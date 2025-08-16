We've had some exciting game events, and now it's time for the 2025 Pokémon World Championships.

In case you've missed our coverage so far, this year the event is taking place in Anaheim, California in the US between 15th - 17th August, 2025.

This year there will be intense competition across Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Pokémon Trading Card Game, Pokémon GO and Pokémon Unite. You'll be able to tune into all the action live via the Pokémon YouTube and Twitch TV channels.

Day 2 (16th August)

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet (VGC - Day 2)

Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG - Day 2)

Pokémon GO (Day 2)

Pokémon Unite (Day 2)

Day 1 (15th August)

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet (VGC - Day 1)

Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG - Day 1)

Pokémon GO (Day 1)

Pokémon Unite (Day 1)

Schedule

Here's the full schedule via the PR, with the action kicking off at 4:30 pm BST:

UK

Pokémon VGC Stream: Twitch.tv/Pokemon, YouTube.com/@Pokemon
Commentators: Rosemary Kelley, Scott Glaza, Aaron Zheng, Ben Kyriakou, Charlie Merriman, Lee Provost, Sierra Dawn and Gabby Snyder

Friday, August 15: 4:30 p.m. – Saturday, August 16: 2:50 a.m.
Saturday, August 16: 4:30 p.m. – Sunday, August 17: 2:00 a.m.
Monday, August 18: 00:20 a.m. on Twitch.tv/Pokemon and YouTube.com/@Pokemon

Pokémon TCG Stream: Twitch.tv/PokemonTCG, YouTube.com/@Pokemon
Commentators: Kyle Sabelhaus, Shelbie Bou​, Kyle Sucevich, ​Ethan Hegyi, ​Freya Pearce, Mike Ellis and​ Joe Bernard

Friday, August 15: 4:30 p.m. – Saturday, August 16: 4:10 a.m.
Saturday, August 16: 4:30 p.m. – Sunday, August 17: 3:00 a.m.
Sunday, August 17: 7:50 p.m. on Twitch.tv/Pokemon and YouTube.com/@Pokemon

Pokémon GO Stream: Twitch.tv/PokemonGO, YouTube.com/@Pokemon
Commentators: Martijn Versteeg​, Jim Lawson, ​Caleb Peng, ​Steven Sanders, Will Dunphey, ​Amanda Lundberg and​ Fareed Anees

Friday, August 15: 4:30 p.m. – Saturday, August 16: 2:50 a.m.
Saturday, August 16: 4:30 p.m. – Sunday, August 17: 3:00 a.m.
Sunday, August 17: 6:10 p.m. on Twitch.tv/Pokemon and YouTube.com/@Pokemon

Pokémon UNITE Stream: Twitch.tv/PokemonUNITE, YouTube.com/@PokemonUNITE
Commentators: Jake "spragels" Sprague, Kirk "doobsnax" Dubé, Joshua "Zoinks" Hiebert, Evan "Wonderchef" Hashimoto, Kelly "Kelosaurus" Wilson, ​Danelie Purdue and Sophia de Ipanema

Friday, August 15: 4:30 p.m. – Saturday, August 16: 2:50 a.m.
Saturday, August 16: 4:30 p.m. – Sunday, August 17: 2:30 a.m.
Sunday, August 17: 5:00 p.m. on Twitch.tv/Pokemon and YouTube.com/@Pokemon

And here's a graphic of the local US time for the main schedule:

US

Pokemon

Where To Watch

You can see a more detailed scheduled and also find out your own local times for each of these events on the Pokémon website's official broadcast page.

See your local time for each of these broadcasts on the Pokémon website

Distribution Events

Apart from all of these events, there'll also be a playable demo for Pokémon Legends: Z-A on the Switch 2. You can also expect some digital drops and gifts during the event, which you can find out more about on the official Pokémon websites.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A - Switch 2 Demo

Announcements, Closing Ceremony

Tsunekazu Ishihara
Image: The Pokémon Company

During the opening ceremony of the 2025 World Championships, The Pokémon Company president and CEO Tsunekazu Ishihara made an appearance to welcome all the trainers to this year's event.

There are no announcements at this stage - traditionally, news for each game is shared during the closing ceremony on Championship Sunday. This year, for the "first time ever" in the history of competition, the finals are being held in an arena.

If we hear any announcements on the final day of the event, we'll be sure to let you know.

[source championships.pokemon.com]