best games of the year when it launched on other platforms, and it's no different now on Switch. Its hardcore combat that pushes you to the limits of your skill, paired with a smart ageing mechanic, makes for one of the most satisfying gaming experiences in the beat 'em up genre. While the Switch port is obviously a bit downgraded from the PS5 version, it's still a more than valid option for Nintendo-only gamers and those keen to try this kung-fu brawler out on the go.

Spelunky (Switch eShop) Publisher: Mossmouth / Developer: Mossmouth Release Date: 26th Aug 2021 ( USA ) / 26th Aug 2021 ( UK/EU ) $3.99 (-60%) Many years after its debut, Spelunky still has all the fundamentals in place and remains a great entry in the roguelike genre. Solid gameplay, plenty of secrets, and an addictive gameplay loop make for an easy game to recommend, though we'd say you should come into this one prepared to die a lot before you really 'get it'. Whatever your tolerance for difficulty may be, Spelunky proves to be a nice fit for the Switch; it's certainly worth your time if you never tried it before.



Spelunky 2 (Switch eShop) Publisher: Mossmouth / Developer: Mossmouth Release Date: 26th Aug 2021 ( USA ) / 26th Aug 2021 ( UK/EU ) $7.99 (-60%) Spelunky 2 is a masterclass in great roguelite game design, expertly combining crushing difficulty with a steady drip of new secrets and lessons to keep you coming back for more. Some may be put off by the steep challenge—this is certainly a game you have to work for a bit—but putting in the effort is sure to reward you with plenty of thrilling memories.



Spiritfarer (Switch eShop) Publisher: Thunder Lotus Games / Developer: Thunder Lotus Games Release Date: 18th Aug 2020 ( USA ) / 18th Aug 2020 ( UK/EU ) $4.49 (-85%) A truly pleasant game, Spiritfarer balances undemanding platforming, gentle exploration and forgiving resource management with a beautifully-realised world with a cast full of charming, likeable, memorable characters. It's a pleasure to move around in with an evocative, endearing atmosphere and a succession of gameplay styles that gel superbly and never feel like padding. It's a long game, and you may find it becomes a little rote and repetitive before the end, but if it gets its hooks into you it's a game you'll want to go the distance with. Would it be distasteful to say it's dead good?



Steredenn: Binary Stars (Switch eShop) Publisher: Plug In Digital / Developer: Pixelnest Studio Release Date: 8th Mar 2018 ( USA ) / 8th Mar 2018 ( UK/EU ) $3.99 (-69%) Steredenn: Binary Stars is a fantastic game that does a great job of providing an experience that feels simultaneously classic and modern. Its high difficulty, rewarding gameplay, endless variety, and beautiful presentation make this an essential buy for any fans of the genre, and a high recommendation for those who aren't. If you're looking for a tightly made arcade game that can be played both in short bursts and for hours on end, here's yet another one for your list.



Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge - Dimension Shellshock (Switch eShop) Publisher: Dotemu / Developer: Tribute Games Release Date: 31st Aug 2023 ( USA ) / 31st Aug 2023 ( UK/EU ) $5.19 (-35%) Dimension Shellshock has all the charm of the base Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge game, but with a challenging new standalone mode that adds quality and value. The opening challenge won't be for everyone and those early runs can be pretty unforgiving, but once you see those unlocks rolling in and with an upgrade or two under your belt, you'll soon wonder why a Turtles roguelike hasn't been on your wishlist from the very beginning. With these added bells and whistles, Shredder's Revenge is still totally tubular, dude.



Tetris Effect: Connected (Switch eShop) Publisher: Enhance Games / Developer: Resonair Release Date: 8th Oct 2021 ( USA ) / 8th Oct 2021 ( UK/EU ) $19.99 (-50%) Tetris Effect: Connected is perhaps the best iteration of the classic puzzler yet. While this Switch port doesn't offer a great deal over existing versions in terms of features, it delivers the one key ingredient that its rivals cannot: portability. Sure, some will argue that Tetris Effect: Connected's unique brand of synesthesia only really comes alive when played on PSVR or an Oculus Quest headset, but we'd argue passionately that this game benefits far more from the ability to pick it up and play whenever, wherever. Just as the Game Boy and Tetris combined to create an irresistible, world-conquering fusion back in 1989, Tetris Effect: Connected found the hardware that allowed it to truly shine, making this an utterly essential purchase for all Nintendo Switch owners. Don't forget those headphones.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 (Switch) Publisher: Activision / Developer: Vicarious Visions Release Date: 25th Jun 2021 ( USA ) / 25th Jun 2021 ( UK/EU ) $15.99 (-60%) (Standard Edition) $19.99 (-60%) (Deluxe Edition)

$19.99 (-60%) (Deluxe Edition) Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 on Nintendo Switch is a rock-solid port of a pair of genuinely fantastic remakes. These really are two of the very best arcade sports titles of all time, revamped, reworked and re-imagined for modern audiences with all the graphical bells and whistles, collectibles and game modes we've come to expect in this day and age. With flawless performance in both docked and handheld modes and visuals that still look the part after a few necessary concessions here and there, this is one collection we highly recommend you kickflip right into.

Torchlight II (Switch eShop) Publisher: Perfect World Entertainment / Developer: Perfect World Entertainment Release Date: 3rd Sep 2019 ( USA ) / 3rd Sep 2019 ( UK/EU ) $3.99 (-80%) Torchlight II proves to be a wonderfully well-polished ARPG that's sure to provide dozens of hours of fun, all at an incredibly low price point when you consider what's all being offered. Rewarding, loot-heavy gameplay, an expressive art style, and oodles of replayability come together to make for an impressively charming and addictive experience, even if it's let down by the occasional technical hiccup or glitch. We'd give Torchlight II a strong recommendation to anybody who's interested in seeing what the ARPG genre is about, as this proves to be an accessible adventure that sacrifices none of the unique qualities that set the genre apart. Genre veterans may want to pause and think before buying, as there isn't a whole lot here you haven't seen before, but it's tough to argue that you won't enjoy the time you spend with this one.





Trombone Champ (Switch eShop) Publisher: Holy Wow Studios / Developer: Holy Wow Studios Release Date: 14th Sep 2023 ( USA ) / 14th Sep 2



Windjammers (Switch eShop) Publisher: Dotemu / Developer: Dotemu Release Date: 23rd Oct 2018 ( USA ) / 23rd Oct 2018 ( UK/EU ) $4.49 (-70%) Over the years, Windjammers has slowly achieved cult status due to its simple pick-up-and-play controls that hide complex mechanics that only become apparent the more you play against human opponents. Data East’s extreme sports versus title has now arrived on the ultimate multiplayer-friendly console, once again brandishing the same fast and addictive gameplay that had us hooked in 1994. Despite the passing of the decades the core gameplay still manages to entertain, and the 2D visuals have likewise stood the test of time rather well. The bone of contention remains the single-player side of things; if you're playing alone, you'll get bored relatively quickly. However, with online play and easy-to-configure local multiplayer, there's plenty of scope to embrace the game's true USP: two-player action.

